WebRTC Medooze Media Server for Node.js

This media server will allow you to receive and send media streams from remote WebRTC peers and manage how you want to route them.

Supported systems:

Linux

Linux Mac Os X

Mac Os X Raspberry Pi

Install

Just add the Medooze media server as a dependency to your node proyect:

npm i --save medooze-media-server

Distribution

If you don't want to compile the native code each time you use the media server, you could precompile Medooze Media server and generate a binary package for your platform. On the Medooze media server directory just do:

git submodule update npm i npm run-script dist

It will generate the binary package in dist/medooze-media-server-x.y.x.tgz .

To use it on your project just install it instead of the npm repository dependency:

npm i --save medooze-media-server-x .y .x .tgz

Usage

const MediaServer = require ( 'medooze-media-server' );

API Documention

You can check the full object documentation in markdown or html.

Support

To discuss issues related to this project or ask for help please join the google community group.

Demo application

You can check a demo application here

Functionality

We intend to implement support the following features:

Media Server Client

You can use the Media Server Client lib for easy sync between any browser and the media server. If you do not want to depend on an external library or specifc signalig you setup everything manually.

Author

Sergio Garcia Murillo @ Medooze

Contributing

To get started, Sign the Contributor License Agreement.

License

MIT