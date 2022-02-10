openbase logo
megadraft

by globocom
0.7.5 (see all)

Megadraft is a Rich Text editor built on top of Facebook's Draft.JS featuring a nice default base of components and extensibility

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

75

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript WYSIWYG Editor

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Megadraft Build Status npm version

Rich Text editor built on top of Facebook's draft.js

Discussion and Support

Join the #megadraft channel on the DraftJS Slack team!

Live Example & Documentation

Checkout our website with a live demo!

Developing

To run the development server and see the examples:

git clone https://github.com/globocom/megadraft.git
cd megadraft/
make setup
make run

Then visit http://localhost:8080/#/ on your browser.

To run local tests:

make unit

To lint local source files:

make lint

To run tests and lint:

make test

Dependencies

Megadraft depends on Sass to build style assets.

Importing the default styles

Megadraft ships with a default styling available at this location in the installed package: node_modules/megadraft/dist/css/megadraft.css.

Documentation

Plugins

Check out the docs for information about plugin structure. To help in this process there is a Yeoman Megadraft Plugin Generator.

Contributing

Development of Megadraft happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving Megadraft.

Contributing Guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Megadraft.

License

Megadraft is licensed under the MIT license.

Third Party

The Megadraft website uses a picture from Stocksnap.io by Tim Marshall licensed under CC0 license.

The Landing page uses a Megadeth picture by Ted Van Pelt licensed under CC-BY.

