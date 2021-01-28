A JavaScript library for zooming images like Medium
The module is available on the npm registry.
npm install medium-zoom
# or
yarn add medium-zoom
Import the library as a module:
import mediumZoom from 'medium-zoom'
Or import the library with a script tag:
<script src="node_modules/medium-zoom/dist/medium-zoom.min.js"></script>
That's it! You don't need to import any CSS styles.
Assuming you add the
data-zoomable attribute to your images:
mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
mediumZoom(selector?: string | HTMLElement | HTMLElement[] | NodeList, options?: object): Zoom
The selector allows attaching images to the zoom. It can be of the following types:
// CSS selector
mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
// HTMLElement
mediumZoom(document.querySelector('#cover'))
// NodeList
mediumZoom(document.querySelectorAll('[data-zoomable]'))
// Array
const images = [
document.querySelector('#cover'),
...document.querySelectorAll('[data-zoomable]'),
]
mediumZoom(images)
The options enable the customization of the zoom. They are defined as an object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
margin
number
0
|The space outside the zoomed image
background
string
"#fff"
|The background of the overlay
scrollOffset
number
40
|The number of pixels to scroll to close the zoom
container
string |
HTMLElement |
object
null
|The viewport to render the zoom in
Read more →
template
string |
HTMLTemplateElement
null
|The template element to display on zoom
Read more →
mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]', {
margin: 24,
background: '#BADA55',
scrollOffset: 0,
container: '#zoom-container',
template: '#zoom-template',
})
open({ target?: HTMLElement }): Promise<Zoom>
Opens the zoom and returns a promise resolving with the zoom.
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
zoom.open()
Emits an event
open on animation start and
opened when completed.
close(): Promise<Zoom>
Closes the zoom and returns a promise resolving with the zoom.
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
zoom.close()
Emits an event
close on animation start and
closed when completed.
toggle({ target?: HTMLElement }): Promise<Zoom>
Opens the zoom when closed / dismisses the zoom when opened, and returns a promise resolving with the zoom.
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
zoom.toggle()
attach(...selectors: string[] | HTMLElement[] | NodeList[] | Array[]): Zoom
Attaches the images to the zoom and returns the zoom.
const zoom = mediumZoom()
zoom.attach('#image-1', '#image-2')
zoom.attach(
document.querySelector('#image-3'),
document.querySelectorAll('[data-zoomable]')
)
detach(...selectors: string[] | HTMLElement[] | NodeList[] | Array[]): Zoom
Releases the images from the zoom and returns the zoom.
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
zoom.detach('#image-1', document.querySelector('#image-2')) // detach two images
zoom.detach() // detach all images
Emits an event
detach on the image.
update(options: object): Zoom
Updates the options and returns the zoom.
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
zoom.update({ background: '#BADA55' })
Emits an event
update on each image of the zoom.
clone(options?: object): Zoom
Clones the zoom with provided options merged with the current ones and returns the zoom.
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]', { background: '#BADA55' })
const clonedZoom = zoom.clone({ margin: 48 })
clonedZoom.getOptions() // => { background: '#BADA55', margin: 48, ... }
on(type: string, listener: () => void, options?: boolean | AddEventListenerOptions): Zoom
Registers the listener on each target of the zoom.
The same
options as
addEventListener are used.
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
zoom.on('closed', event => {
// the image has been closed
})
zoom.on(
'open',
event => {
// the image has been opened (tracked only once)
},
{ once: true }
)
The zoom object is accessible in
event.detail.zoom.
off(type: string, listener: () => void, options?: boolean | AddEventListenerOptions): Zoom
Removes the previously registered listener on each target of the zoom.
The same
options as
removeEventListener are used.
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
function listener(event) {
// ...
}
zoom.on('open', listener)
// ...
zoom.off('open', listener)
The zoom object is accessible in
event.detail.zoom.
getOptions(): object
Returns the zoom options as an object.
const zoom = mediumZoom({ background: '#BADA55' })
zoom.getOptions() // => { background: '#BADA55', ... }
getImages(): HTMLElement[]
Returns the images attached to the zoom as an array of
HTMLElements.
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
zoom.getImages() // => [HTMLElement, HTMLElement]
getZoomedImage(): HTMLElement
Returns the current zoomed image as an
HTMLElement or
null if none.
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
zoom.getZoomedImage() // => null
zoom.open().then(() => {
zoom.getZoomedImage() // => HTMLElement
})
data-zoom-src
Specifies the high definition image to open on zoom. This image loads when the user clicks on the source image.
<img src="image-thumbnail.jpg" data-zoom-src="image-hd.jpg" alt="My image" />
|Event
|Description
|open
|Fired immediately when the
open method is called
|opened
|Fired when the zoom has finished being animated
|close
|Fired immediately when the
close method is called
|closed
|Fired when the zoom out has finished being animated
|detach
|Fired when the
detach method is called
|update
|Fired when the
update method is called
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
zoom.on('open', event => {
// track when the image is zoomed
})
The zoom object is accessible in
event.detail.zoom.
const button = document.querySelector('[data-action="zoom"]')
const zoom = mediumZoom('#image')
button.addEventListener('click', () => zoom.open())
You can use the
open event to keep track of how many times a user interacts with your image. This can be useful if you want to gather some analytics on user engagement.
let counter = 0
const zoom = mediumZoom('#image-tracked')
zoom.on('open', event => {
console.log(`"${event.target.alt}" has been zoomed ${++counter} times`)
})
const zoom = mediumZoom('[data-zoomable]')
zoom.on('closed', () => zoom.detach(), { once: true })
jQuery elements are compatible with
medium-zoom once converted to an array.
mediumZoom($('[data-zoomable]').toArray())
Using React hooks
import React from 'react'
import mediumZoom from 'medium-zoom'
function ImageZoom({ zoom, src, alt, background }) {
const zoomRef = React.useRef(zoom.clone({ background }))
function attachZoom(image) {
zoomRef.current.attach(image)
}
return <img src={src} alt={alt} ref={attachZoom} />
}
function App() {
const zoom = React.useRef(mediumZoom({ background: '#000', margin: 48 }))
render() {
return (
<ImageZoom src="image.jpg" alt="Image" zoom={zoom.current} color="#BADA55" />
)
}
}
Using React classes
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import mediumZoom from 'medium-zoom'
class ImageZoom extends Component {
zoom = this.props.zoom.clone({
background: this.props.color,
})
attachZoom = image => {
this.zoom.attach(image)
}
render() {
return (
<img src={this.props.src} alt={this.props.alt} ref={this.attachZoom} />
)
}
}
class App extends Component {
zoom = mediumZoom({ background: '#000', margin: 48 })
render() {
return (
<ImageZoom src="image.jpg" alt="Image" zoom={this.zoom} color="#BADA55" />
)
}
}
You can see more examples including React and Vue, or check out the storybook.
The library doesn't provide a
z-index value on the zoomed image to avoid conflicts with other frameworks. Some frameworks might specify a
z-index for their elements, which makes the zoomed image not visible.
If that's the case, you can provide a
z-index value in your CSS:
.medium-zoom-overlay,
.medium-zoom-image--opened {
z-index: 999;
}
|IE
|Edge
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|10*
|12*
|36
|34
|9
* These browsers require a
template polyfill when using custom templates.
Cross-browser testing is sponsored by
yarn to install Node dev dependencies
yarn start to build the library in watch mode
yarn run storybook to see your changes at http://localhost:9001
Please read the contributing guidelines for more detailed explanations.
You can also use npm.
