MegaLinter is an 100% Open-Source tool for CI/CD workflows that analyzes consistency and quality of 49 languages, 22 formats, 20 tooling formats , excessive copy-pastes and spelling mistakes in your repository sources, generates various reports, and can even apply formatting and auto-fixes, to ensure all your projects sources are clean, whatever IDE/toolbox are used by their developers.
Ready to use out of the box as a GitHub Action or any CI system, highly configurable and free for all uses
See Online Documentation Web Site which has a much easier user navigation than this README
Process
Console reporter
Github PR reporter
Projects need to contain clean code, in order to avoid technical debt, that makes evolutive maintenance harder and time consuming.
By using code formatters and code linters, you ensure that your code base is easier to read and respects best practices, from the kick-off to each step of the project lifecycle
Not all developers have the good habit to use linters in their IDEs, making code reviews harder and longer to process
By using MegaLinter, you'll enjoy the following benefits for you and your team:
npx mega-linter-runner --install to generate configuration files (you need node.js to be installed)
Notes:
github/super-linter@v3 by
megalinter/megalinter@v5 in your GitHub Action YML file, like on this PR)
All linters are integrated in the MegaLinter docker image, which is frequently upgraded with their latest versions
|Language
|Linter
|Configuration key
|Format/Fix
|BASH
|bash-exec
|BASH_EXEC
|shellcheck
|BASH_SHELLCHECK
|shfmt
|BASH_SHFMT
|✔️
|C
|cpplint
|C_CPPLINT
|CLOJURE
|clj-kondo
|CLOJURE_CLJ_KONDO
|COFFEE
|coffeelint
|COFFEE_COFFEELINT
|C++ (CPP)
|cpplint
|CPP_CPPLINT
|C# (CSHARP)
|dotnet-format
|CSHARP_DOTNET_FORMAT
|✔️
|DART
|dartanalyzer
|DART_DARTANALYZER
|GO
|golangci-lint
|GO_GOLANGCI_LINT
|revive
|GO_REVIVE
|GROOVY
|npm-groovy-lint
|GROOVY_NPM_GROOVY_LINT
|✔️
|JAVA
|checkstyle
|JAVA_CHECKSTYLE
|JAVASCRIPT
|eslint
|JAVASCRIPT_ES
|✔️
|standard
|JAVASCRIPT_STANDARD
|✔️
|prettier
|JAVASCRIPT_PRETTIER
|✔️
|JSX
|eslint
|JSX_ESLINT
|✔️
|KOTLIN
|ktlint
|KOTLIN_KTLINT
|✔️
|LUA
|luacheck
|LUA_LUACHECK
|PERL
|perlcritic
|PERL_PERLCRITIC
|PHP
|php
|PHP_BUILTIN
|phpcs
|PHP_PHPCS
|phpstan
|PHP_PHPSTAN
|psalm
|PHP_PSALM
|phplint
|PHP_PHPLINT
|POWERSHELL
|powershell
|POWERSHELL_POWERSHELL
|PYTHON
|pylint
|PYTHON_PYLINT
|black
|PYTHON_BLACK
|✔️
|flake8
|PYTHON_FLAKE8
|isort
|PYTHON_ISORT
|✔️
|bandit
|PYTHON_BANDIT
|mypy
|PYTHON_MYPY
|R
|lintr
|R_LINTR
|RAKU
|raku
|RAKU_RAKU
|RUBY
|rubocop
|RUBY_RUBOCOP
|✔️
|RUST
|clippy
|RUST_CLIPPY
|SALESFORCE
|sfdx-scanner-apex
|SALESFORCE_SFDX_SCANNER_APEX
|sfdx-scanner-aura
|SALESFORCE_SFDX_SCANNER_AURA
|sfdx-scanner-lwc
|SALESFORCE_SFDX_SCANNER_LWC
|SCALA
|scalafix
|SCALA_SCALAFIX
|SQL
|sql-lint
|SQL_SQL_LINT
|sqlfluff
|SQL_SQLFLUFF
|tsqllint
|SQL_TSQLLINT
|SWIFT
|swiftlint
|SWIFT_SWIFTLINT
|✔️
|TSX
|eslint
|TSX_ESLINT
|✔️
|TYPESCRIPT
|eslint
|TYPESCRIPT_ES
|✔️
|standard
|TYPESCRIPT_STANDARD
|✔️
|prettier
|TYPESCRIPT_PRETTIER
|✔️
|Visual Basic .NET (VBDOTNET)
|dotnet-format
|VBDOTNET_DOTNET_FORMAT
|✔️
|Format
|Linter
|Configuration key
|Format/Fix
|CSS
|stylelint
|CSS_STYLELINT
|✔️
|scss-lint
|CSS_SCSS_LINT
|ENV
|dotenv-linter
|ENV_DOTENV_LINTER
|✔️
|GRAPHQL
|graphql-schema-linter
|GRAPHQL_GRAPHQL_SCHEMA_LINTER
|HTML
|htmlhint
|HTML_HTMLHINT
|JSON
|jsonlint
|JSON_JSONLINT
|eslint-plugin-jsonc
|JSON_ESLINT_PLUGIN_JSONC
|✔️
|v8r
|JSON_V8R
|prettier
|JSON_PRETTIER
|✔️
|LATEX
|chktex
|LATEX_CHKTEX
|MARKDOWN
|markdownlint
|MARKDOWN_MARKDOWNLINT
|✔️
|remark-lint
|MARKDOWN_REMARK_LINT
|✔️
|markdown-link-check
|MARKDOWN_MARKDOWN_LINK_CHECK
|markdown-table-formatter
|MARKDOWN_MARKDOWN_TABLE_FORMATTER
|✔️
|PROTOBUF
|protolint
|PROTOBUF_PROTOLINT
|✔️
|RST
|rst-lint
|RST_RST_LINT
|rstcheck
|RST_RSTCHECK
|rstfmt
|RST_RSTFMT
|✔️
|XML
|xmllint
|XML_XMLLINT
|YAML
|prettier
|YAML_PRETTIER
|✔️
|yamllint
|YAML_YAMLLINT
|v8r
|YAML_V8R
|Tooling format
|Linter
|Configuration key
|Format/Fix
|ACTION
|actionlint
|ACTION_ACTIONLINT
|ANSIBLE
|ansible-lint
|ANSIBLE_ANSIBLE_LINT
|ARM
|arm-ttk
|ARM_ARM_TTK
|CLOUDFORMATION
|cfn-lint
|CLOUDFORMATION_CFN_LINT
|DOCKERFILE
|dockerfilelint
|DOCKERFILE_DOCKERFILELINT
|hadolint
|DOCKERFILE_HADOLINT
|EDITORCONFIG
|editorconfig-checker
|EDITORCONFIG_EDITORCONFIG_CHECKER
|GHERKIN
|gherkin-lint
|GHERKIN_GHERKIN_LINT
|KUBERNETES
|kubeval
|KUBERNETES_KUBEVAL
|OPENAPI
|spectral
|OPENAPI_SPECTRAL
|PUPPET
|puppet-lint
|PUPPET_PUPPET_LINT
|✔️
|SNAKEMAKE
|snakemake
|SNAKEMAKE_LINT
|snakefmt
|SNAKEMAKE_SNAKEFMT
|✔️
|TEKTON
|tekton-lint
|TEKTON_TEKTON_LINT
|TERRAFORM
|tflint
|TERRAFORM_TFLINT
|terrascan
|TERRAFORM_TERRASCAN
|terragrunt
|TERRAFORM_TERRAGRUNT
|✔️
|terraform-fmt
|TERRAFORM_TERRAFORM_FMT
|✔️
|checkov
|TERRAFORM_CHECKOV
|kics
|TERRAFORM_KICS
|Code quality checker
|Linter
|Configuration key
|Format/Fix
|COPYPASTE
|jscpd
|COPYPASTE_JSCPD
|CREDENTIALS
|secretlint
|CREDENTIALS_SECRETLINT
|GIT
|git_diff
|GIT_GIT_DIFF
|SPELL
|misspell
|SPELL_MISSPELL
|✔️
|cspell
|SPELL_CSPELL
Just run
npx mega-linter-runner --install at the root of your repository and answer questions, it will generate ready to use configuration files for MegaLinter :)
npx mega-linter-runner --upgrade to automatically upgrade your configuration to v5 :)
The following instructions examples are using to latest MegaLinter stable version (v5 , always corresponding to the latest release)
You can also use beta version (corresponding to the content of main branch)
.github/workflows/mega-linter.yml
NOTES:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} in your workflow, then the MegaLinter will mark the status of each individual linter run in the Checks section of a pull request. Without this you will only see the overall status of the full run. There is no need to set the GitHub Secret as it is automatically set by GitHub, it only needs to be passed to the action.
GITHUB_TARGET_URL environment variable exists.
In your repository you should have a
.github/workflows folder with GitHub Action similar to below:
.github/workflows/mega-linter.yml
---
# MegaLinter GitHub Action configuration file
# More info at https://megalinter.github.io
name: MegaLinter
on:
# Trigger mega-linter at every push. Action will also be visible from Pull Requests to main
push: # Comment this line to trigger action only on pull-requests (not recommended if you don't pay for GH Actions)
pull_request:
branches: [master, main]
env: # Comment env block if you do not want to apply fixes
# Apply linter fixes configuration
APPLY_FIXES: all # When active, APPLY_FIXES must also be defined as environment variable (in github/workflows/mega-linter.yml or other CI tool)
APPLY_FIXES_EVENT: pull_request # Decide which event triggers application of fixes in a commit or a PR (pull_request, push, all)
APPLY_FIXES_MODE: commit # If APPLY_FIXES is used, defines if the fixes are directly committed (commit) or posted in a PR (pull_request)
concurrency:
group: ${{ github.ref }}-${{ github.workflow }}
cancel-in-progress: true
jobs:
build:
name: MegaLinter
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
# Git Checkout
- name: Checkout Code
uses: actions/checkout@v2
with:
token: ${{ secrets.PAT || secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
fetch-depth: 0
# MegaLinter
- name: MegaLinter
id: ml
# You can override MegaLinter flavor used to have faster performances
# More info at https://megalinter.github.io/flavors/
uses: megalinter/megalinter@v5
env:
# All available variables are described in documentation
# https://megalinter.github.io/configuration/
VALIDATE_ALL_CODEBASE: ${{ github.event_name == 'push' && github.ref == 'refs/heads/main' }} # Validates all source when push on main, else just the git diff with main. Override with true if you always want to lint all sources
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
# ADD YOUR CUSTOM ENV VARIABLES HERE OR DEFINE THEM IN A FILE .mega-linter.yml AT THE ROOT OF YOUR REPOSITORY
# DISABLE: COPYPASTE,SPELL # Uncomment to disable copy-paste and spell checks
# Upload MegaLinter artifacts
- name: Archive production artifacts
if: ${{ success() }} || ${{ failure() }}
uses: actions/upload-artifact@v2
with:
name: MegaLinter reports
path: |
report
mega-linter.log
# Create pull request if applicable (for now works only on PR from same repository, not from forks)
- name: Create Pull Request with applied fixes
id: cpr
if: steps.ml.outputs.has_updated_sources == 1 && (env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == 'all' || env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == github.event_name) && env.APPLY_FIXES_MODE == 'pull_request' && (github.event_name == 'push' || github.event.pull_request.head.repo.full_name == github.repository) && !contains(github.event.head_commit.message, 'skip fix')
uses: peter-evans/create-pull-request@v3
with:
token: ${{ secrets.PAT || secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
commit-message: "[MegaLinter] Apply linters automatic fixes"
title: "[MegaLinter] Apply linters automatic fixes"
labels: bot
- name: Create PR output
if: steps.ml.outputs.has_updated_sources == 1 && (env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == 'all' || env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == github.event_name) && env.APPLY_FIXES_MODE == 'pull_request' && (github.event_name == 'push' || github.event.pull_request.head.repo.full_name == github.repository) && !contains(github.event.head_commit.message, 'skip fix')
run: |
echo "Pull Request Number - ${{ steps.cpr.outputs.pull-request-number }}"
echo "Pull Request URL - ${{ steps.cpr.outputs.pull-request-url }}"
# Push new commit if applicable (for now works only on PR from same repository, not from forks)
- name: Prepare commit
if: steps.ml.outputs.has_updated_sources == 1 && (env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == 'all' || env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == github.event_name) && env.APPLY_FIXES_MODE == 'commit' && github.ref != 'refs/heads/main' && (github.event_name == 'push' || github.event.pull_request.head.repo.full_name == github.repository) && !contains(github.event.head_commit.message, 'skip fix')
run: sudo chown -Rc $UID .git/
- name: Commit and push applied linter fixes
if: steps.ml.outputs.has_updated_sources == 1 && (env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == 'all' || env.APPLY_FIXES_EVENT == github.event_name) && env.APPLY_FIXES_MODE == 'commit' && github.ref != 'refs/heads/main' && (github.event_name == 'push' || github.event.pull_request.head.repo.full_name == github.repository) && !contains(github.event.head_commit.message, 'skip fix')
uses: stefanzweifel/git-auto-commit-action@v4
with:
branch: ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.ref || github.head_ref || github.ref }}
commit_message: "[MegaLinter] Apply linters fixes"
Use the following Azure Pipelines YAML template
You may activate File.io reporter or E-mail reporter to access detailed logs and fixed source
# Run MegaLinter to detect linting and security issues
- job: megalinter
displayName: MegaLinter
pool:
vmImage: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- script: |
docker pull megalinter/megalinter:v5
docker run -v $(System.DefaultWorkingDirectory):/tmp/lint -e GIT_AUTHORIZATION_BEARER=$(System.AccessToken) megalinter/megalinter:v5
displayName: 'MegaLinter analysis'
# Publish the Anchore report as an artifact to Azure Pipelines
- task: PublishBuildArtifacts@1
displayName: 'Publish Artifact: MegaLinter Report'
condition: succeededOrFailed()
inputs:
PathtoPublish: '$(System.DefaultWorkingDirectory)/report/'
ArtifactName: MegaLinterReport
Add the following stage in your Jenkinsfile
You may activate File.io reporter or E-mail reporter to access detailed logs and fixed source
// Lint with MegaLinter: https://megalinter.github.io/
stage('MegaLinter') {
agent {
docker {
image 'megalinter/megalinter:v5'
args "-u root -e VALIDATE_ALL_CODEBASE=true -v ${WORKSPACE}:/tmp/lint --entrypoint=''"
reuseNode true
}
}
steps {
sh '/entrypoint.sh'
}
}
Create or update
.gitlab-ci.yml file at the root of your repository
# MegaLinter GitLab CI job configuration file
# More info at https://megalinter.github.io/
mega-linter:
stage: test
# You can override MegaLinter flavor used to have faster performances
# More info at https://megalinter.github.io/flavors/
image: megalinter/megalinter:v5
script: [ "true" ] # if script: ["true"] does not work, you may try -> script: [ "/bin/bash /entrypoint.sh" ]
variables:
# All available variables are described in documentation
# https://megalinter.github.io/configuration/
DEFAULT_WORKSPACE: $CI_PROJECT_DIR
# ADD YOUR CUSTOM ENV VARIABLES HERE TO OVERRIDE VALUES OF .mega-linter.yml AT THE ROOT OF YOUR REPOSITORY
artifacts:
when: always
paths:
- report
expire_in: 1 week
Create a Gitlab access token and define it in a variable GITLAB_ACCESS_TOKEN_MEGALINTER in the project CI/CD masked variables
Use the following
job.step in your pipeline template
Note: make sure you have
job.plan.get step which gets
repo containing your repository as shown in example
---
- name: linting
plan:
- get: repo
- task: linting
config:
platform: linux
image_resource:
type: docker-image
source:
repository: megalinter/megalinter
tag: v5
inputs:
- name: repo
run:
path: bash
args:
- -cxe
- |
cd repo
export DEFAULT_WORKSPACE=$(pwd)
bash -ex /entrypoint.sh
## doing this because concourse does not work as other CI systems
# params:
# PARALLEL: true
# DISABLE: SPELL
# APPLY_FIXES: all
# DISABLE_ERRORS: true
# VALIDATE_ALL_CODEBASE: true
OR
Create reusable concourse task which can be used with multiple pipelines
task-linting.yaml
---
platform: linux
image_resource:
type: docker-image
source:
repository: megalinter/megalinter
tag: v5
inputs:
- name: repo
## uncomment this if you want reports as task output
# output:
# - name: reports
# path: repo/report
run:
path: bash
args:
- -cxe
- |
cd repo
export DEFAULT_WORKSPACE=$(pwd)
bash -ex /entrypoint.sh
task-linting.yaml task in pipeline
Note:
make sure
task-linting.yaml is available in that
repo input at root
task
output is not shown here
resources:
- name: linting
plan:
- get: repo
- task: linting
file: repo/task-linting.yaml
# params:
# PARALLEL: true
# DISABLE: SPELL
# APPLY_FIXES: all
# DISABLE_ERRORS: true
# VALIDATE_ALL_CODEBASE: true
You can use mega-linter-runner to locally run MegaLinter with the same configuration defined in .mega-linter.yml file
See mega-linter-runner installation instructions
Example
npx mega-linter-runner --flavor salesforce -e 'ENABLE=,DOCKERFILE,MARKDOWN,YAML' -e 'SHOW_ELAPSED_TIME=true'
Note: You can also use such command line from your custom CI/CD pipelines
MegaLinter configuration variables can be defined in a .mega-linter.yml file at the root of the repository or with environment variables. You can see an example config file in this repo: .mega-linter.yml
Configuration is assisted with auto-completion and validation in most commonly used IDEs, thanks to JSON schema stored on schemastore.org
|ENV VAR
|Default Value
|Notes
|ADDITIONAL_EXCLUDED_DIRECTORIES
|[]
|List of additional excluded directory basenames. They are excluded at any nested level.
|APPLY_FIXES
none
|Activates formatting and auto-fixing (more info)
|DEFAULT_BRANCH
HEAD
|Deprecated: The name of the repository's default branch.
|DEFAULT_WORKSPACE
/tmp/lint
|The location containing files to lint if you are running locally.
|DISABLE_ERRORS
false
|Flag to have the linter complete with exit code 0 even if errors were detected.
|DISABLE
|List of disabled descriptors keys (more info)
|DISABLE_LINTERS
|List of disabled linters keys (more info)
|ENABLE
|List of enabled descriptors keys (more info)
|ENABLE_LINTERS
|List of enabled linters keys (more info)
|EXCLUDED_DIRECTORIES
|[...many values...]
|List of excluded directory basenames. They are excluded at any nested level.
|EXTENDS
|Base
mega-linter.yml config file(s) to extend local configuration from. Can be a single URL or a list of
.mega-linter.yml config files URLs
|FAIL_IF_MISSING_LINTER_IN_FLAVOR
false
|If set to
true, MegaLinter fails if a linter is missing in the selected flavor
|FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE
none
|Regular expression defining which files will be excluded from linting (more info) .ex:
.*src/test.*)
|FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE
all
|Regular expression defining which files will be processed by linters (more info) .ex:
.*src/.*)
|FLAVOR_SUGGESTIONS
true
|Provides suggestions about different MegaLinter flavors to use to improve runtime performances
|FORMATTERS_DISABLE_ERRORS
true
|Formatter errors will be reported as errors (and not warnings) if this variable is set to
false
|GITHUB_WORKSPACE
|``
|Base directory for
REPORT_OUTPUT_FOLDER, for user-defined linter rules location, for location of linted files if
DEFAULT_WORKSPACE is not set
|IGNORE_GENERATED_FILES
false
|If set to
true, MegaLinter will skip files containing
@generated marker but without
@not-generated marker (more info at https://generated.at)
|IGNORE_GITIGNORED_FILES
true
|If set to
true, MegaLinter will skip files ignored by git using
.gitignore file
|JAVASCRIPT_DEFAULT_STYLE
standard
|Javascript default style to check/apply.
standard,
prettier
|LINTER_RULES_PATH
.github/linters
|Directory for all linter configuration rules.
Can be a local folder or a remote URL (ex:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/some_org/some_repo/mega-linter-rules )
|LOG_FILE
mega-linter.log
|The file name for outputting logs. All output is sent to the log file regardless of
LOG_LEVEL.
|LOG_LEVEL
INFO
|How much output the script will generate to the console. One of
INFO,
DEBUG,
WARNING or
ERROR.
|MARKDOWN_DEFAULT_STYLE
markdownlint
|Markdown default style to check/apply.
markdownlint,
remark-lint
|MEGALINTER_CONFIG
.mega-linter.yml
|Name of MegaLinter configuration file. Can be defined remotely, in that case set this environment variable with the remote URL of
.mega-linter.yml config file
|PARALLEL
true
|Process linters in parallel to improve overall MegaLinter performance. If true, linters of same language or formats are grouped in the same parallel process to avoid lock issues if fixing the same files
|PLUGINS
|[]
|List of plugin urls to install and run during MegaLinter run
|POST_COMMANDS
|[]
|Custom bash commands to run after linters
|PRE_COMMANDS
|[]
|Custom bash commands to run before linters
|PRINT_ALPACA
true
|Enable printing alpaca image to console
|PRINT_ALL_FILES
true
|Display only the number of files processed by a linter, not all file names
|REPORT_OUTPUT_FOLDER
${GITHUB_WORKSPACE}/report
|Directory for generating report files
|SHOW_ELAPSED_TIME
false
|Displays elapsed time in reports
|SHOW_SKIPPED_LINTERS
true
|Displays all disabled linters mega-linter could have run
|TYPESCRIPT_DEFAULT_STYLE
standard
|Typescript default style to check/apply.
standard,
prettier
|VALIDATE_ALL_CODEBASE
true
|Will parse the entire repository and find all files to validate across all types. NOTE: When set to
false, only new or edited files will be parsed for validation.
MegaLinter have all linters enabled by default, but allows to enable only some, or disable only some
ENABLE is not set, all descriptors are activated by default. If set, all linters of listed descriptors will be activated by default
ENABLE_LINTERS is set, only listed linters will be processed
DISABLE is set, the linters in the listed descriptors will be skipped
DISABLE_LINTERS is set, the listed linters will be skipped
Examples:
ENABLE: JAVASCRIPT,GROOVY
DISABLE_LINTERS: JAVASCRIPT_STANDARD
DISABLE: PHP
DISABLE_LINTERS: PHP_PHPSTAN,PHP_PSALM
If you need to lint only a folder or exclude some files from linting, you can use optional environment parameters
FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE and
FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE
You can apply filters to a single linter by defining variable
<LINTER_KEY>_FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE and
<LINTER_KEY>_FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE
Examples:
FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE: (src/)
FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE: (test/|examples/)
FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE: (test/.*\.js)
Mega-linter is able to apply fixes provided by linters. To use this capability, you need 3 env variables defined at top level
all to apply fixes of all linters, or a list of linter keys (ex:
JAVASCRIPT_ES,
MARKDOWN_MARKDOWNLINT)
Only for GitHub Action Workflow file if you use it:
all,
push,
pull_request,
none (use none in case of use of Updated sources reporter)
commit to create a new commit and push it on the same branch, or
pull_request to create a new PR targeting the branch.
Notes:
You can use Updated sources reporter if you do not want fixes to be automatically applied on git branch, but download them in a zipped file and manually extract them in your project
If used, APPLY_FIXES_EVENT and APPLY_FIXES_MODE can not be defined in
.mega-linter.ymlconfig file, they must be set as environment variables
If you use APPLY_FIXES, add the following line in your
.gitignore file
report/
See variables related to a single linter behavior in linters documentations
MegaLinter can run custom commands before running linters (for example, installing an plugin required by one of the linters you use)
Example in
.mega-linter.yml config file
PRE_COMMANDS:
- command: npm install eslint-plugin-whatever
cwd: "root" # Will be run at the root of MegaLinter docker image
- command: echo "pre-test command has been called"
cwd: "workspace" # Will be run at the root of the workspace (usually your repository root)
MegaLinter can run custom commands after running linters (for example, running additional tests)
Example in
.mega-linter.yml config file
POST_COMMANDS:
- command: npm run test
cwd: "workspace" # Will be run at the root of the workspace (usually your repository root)
MegaLinter can generate various reports that you can activate / deactivate and customize
|Reporter
|Description
|Default
|Text files
|Generates One log file by linter + suggestions for fixes that can not be automated
|Active
|GitHub Pull Request comments
|MegaLinter posts a comment on the PR with a summary of lint results, and links to detailed logs
|Active if GitHub Action
|Gitlab Merge Request comments
|Mega-Linter posts a comment on the MR with a summary of lint results, and links to detailed logs
|Active if in Gitlab CI
|Updated sources
|Zip containing all formatted and auto-fixed sources so you can extract them in your repository
|Active
|IDE Configuration
|Apply MegaLinter configuration in your local IDE with linter config files and IDE extensions
|Active
|GitHub Status
|One GitHub status by linter on the PR, with links to detailed logs
|Active if GitHub Action
|File.io
|Send reports on file.io so you can access them with a simple hyperlink provided at the end of console log
|Inactive
|JSON
|Generates a JSON output report file
|Inactive
|Receive all reports on your e-mail, if you can not use artifacts
|Active
|TAP files
|One file by linter following Test Anything Protocol format
|Active
|Console
|Execution logs visible in console with summary table and links to other reports at the end
|Active
To improve run performances, we generate Flavored MegaLinter images containing only the list of linters related to a project type
The following table does not display docker pulls from MegaLinter v4 images.
|Flavor
|Description
|Embedded linters
|Info
|all
|Default MegaLinter Flavor
|96
|ci_light
|Optimized for CI items (Dockerfile, Jenkinsfile, JSON/YAML schemas,XML
|13
|dart
|Optimized for DART based projects
|40
|documentation
|MegaLinter for documentation projects
|39
|dotnet
|Optimized for C, C++, C# or VB based projects
|46
|go
|Optimized for GO based projects
|41
|java
|Optimized for JAVA based projects
|41
|javascript
|Optimized for JAVASCRIPT or TYPESCRIPT based projects
|48
|php
|Optimized for PHP based projects
|44
|python
|Optimized for PYTHON based projects
|48
|ruby
|Optimized for RUBY based projects
|40
|rust
|Optimized for RUST based projects
|40
|salesforce
|Optimized for Salesforce based projects
|42
|scala
|Optimized for SCALA based projects
|40
|swift
|Optimized for SWIFT based projects
|40
|terraform
|Optimized for TERRAFORM based projects
|45
If you need a new flavor, post an issue 😉
You can show MegaLinter status with a badge in your repository README
If your main branch is main , replace main by main in URLs
[![MegaLinter](https://github.com/<OWNER>/<REPOSITORY>/workflows/MegaLinter/badge.svg?branch=main)](https://github.com/<OWNER>/<REPOSITORY>/actions?query=workflow%3AMegaLinter+branch%3Amain)
[![MegaLinter](https://github.com/nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint/workflows/MegaLinter/badge.svg?branch=main)](https://github.com/nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint/actions?query=workflow%3AMegaLinter+branch%3Amain)
.. |MegaLinter yes| image:: https://github.com/<OWNER>/<REPOSITORY>/workflows/MegaLinter/badge.svg?branch=main
:target: https://github.com/<OWNER>/<REPOSITORY>/actions?query=workflow%3AMegaLinter+branch%3Amain
.. |MegaLinter yes| image:: https://github.com/nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint/workflows/MegaLinter/badge.svg?branch=main
:target: https://github.com/nvuillam/npm-groovy-lint/actions?query=workflow%3AMegaLinter+branch%3Amain
Note: IF you did not use
MegaLinter as GitHub Action name, please read GitHub Actions Badges documentation{target=_blank}
For security reasons, we try to embed in MegaLinter only linters that are widely adopted by open-source community.
But any linter can be callable within MegaLinter thanks to the plugin mechanism !
Just add plugin URLs in
PLUGINS property of
.mega-linter.yml
PLUGINS:
- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/megalinter/megalinter/main/.automation/test/mega-linter-plugin-test/test.megalinter-descriptor.yml
- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cookiejar/mega-linter-plugin-cookietemple/main/cookietemple.megalinter-descriptor.yml
Submit a PR if you want your plugin to appear here :)
You can implement your own descriptors and load them as plugins during MegaLinter runtime
install attributes managed are
dockerfile instructions starting by
RUN
My repo CI already have linters and they are perfectly working, so why do I need MegaLinter ?
You can perfectly continue using your installed linters and deactivate them in
.mega-linter.yml. For example, in a javascript project using eslint, you can configure MegaLinter with
DISABLE: JAVASCRIPT. That way, you will benefit from both your installed linters but also from other MegaLinter linters checking JSON, YAML, Markdown, Dockerfile, Bash, spelling mistakes, dead URLs...
Ok but... how does it work ?
MegaLinter is based on Docker images containing either all linters, or just a selection of linters if you are using a MegaLinter flavor for a project using a specific language / format
The core architecture does the following:
node_modules, etc...)
FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE (if defined by user)
FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE (if defined by user)
<descriptor_or_linter_key>_FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE (if defined by user)
<descriptor_or_linter_key>_FILTER_REGEX_EXCLUDE (if defined by user)
DISABLE_ERRORS or
<descriptor_or_linter_key>_DISABLE_ERRORS)
Contributions to MegaLinter are very welcome, the more we are, the stronger MegaLinter is ! Please follow Contributing Guide
To help, you can also:
MegaLinter obviously would not exist without its linters and libraries, so many thanks to all the dedicated Open-Source teams maintaining all these awesome linters !
MegaLinter has been built on the ashes of a rejected Pull Request{target=_blank} on GitHub Super-Linter{target=_blank}.
Even if I disagree with their decision to remain in bash, the core team has always been nice and supporting during the time I was a Super-Linter contributor{target=_blank} :)
The hard-fork of Super-Linter to be rewritten in Python is not just a language switch: use of python flexibility and libraries allowed to define lots of additional functions described below
MegaLinter can automatically apply fixes performed by linters, and push them to the same branch, or create a Pull Request that you can validate
This is pretty handy, especially for linter errors related to formatting (in that case, you don't have any manual update to perform)
MegaLinter can be run locally thanks to mega-linter-runner
JAVASCRIPT_FILTER_REGEX_INCLUDE (src)
JAVASCRIPT_ES_ARGUMENTS "--debug --env-info"
JAVASCRIPT_DISABLE_ERRORS
For linters less commonly used, MegaLinters offers a plugins architecture so anyone can publish plugins
Tool to upgrade user repos configuration files using
npx mega-linter-runner --upgrade (will upgrade references to nvuillam/mega-linter into megalinter/megalinter)
Migration from github individual repo nvuillam/mega-linter to github organization repo megalinter/megalinter
Migration from docker hub space nvuillam to space megalinter
Documentation is now hosted at https://megalinter.github.io/
Version management: Now mega-linter docker images, github action and mega-linter-runner versions are aligned
Being more inclusive: rename
master branch into
main
IGNORE_GITIGNORED_FILES parameter default to
true