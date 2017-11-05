Medium for Hackers - A CLI for reading Medium Stories.
It helps you read awesome medium articles right in your terminal.
$ npm install -g mediumcli
Usage: medium [options] [command]
Commands:
top [options] lists Medium Top Stories
tag [options] <tag> lists trending Medium Stories by tag
author [options] <author> lists Medium Stories by author
search|s [options] <searchTerms...> searches for stories
read <url> reads the story right in your terminal
open [options] <url> opens it in your browser
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-o, --open open story in browser
-m, --markdown render selected story as markdown in the terminal
top [options]
n, --number <int>, specify number of stories
tag [options]
-n, --number <int> specify number of stories
-l, --latest get latest instead of trending
author [options]
-n, --number <int>, specify number of stories
search|s [options] <searchTerms...>
-n, --number <int> specify number of stories
open [options] <url>
-a, --app <application> specify app to open the url. Eg: firefox
The commands available are:
medium top,
medium read,
medium open and more..
$ medium top
List Medium Top Stories
$ medium top -n 5
List only top 5 Medium Stories
$ medium read <url>
Read the story right in your terminal
$ medium open <url>
Opens it in your browser
$ medium open -a firefox <url>
Opens it in the given application, like it opens the url using firefox in above example.
$ medium author _ericelliott
$ medium tag javascript
$ medium tag javascript --latest
$ medium search security
$ medium author dheerajhere --open will open the selected story in browser
Feel free to submit issues and enhancement requests.
medium-cli is written in NodeJs and would love to accept pull requests for any issues or feature request.
Copyright (c) 2017 Dheeraj Joshi Licensed under the MIT license.