Medium for Hackers - A CLI for reading Medium Stories.

It helps you read awesome medium articles right in your terminal.

Installation

$ npm install -g mediumcli

Docs

Usage : medium [options] [command] Command s: top [ options ] lists Medium Top Stories tag [ options ] <tag> lists trending Medium Stories by tag author [ options ] <author> lists Medium Stories by author search |s [ options ] <searchTerms...> searches for stories read <url> reads the story right in your terminal open [ options ] <url> opens it in your browser Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number - o , -- open open story in browser - m , --markdown render selected story as markdown in the terminal top [ options ] n, -- number <int> , specify number of stories tag [ options ] -n, -- number <int> specify number of stories - l , --latest get latest instead of trending author [ options ] -n, -- number <int> , specify number of stories search |s [ options ] <searchTerms...> -n, -- number <int> specify number of stories open [ options ] <url> - a , --app <application> specify app to open the url. E g: firefox

Usage

The commands available are: medium top , medium read , medium open and more..

top command

$ medium top

List Medium Top Stories

$ medium top -n 5

List only top 5 Medium Stories

read command

$ medium read <url>

Read the story right in your terminal

open command

$ medium open <url>

Opens it in your browser

$ medium open -a firefox <url>

Opens it in the given application, like it opens the url using firefox in above example.

$ medium author _ericelliott

$ medium tag javascript

$ medium tag javascript --latest

$ medium search security

Another Example

$ medium author dheerajhere --open will open the selected story in browser

Issues

Feel free to submit issues and enhancement requests.

Contributing

medium-cli is written in NodeJs and would love to accept pull requests for any issues or feature request.

Read more on contributing.

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Dheeraj Joshi Licensed under the MIT license.