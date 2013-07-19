DEVELOPMENT PAUSED, I HAVE EXAMS. SORRY. Graduated with a First (MEng)!
This is a personal replacement for Google reader. It's simple and suits my workflow.
Articles are added to a circular FIFO queue, so that the latest articles always appear next. Articles can be:
Destructive actions can be undone (u).
The current article is synchronised across all devices, so you can continue reading on yor smartphone.
It's quite a nice use for your Raspberry Pi.
State: Very beta but working very well! I have migrated from Google reader to Megafilter. Patches welcome! to produce a starred items feed. My copy publishes to http://callanbryant.co.uk/#Recommended
sudo npm install -g megafilter
# copy subscriptions.xml and starred.json from your google reader takeout to here
megafilter -s subscriptions.xml --import-greader-starred starred.json
open http://localhost:8080
The idea is that you run this on your own server. You can specify a PORT via
the environment variable or
--port. Setcap can be used to run from port
80 without sudo; this is documented at the end of this file.
There will be a subscriptions manager soon. For the mean time, always start the
server with
-s subscriptions.xml. Note that you only need to import once!
You can specify
--password <password> to require auth. A
--username can be
set, but this defaults to the executing user.
By default megafilter will save the published items to
~/megafilter-published.json. You can change this directory with
--store-dir
When megafilter starts, it will check each feed within the first 2 minutes
(this is so that servers don't get hammered) and after this, each feed will be
checked at the average post interval. Articles that are posted after the
initial check are added to the queue, so it may take a while for articles to
appear. If you are excited and/or impatient like me, then you may use the new
--backfill 5 option, to initially add articles that were new in the last 5
hours. Articles will take 2 minutes to appear.
GET /nextGet the next article. Returns
articleand
pendingcount.
GET /currentGet the current article (good for first load) returns
articleand
pendingcount.
DELETE /queue/:idDiscard an article from the queue.
PUT /publish/:idPublish an article by ID from the queue.
GET /publishedGiven a
countas parameter, return published articles. 0 Means all articles, unspecified means 50.
GET /pendingGives the current number of articles pending
DELETE /published/:idDelete an article from the published collection
POST /enqueueRemotely adds an article to the queue.
The same as the node-feedparser format.
title
description (frequently, the full article content)
summary (frequently, an excerpt of the article content)
link
origlink (when FeedBurner or Pheedo puts a special tracking url in the
link property,
origlink contains the original link)
date (most recent update)
pubdate (original published date)
author
guid (a unique identifier for the article)
comments (a link to the article's comments section)
image (an Object containing
url and
title properties)
categories (an Array of Strings)
source (an Object containing
url and
title properties pointing to the original source for an article; see the RSS Spec for an explanation of this element)
enclosures (an Array of Objects, each representing a podcast or other enclosure and having a
url property and possibly
type and
length properties)
meta (an Object containing all the feed meta properties; especially handy when using the EventEmitter interface to listen to
article emissions)
Currently, megafilter does not create a published RSS feed. If that's needed by someone I'll add it. The reason I did not put it is because RSS is not cross-domain, and is annoying to parse with jQuery.
The
/published JSONP feed is simply the latest 50 published articles in the
format that node-feedparser produces.
If you want an example on how to integrate the published items, see my website engine.
I'll probably make this available as part of megafilter.
If you want to host on port 80 under ubuntu on your account, you can install
libcap2-bin
then run
setcap 'cap_net_bind_service=+ep' /usr/local/bin/node to give node access to port 80.
Your path to the
node binary may vary, you can find it with
which node
Since v0.5.1 (global) theming is supported! To use theming, add:
--theme <name>
To the megafilter command, where
<name> is the filename of a css file in
public/themes/. Currently, the two themes available are
default and
lime.
Many thanks to @dvbportal for developing the lime theme.
Here is the lime theme, which is responsive so that it adjusts to your device:
If you are switching themes, you may need to do a refresh to clear the cache. It is CTRL+SHIFT+R on Chrome.
Megafilter would not have been possible without the following awesome projects:
/style dynamically
