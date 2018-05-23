openbase logo
med

meduza

by Nikolay Solovyov
1.2.6 (see all)

Simple Meduza terminal client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Meduza <3

Simple Meduza(meduza.io) terminal client.

Installation

$ npm install -g meduza

Usage

Usage: meduza [commands/options]

Commands: (you can combine every command with each other)

  meduza            Output latest news.
  meduza en         Output latest news from english version.
  meduza <time>     Output article by time (i.e. 15:42).
  meduza <type>     Choose articles type (default: news). Only one and only in russian.
  meduza <url>      Output article by URL.

Options:

  -t, --type <type> Choose articles type (default: news). Only one and only in russian.
      --english     Output latest news from english version.
  -s, --show <time> Output article by time (i.e. 15:42).
  -n, --number <num>    Number of news in output (from 1 to 30).
      --no-color    Output without colors.
      --exchange    Show current exchange rate.
  -v, --version     Display version.
  -h, --help        Display help information.
      --sort <recency>  Sort news by recency (latest or oldest).
      --no-logo         Output without the Meduza logo.

Categories:         news, cards, articles, shapito, polygon.

License

MIT © Nikolay Solovyov

