Rich Text editor built on top of Facebook's draft.js
To run the development server and see the examples:
git clone https://github.com/globocom/megadraft.git
cd megadraft/
make setup
make run
Then visit http://localhost:8080/#/ on your browser.
To run local tests:
make unit
To lint local source files:
make lint
To run tests and lint:
make test
Megadraft depends on Sass to build style assets.
Megadraft ships with a default styling available at this location in the installed package: node_modules/megadraft/dist/css/megadraft.css.
Check out the docs for information about plugin structure. To help in this process there is a Yeoman Megadraft Plugin Generator.
Development of Megadraft happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving Megadraft.
Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Megadraft.
Megadraft is licensed under the MIT license.
The Megadraft website uses a picture from Stocksnap.io by Tim Marshall licensed under CC0 license.
The Landing page uses a Megadeth picture by Ted Van Pelt licensed under CC-BY.