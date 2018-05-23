Simple Meduza(meduza.io) terminal client.
$ npm install -g meduza
Usage: meduza [commands/options]
Commands: (you can combine every command with each other)
meduza Output latest news.
meduza en Output latest news from english version.
meduza <time> Output article by time (i.e. 15:42).
meduza <type> Choose articles type (default: news). Only one and only in russian.
meduza <url> Output article by URL.
Options:
-t, --type <type> Choose articles type (default: news). Only one and only in russian.
--english Output latest news from english version.
-s, --show <time> Output article by time (i.e. 15:42).
-n, --number <num> Number of news in output (from 1 to 30).
--no-color Output without colors.
--exchange Show current exchange rate.
-v, --version Display version.
-h, --help Display help information.
--sort <recency> Sort news by recency (latest or oldest).
--no-logo Output without the Meduza logo.
Categories: news, cards, articles, shapito, polygon.
MIT © Nikolay Solovyov