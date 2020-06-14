Unofficial JavaScript SDK for MEGA
API documentation and examples is available in the website: https://mega.js.org/
For CLI usage check MEGAJS CLI: https://github.com/qgustavor/megajs-cli
When contributing fork the project:
npm install;
npm run build;
npm test node to test Node;
npm test deno to test Deno if you have it installed (CI will test Deno anyway).
Before creating a pull request, please, run tests. If you implement new features them implement tests for it too if possible. The hash at the end of test/helpers/test-runner.mjs may be updated if tests are updated in a way it change server state (like adding new files to tests).
This package started as a fork, with the following objectives:
__proto__, which is non-standard and isn't supported in many browsers. Also the updated versions of those libraries broke backyards compatibility;
Request package was replaced with a shim based in browser-request and xhr-stream, which additional changes in order to make it work inside Service Workers. Crypto was replaced with secure-random.
As there were many changes there isn't any plan to merge those changes into the original library, unless the original author accept those massive changes. That's why I put "js" in the name, which is silly because both libraries use JavaScript. At least it's better than other ideas I had, like "mega2", "mega-es" and "modern-mega".
In 1.0 release request was replaced with fetch, Deno support was added (including tests), TypeScript types were added, Rollup was replaced with esbuild, streaming libraries were updated or replaced and some issues were fixed.