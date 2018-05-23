Usage

Commands : (you can combine every command with each other) meduza Output latest news . meduza en Output latest news from english version . meduza <time> Output article by time (i. e . 15:42). meduza < type > Choose articles type (default: news ). Only one and only in russian. meduza <url> Output article by URL. Options: -t, -- type < type > Choose articles type (default: news ). Only one and only in russian. --english Output latest news from english version . -s, --show <time> Output article by time (i. e . 15:42). - n , --number <num> Number of news in output (from 1 to 30). -- no -color Output without colors. --exchange Show current exchange rate. -v, -- version Display version . - h , -- help Display help information. -- sort <recency> Sort news by recency (latest or oldest). -- no -logo Output without the Meduza logo. Categories: news , cards, articles, shapito, polygon.