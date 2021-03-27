MegaLinter

MegaLinter is an 100% Open-Source tool for CI/CD workflows that analyzes consistency and quality of 49 languages, 22 formats, 20 tooling formats , excessive copy-pastes and spelling mistakes in your repository sources, generates various reports, and can even apply formatting and auto-fixes, to ensure all your projects sources are clean, whatever IDE/toolbox are used by their developers.

Ready to use out of the box as a GitHub Action or any CI system, highly configurable and free for all uses

See Online Documentation Web Site which has a much easier user navigation than this README

Process

Console reporter

Github PR reporter

Why MegaLinter

Projects need to contain clean code, in order to avoid technical debt, that makes evolutive maintenance harder and time consuming.

By using code formatters and code linters, you ensure that your code base is easier to read and respects best practices, from the kick-off to each step of the project lifecycle

Not all developers have the good habit to use linters in their IDEs, making code reviews harder and longer to process

By using MegaLinter, you'll enjoy the following benefits for you and your team:

At each pull request it will automatically analyze all updated code in all languages

it will Reading error logs, developers learn best practices of the language they are using

of the language they are using MegaLinter documentation provides the list of IDE plugins integrating each linter , so developers know which linter and plugins to install

provides the , so developers know which linter and plugins to install MegaLinter is ready out of the box after a quick setup

after a Formatting and fixes can be automatically applied on the git branch or provided in reports

can be automatically or This tool is 100% open-source and free for all uses (personal, professional, public and private repositories)

and (personal, professional, public and private repositories) MegaLinter can run on any CI tool and be run locally: no need to authorize an external application, and your code base never leaves your tooling ecosystem

Quick Start

Run npx mega-linter-runner --install to generate configuration files (you need node.js to be installed)

to generate configuration files (you need node.js to be installed) Commit, push, and create a pull request

Watch !

Notes:

This repo is a hard-fork of GitHub Super-Linter, rewritten in python to add lots of additional features

If you are a Super-Linter user, you can transparently switch to MegaLinter and keep the same configuration (just replace github/super-linter@v3 by megalinter/megalinter@v5 in your GitHub Action YML file, like on this PR)

(just replace by in your GitHub Action YML file, like on this PR) If you want to use MegaLinter extra features (recommended), please take 5 minutes to use MegaLinter assisted installation

For a hand-holdy example of getting started with mega-linter check out this blog post by Alec Johnson

Supported Linters

All linters are integrated in the MegaLinter docker image, which is frequently upgraded with their latest versions

Languages

Formats

Tooling formats

Other

Installation

Assisted installation

Just run npx mega-linter-runner --install at the root of your repository and answer questions, it will generate ready to use configuration files for MegaLinter :)

Upgrade from MegaLinter v4

Run npx mega-linter-runner --upgrade to automatically upgrade your configuration to v5 :)

Manual installation

The following instructions examples are using to latest MegaLinter stable version (v5 , always corresponding to the latest release)

GitHub Action: megalinter/megalinter@v5

Docker image: megalinter/megalinter:v5

You can also use beta version (corresponding to the content of main branch)

GitHub Action: megalinter/megalinter@beta

Docker image: megalinter/megalinter:beta

GitHub Action

Create a new file in your repository called .github/workflows/mega-linter.yml Copy the example workflow from below into that new file, no extra configuration required Commit that file to a new branch Open up a pull request and observe the action working Enjoy your more stable, and cleaner code base

NOTES:

If you pass the Environment variable GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} in your workflow, then the MegaLinter will mark the status of each individual linter run in the Checks section of a pull request. Without this you will only see the overall status of the full run. There is no need to set the GitHub Secret as it is automatically set by GitHub, it only needs to be passed to the action.

in your workflow, then the will mark the status of each individual linter run in the Checks section of a pull request. Without this you will only see the overall status of the full run. There is no need to set the Secret as it is automatically set by GitHub, it only needs to be passed to the action. You can also use it outside of GitHub Actions (CircleCI, Azure Pipelines, Jenkins, GitLab, or even locally with a docker run) , and have status on Github Pull Request if GITHUB_TARGET_URL environment variable exists.

In your repository you should have a .github/workflows folder with GitHub Action similar to below:

.github/workflows/mega-linter.yml

This file should have this code name: MegaLinter on: push: pull_request: branches: [master, main] env: APPLY_FIXES: all APPLY_FIXES_EVENT: pull_request APPLY_FIXES_MODE: commit concurrency: group: ${{ github.ref }}-${{ github.workflow }} cancel-in-progress: true jobs: build: name: MegaLinter runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout Code uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: token: ${{ secrets.PAT || secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} fetch-depth: 0 - name: MegaLinter id: ml uses: megalinter/megalinter@v5 env: VALIDATE_ALL_CODEBASE: ${{ github.event_name == 'push' && github.ref == 'refs/heads/main' }} GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} - name: Archive production artifacts if: ${{ success() }} || ${{ failure() }} uses: actions/upload-artifact@v2 with: name: MegaLinter reports path: | report mega-linter.log - name: Create Pull Request with applied fixes id: cpr if: steps.ml.outputs.has_updated_sources == 1 && (env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == 'all' || env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == github.event_name) && env.APPLY_FIXES_MODE == 'pull_request' && (github.event_name == 'push' || github.event.pull_request.head.repo.full_name == github.repository) && !contains (github.event.head_commit.message, 'skip fix' ) uses: peter-evans/create-pull-request@v3 with: token: ${{ secrets.PAT || secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} commit-message: "[MegaLinter] Apply linters automatic fixes" title: "[MegaLinter] Apply linters automatic fixes" labels: bot - name: Create PR output if: steps.ml.outputs.has_updated_sources == 1 && (env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == 'all' || env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == github.event_name) && env.APPLY_FIXES_MODE == 'pull_request' && (github.event_name == 'push' || github.event.pull_request.head.repo.full_name == github.repository) && !contains (github.event.head_commit.message, 'skip fix' ) run: | echo "Pull Request Number - ${{ steps.cpr.outputs.pull-request-number }}" echo "Pull Request URL - ${{ steps.cpr.outputs.pull-request-url }}" - name: Prepare commit if: steps.ml.outputs.has_updated_sources == 1 && (env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == 'all' || env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == github.event_name) && env.APPLY_FIXES_MODE == 'commit' && github.ref != 'refs/heads/main' && (github.event_name == 'push' || github.event.pull_request.head.repo.full_name == github.repository) && !contains (github.event.head_commit.message, 'skip fix' ) run: sudo chown -Rc $UID .git/ - name: Commit and push applied linter fixes if: steps.ml.outputs.has_updated_sources == 1 && (env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == 'all' || env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == github.event_name) && env.APPLY_FIXES_MODE == 'commit' && github.ref != 'refs/heads/main' && (github.event_name == 'push' || github.event.pull_request.head.repo.full_name == github.repository) && !contains (github.event.head_commit.message, 'skip fix' ) uses: stefanzweifel/git-auto-commit-action@v4 with: branch: ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.ref || github.head_ref || github.ref }} commit_message: "[MegaLinter] Apply linters fixes"

Azure Pipelines

Use the following Azure Pipelines YAML template

You may activate File.io reporter or E-mail reporter to access detailed logs and fixed source

- job: megalinter displayName: MegaLinter pool: vmImage: ubuntu-latest steps: - script: | docker pull megalinter/megalinter:v5 docker run -v $(System.DefaultWorkingDirectory):/tmp/lint -e GIT_AUTHORIZATION_BEARER=$(System.AccessToken) megalinter/megalinter:v5 displayName: 'MegaLinter analysis' - task: PublishBuildArtifacts@1 displayName: 'Publish Artifact: MegaLinter Report' condition: succeededOrFailed() inputs: PathtoPublish: '$(System.DefaultWorkingDirectory)/report/' ArtifactName: MegaLinterReport

Jenkins

Add the following stage in your Jenkinsfile

You may activate File.io reporter or E-mail reporter to access detailed logs and fixed source

stage( 'MegaLinter' ) { agent { docker { image 'megalinter/megalinter:v5' args "-u root -e VALIDATE_ALL_CODEBASE=true -v ${WORKSPACE}:/tmp/lint --entrypoint=''" reuseNode true } } steps { sh '/entrypoint.sh' } }

GitLab

Create or update .gitlab-ci.yml file at the root of your repository

mega-linter: stage: test image: megalinter/megalinter:v5 script: [ "true" ] variables: DEFAULT_WORKSPACE: $CI_PROJECT_DIR artifacts: when: always paths: - report expire_in: 1 week

Create a Gitlab access token and define it in a variable GITLAB_ACCESS_TOKEN_MEGALINTER in the project CI/CD masked variables

Concourse

Pipeline step

Use the following job.step in your pipeline template

Note: make sure you have job.plan.get step which gets repo containing your repository as shown in example

- name: linting plan: - get: repo - task: linting config: platform: linux image_resource: type: docker-image source: repository: megalinter/megalinter tag: v5 inputs: - name: repo run: path: bash args: - -cxe - | cd repo export DEFAULT_WORKSPACE=$(pwd) bash -ex /entrypoint.sh ## doing this because concourse does not work as other CI systems

OR

Use it as reusable task

Create reusable concourse task which can be used with multiple pipelines

Create task file task-linting.yaml

platform: linux image_resource: type: docker-image source: repository: megalinter/megalinter tag: v5 inputs: - name: repo run: path: bash args: - -cxe - | cd repo export DEFAULT_WORKSPACE=$(pwd) bash -ex /entrypoint.sh

Use that task-linting.yaml task in pipeline

Note:

make sure task-linting.yaml is available in that repo input at root task output is not shown here

resources: - name: linting plan: - get: repo - task: linting file: repo/task-linting.yaml

Run MegaLinter locally

You can use mega-linter-runner to locally run MegaLinter with the same configuration defined in .mega-linter.yml file

See mega-linter-runner installation instructions

Example

npx mega-linter-runner --flavor salesforce -e 'ENABLE=,DOCKERFILE,MARKDOWN,YAML' -e 'SHOW_ELAPSED_TIME=true'

Note: You can also use such command line from your custom CI/CD pipelines

Configuration

MegaLinter configuration variables can be defined in a .mega-linter.yml file at the root of the repository or with environment variables. You can see an example config file in this repo: .mega-linter.yml

Configuration is assisted with auto-completion and validation in most commonly used IDEs, thanks to JSON schema stored on schemastore.org

VsCode: You need a VsCode extension like Red Hat YAML

IDEA family: Auto-completion natively supported

Common variables

ENV VAR Default Value Notes ADDITIONAL_EXCLUDED_DIRECTORIES [] List of additional excluded directory basenames. They are excluded at any nested level. APPLY_FIXES none Activates formatting and auto-fixing (more info) DEFAULT_BRANCH HEAD Deprecated: The name of the repository's default branch. DEFAULT_WORKSPACE /tmp/lint The location containing files to lint if you are running locally. DISABLE_ERRORS false Flag to have the linter complete with exit code 0 even if errors were detected. DISABLE List of disabled descriptors keys (more info) DISABLE_LINTERS List of disabled linters keys (more info) ENABLE List of enabled descriptors keys (more info) ENABLE_LINTERS List of enabled linters keys (more info) EXCLUDED_DIRECTORIES [...many values...] List of excluded directory basenames. They are excluded at any nested level. EXTENDS Base mega-linter.yml config file(s) to extend local configuration from. Can be a single URL or a list of .mega-linter.yml config files URLs FAIL_IF_MISSING_LINTER_IN_FLAVOR false If set to true , MegaLinter fails if a linter is missing in the selected flavor FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE none Regular expression defining which files will be excluded from linting (more info) .ex: .*src/test.* ) FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE all Regular expression defining which files will be processed by linters (more info) .ex: .*src/.* ) FLAVOR_SUGGESTIONS true Provides suggestions about different MegaLinter flavors to use to improve runtime performances FORMATTERS_DISABLE_ERRORS true Formatter errors will be reported as errors (and not warnings) if this variable is set to false GITHUB_WORKSPACE `` Base directory for REPORT_OUTPUT_FOLDER , for user-defined linter rules location, for location of linted files if DEFAULT_WORKSPACE is not set IGNORE_GENERATED_FILES false If set to true , MegaLinter will skip files containing @generated marker but without @not-generated marker (more info at https://generated.at) IGNORE_GITIGNORED_FILES true If set to true , MegaLinter will skip files ignored by git using .gitignore file JAVASCRIPT_DEFAULT_STYLE standard Javascript default style to check/apply. standard , prettier LINTER_RULES_PATH .github/linters Directory for all linter configuration rules.

Can be a local folder or a remote URL (ex: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/some_org/some_repo/mega-linter-rules ) LOG_FILE mega-linter.log The file name for outputting logs. All output is sent to the log file regardless of LOG_LEVEL . LOG_LEVEL INFO How much output the script will generate to the console. One of INFO , DEBUG , WARNING or ERROR . MARKDOWN_DEFAULT_STYLE markdownlint Markdown default style to check/apply. markdownlint , remark-lint MEGALINTER_CONFIG .mega-linter.yml Name of MegaLinter configuration file. Can be defined remotely, in that case set this environment variable with the remote URL of .mega-linter.yml config file PARALLEL true Process linters in parallel to improve overall MegaLinter performance. If true, linters of same language or formats are grouped in the same parallel process to avoid lock issues if fixing the same files PLUGINS [] List of plugin urls to install and run during MegaLinter run POST_COMMANDS [] Custom bash commands to run after linters PRE_COMMANDS [] Custom bash commands to run before linters PRINT_ALPACA true Enable printing alpaca image to console PRINT_ALL_FILES true Display only the number of files processed by a linter, not all file names REPORT_OUTPUT_FOLDER ${GITHUB_WORKSPACE}/report Directory for generating report files SHOW_ELAPSED_TIME false Displays elapsed time in reports SHOW_SKIPPED_LINTERS true Displays all disabled linters mega-linter could have run TYPESCRIPT_DEFAULT_STYLE standard Typescript default style to check/apply. standard , prettier VALIDATE_ALL_CODEBASE true Will parse the entire repository and find all files to validate across all types. NOTE: When set to false , only new or edited files will be parsed for validation.

Activation and deactivation

MegaLinter have all linters enabled by default, but allows to enable only some, or disable only some

If ENABLE is not set, all descriptors are activated by default. If set, all linters of listed descriptors will be activated by default

is not set, all descriptors are activated by default. If set, all linters of listed descriptors will be activated by default If ENABLE_LINTERS is set, only listed linters will be processed

is set, only listed linters will be processed If DISABLE is set, the linters in the listed descriptors will be skipped

is set, the linters in the listed descriptors will be skipped If DISABLE_LINTERS is set, the listed linters will be skipped

Examples:

Run all javascript and groovy linters except STANDARD javascript linter

ENABLE: JAVASCRIPT,GROOVY DISABLE_LINTERS: JAVASCRIPT_STANDARD

Run all linters except PHP linters (PHP_BUILTIN, PHP_PHPCS, PHP_PHPSTAN, PHP_PSALM)

DISABLE: PHP

Run all linters except PHP_PHPSTAN and PHP_PSALM linters

DISABLE_LINTERS: PHP_PHPSTAN,PHP_PSALM

Filter linted files

If you need to lint only a folder or exclude some files from linting, you can use optional environment parameters FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE and FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE You can apply filters to a single linter by defining variable <LINTER_KEY>_FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE and <LINTER_KEY>_FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE

Examples:

Lint only src folder: FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE: (src/)

Do not lint files inside test and example folders: FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE: (test/|examples/)

Do not lint javascript files inside test folder: FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE: (test/.*\.js)

Apply fixes

Mega-linter is able to apply fixes provided by linters. To use this capability, you need 3 env variables defined at top level

APPLY_FIXES: all to apply fixes of all linters, or a list of linter keys (ex: JAVASCRIPT_ES , MARKDOWN_MARKDOWNLINT )

Only for GitHub Action Workflow file if you use it:

APPLY_FIXES_EVENT : all , push , pull_request , none (use none in case of use of Updated sources reporter)

: , , , (use none in case of use of Updated sources reporter) APPLY_FIXES_MODE: commit to create a new commit and push it on the same branch, or pull_request to create a new PR targeting the branch.

Notes:

You can use Updated sources reporter if you do not want fixes to be automatically applied on git branch, but download them in a zipped file and manually extract them in your project

If used, APPLY_FIXES_EVENT and APPLY_FIXES_MODE can not be defined in .mega-linter.yml config file, they must be set as environment variables

If you use APPLY_FIXES, add the following line in your .gitignore file

report/

You may see github permission errors , or workflows not run on the new commit. To solve these issues: Create Personal Access Token, then copy the PAT value Define secret variable named PAT on your repository, and paste the PAT value

, or workflows not run on the new commit. To solve these issues:

Linter specific variables

See variables related to a single linter behavior in linters documentations

MegaLinter can run custom commands before running linters (for example, installing an plugin required by one of the linters you use)

Example in .mega-linter.yml config file

PRE_COMMANDS: - command: npm install eslint-plugin-whatever cwd: "root" - command: echo "pre-test command has been called" cwd: "workspace"

MegaLinter can run custom commands after running linters (for example, running additional tests)

Example in .mega-linter.yml config file

POST_COMMANDS: - command: npm run test cwd: "workspace"

Reporters

MegaLinter can generate various reports that you can activate / deactivate and customize

Reporter Description Default Text files Generates One log file by linter + suggestions for fixes that can not be automated Active GitHub Pull Request comments MegaLinter posts a comment on the PR with a summary of lint results, and links to detailed logs Active if GitHub Action Gitlab Merge Request comments Mega-Linter posts a comment on the MR with a summary of lint results, and links to detailed logs Active if in Gitlab CI Updated sources Zip containing all formatted and auto-fixed sources so you can extract them in your repository Active IDE Configuration Apply MegaLinter configuration in your local IDE with linter config files and IDE extensions Active GitHub Status One GitHub status by linter on the PR, with links to detailed logs Active if GitHub Action File.io Send reports on file.io so you can access them with a simple hyperlink provided at the end of console log Inactive JSON Generates a JSON output report file Inactive Email Receive all reports on your e-mail, if you can not use artifacts Active TAP files One file by linter following Test Anything Protocol format Active Console Execution logs visible in console with summary table and links to other reports at the end Active

Flavors

To improve run performances, we generate Flavored MegaLinter images containing only the list of linters related to a project type

When using default MegaLinter, if a MegaLinter Flavor would cover all your project requirements, a message is added in the logs

If your project uses a MegaLinter Flavor not covering linter requirements, an error message will be thrown with instructions about how to solve the issue

The following table does not display docker pulls from MegaLinter v4 images.

Flavor Description Embedded linters Info all Default MegaLinter Flavor 96 ci_light Optimized for CI items (Dockerfile, Jenkinsfile, JSON/YAML schemas,XML 13 dart Optimized for DART based projects 40 documentation MegaLinter for documentation projects 39 dotnet Optimized for C, C++, C# or VB based projects 46 go Optimized for GO based projects 41 java Optimized for JAVA based projects 41 javascript Optimized for JAVASCRIPT or TYPESCRIPT based projects 48 php Optimized for PHP based projects 44 python Optimized for PYTHON based projects 48 ruby Optimized for RUBY based projects 40 rust Optimized for RUST based projects 40 salesforce Optimized for Salesforce based projects 42 scala Optimized for SCALA based projects 40 swift Optimized for SWIFT based projects 40 terraform Optimized for TERRAFORM based projects 45

If you need a new flavor, post an issue 😉

Badge

You can show MegaLinter status with a badge in your repository README

If your main branch is main , replace main by main in URLs

Markdown

Format

[ ![MegaLinter ]( https://github.com/<OWNER>/<REPOSITORY>/workflows/MegaLinter/badge.svg?branch=main )]( https://github.com/<OWNER>/<REPOSITORY>/actions?query=workflow%3AMegaLinter+branch%3Amain )

Example

[ ![MegaLinter ]( https://github.com/nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint/workflows/MegaLinter/badge.svg?branch=main )]( https://github.com/nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint/actions?query=workflow%3AMegaLinter+branch%3Amain )

reStructuredText

Format

.. |MegaLinter yes| image:: https://github.com/ < OWNER > / < REPOSITORY > /workflows/MegaLinter/badge.svg?branch=main :target: https://github.com/ < OWNER > / < REPOSITORY > /actions?query=workflow%3AMegaLinter+branch%3Amain

Example

.. |MegaLinter yes| image:: https://github.com/nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint/workflows/MegaLinter/badge.svg?branch=main :target: https://github.com/nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint/actions?query=workflow%3AMegaLinter+branch%3Amain

Note: IF you did not use MegaLinter as GitHub Action name, please read GitHub Actions Badges documentation{target=_blank}

Plugins

For security reasons, we try to embed in MegaLinter only linters that are widely adopted by open-source community.

But any linter can be callable within MegaLinter thanks to the plugin mechanism !

Use plugins

Just add plugin URLs in PLUGINS property of .mega-linter.yml

Example

PLUGINS: - https://raw.githubusercontent.com/megalinter/megalinter/main/.automation/test/mega-linter-plugin-test/test.megalinter-descriptor.yml - https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cookiejar/mega-linter-plugin-cookietemple/main/cookietemple.megalinter-descriptor.yml

Plugins Catalog

jupyfmt: The uncompromising Jupyter notebook formatter (usage)

Submit a PR if you want your plugin to appear here :)

Create plugins

You can implement your own descriptors and load them as plugins during MegaLinter runtime

Plugins descriptor files must be named **.megalinter-descriptor.yml and respect MegaLinter Json Schema

and respect MegaLinter Json Schema Descriptor format is exactly the same than MegaLinter embedded ones (see json schema documentation)

Plugins must be hosted in a url containing **/mega-linter-plugin-**/

Limitations

For now, the only install attributes managed are dockerfile instructions starting by RUN

Frequently Asked Questions

My repo CI already have linters and they are perfectly working, so why do I need MegaLinter ?

You can perfectly continue using your installed linters and deactivate them in .mega-linter.yml . For example, in a javascript project using eslint, you can configure MegaLinter with DISABLE: JAVASCRIPT . That way, you will benefit from both your installed linters but also from other MegaLinter linters checking JSON, YAML, Markdown, Dockerfile, Bash, spelling mistakes, dead URLs...

Ok but... how does it work ?

MegaLinter is based on Docker images containing either all linters, or just a selection of linters if you are using a MegaLinter flavor for a project using a specific language / format

The core architecture does the following:

Initialization List all project files : except files in ignored folders ( node_modules , etc...) except files not matching FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE (if defined by user) except files matching FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE (if defined by user) Collect files for each activated linter , matching their own filtering criteria : file extensions file names file content <descriptor_or_linter_key>_FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE (if defined by user) <descriptor_or_linter_key>_FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE (if defined by user)

Linting Parallelly , for each linter with matching files: Call the linter on matching files (or the whole project for some linters like copy-paste detector) Call activated linter-level reporters (GitHub Status Reporter...)

Finalization Call activated global level reporters (GitHub Pull Request Comment Reporter, File.io Reporter, Email Reporter...) Manage return code: 0 if no error (or only non blocking errors if user defined DISABLE_ERRORS or <descriptor_or_linter_key>_DISABLE_ERRORS ) 1 if errors



How to contribute

Contributions to MegaLinter are very welcome, the more we are, the stronger MegaLinter is ! Please follow Contributing Guide

To help, you can also:

Special thanks

Contributors

Sites referring to MegaLinter

Global

Articles

Linters

Open-source teams

MegaLinter obviously would not exist without its linters and libraries, so many thanks to all the dedicated Open-Source teams maintaining all these awesome linters !

Super-Linter team

MegaLinter has been built on the ashes of a rejected Pull Request{target=_blank} on GitHub Super-Linter{target=_blank}.

Even if I disagree with their decision to remain in bash, the core team has always been nice and supporting during the time I was a Super-Linter contributor{target=_blank} :)

License

MegaLinter vs Super-Linter

The hard-fork of Super-Linter to be rewritten in Python is not just a language switch: use of python flexibility and libraries allowed to define lots of additional functions described below

Performances

MegaLinter Flavors allow to use smaller docker images , so the pull time is reduced

, so the pull time is reduced Thanks to python multiprocessing capabilities, linters are run in parallel , which is way faster than Super-Linter bash script who runs all linters in sequence

, which is way faster than Super-Linter bash script who runs all linters in sequence When the linter allows it, call it 1 time with N files, instead of calling N times with one file

More languages and formats linted

C, C++, Copy-Paste detection, Credentials, GraphQL, JSON & YAML with JSON schemas, Markdown tables formatting, Puppet, reStructuredText, Rust, Scala, Spell checker, Swift, Visual Basic .NET ...

Automatically apply formatting and fixes

MegaLinter can automatically apply fixes performed by linters, and push them to the same branch, or create a Pull Request that you can validate

This is pretty handy, especially for linter errors related to formatting (in that case, you don't have any manual update to perform)

Run locally

MegaLinter can be run locally thanks to mega-linter-runner

Reports

Capabilities

Accuracy: Count the total number of errors and not only the number of files in error

Show linter version and applied filters for each linter processed

Reports stored as artefacts on GitHub Action run or other remote files General log One report file by linter



Additional Reporters

Enhanced Configuration

Assisted installation and configuration using a yeoman generator and JSON schemas for configuration file

Configure include and exclude regexes for a single language or linter : ex: JAVASCRIPT_FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE (src)

for a : ex: Configure additional CLI arguments for a linter: ex: JAVASCRIPT_ES_ARGUMENTS "--debug --env-info"

for a linter: ex: Configure non blocking errors for a single language or linter : ex: JAVASCRIPT_DISABLE_ERRORS

for a : ex: Simplify languages and linters variables ENABLE = list of languages and formats to apply lint on codebase (default: all) ENABLE_LINTERS = list of linters to apply lint on codebase (default: all) DISABLE = list of languages and formats to skip (default: none) DISABLE_LINTERS = list of linters to skip (default: none) Variables VALIDATE_XXX are still taken in account (but should not be used in association with ENABLE and DISABLE variables)



Enhanced Documentation

One page per linter documentation : All variables that can be used with this linter List of file extensions, names and filters applied by the linter Link to MegaLinter default linter configuration Link to linter Web-Site Link to official page explaining how to customize the linter rules Link to official page explaining how to disable rules from source comments Examples of linter command line calls behind the hood Help command text Installation commands

:

Installation links for related IDEs

README Separate languages, formats and tooling formats in the linters table Add logos for each descriptor



Plugins management

For linters less commonly used, MegaLinters offers a plugins architecture so anyone can publish plugins

Simplify architecture and evolutive maintenance

Refactoring runtime in Python, for easier handling than bash thanks to classes and python modules

Everything related to each linter in a single descriptor YML file easier evolutive maintenance less conflicts to manage between PRs. Few special cases require a python linter class)

Default behaviours for all linters, with possibility to override part of them for special cases

Hierarchical architecture: Apply fixes and new behaviours to all linters with a single code update

Documentation as code Generate linters tables (ordered by type: language, format & tooling format) and include it in README. (see result) Generate one markdown file per Linter, containing all configuration variables, infos and examples (See examples)

Automatic generation of Dockerfile using YML descriptors, always using the linter latest version Dockerfile commands (FROM, ARG, ENV, COPY, RUN ) APK packages (linux) NPM packages (node) PIP packages (python) GEM packages (ruby) Phive packages (PHP)

using YML descriptors, always using the linter latest version Have a centralized exclude list (node_modules,.rbenv, etc...)

Improve robustness & stability

Test classes for each capability

Test classes for each linter: Automatic generation of test classes using .automation/build.py

Setup code coverage

Development CD / CI Validate multi-status on PR inside each PR (posted from step "Run against all code base") Run test classes and code coverage with pytest during validation GitHub Action Validate descriptor YML files with json schema during build Automated job to upgrade linters to their latest stable version



V4 versus V5