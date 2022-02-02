This media server will allow you to receive and send media streams from remote WebRTC peers and manage how you want to route them.
Supported systems:
Just add the Medooze media server as a dependency to your node proyect:
npm i --save medooze-media-server
If you don't want to compile the native code each time you use the media server, you could precompile Medooze Media server and generate a binary package for your platform. On the Medooze media server directory just do:
git submodule update --init --recursive
npm i
npm run-script dist
It will generate the binary package in
dist/medooze-media-server-x.y.x.tgz.
To use it on your project just install it instead of the npm repository dependency:
npm i --save medooze-media-server-x.y.x.tgz
const MediaServer = require('medooze-media-server');
You can check the full object documentation in markdown or html.
To discuss issues related to this project or ask for help please join the google community group.
You can check a demo application here
We intend to implement support the following features:
You can use the Media Server Client lib for easy sync between any browser and the media server. If you do not want to depend on an external library or specifc signalig you setup everything manually.
Sergio Garcia Murillo @ Medooze
MIT