Warning: This sdk is no longer supported or maintained by Medium.
This repository contains the open source SDK for integrating Medium's OAuth2 API into your NodeJs app.
View the full documentation here.
npm install medium-sdk
Create a client, then call commands on it.
var medium = require('medium-sdk')
var client = new medium.MediumClient({
clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
clientSecret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET'
})
var redirectURL = 'https://yoursite.com/callback/medium';
var url = client.getAuthorizationUrl('secretState', redirectURL, [
medium.Scope.BASIC_PROFILE, medium.Scope.PUBLISH_POST
])
// (Send the user to the authorization URL to obtain an authorization code.)
client.exchangeAuthorizationCode('YOUR_AUTHORIZATION_CODE', redirectURL, function (err, token) {
client.getUser(function (err, user) {
client.createPost({
userId: user.id,
title: 'A new post',
contentFormat: medium.PostContentFormat.HTML,
content: '<h1>A New Post</h1><p>This is my new post.</p>',
publishStatus: medium.PostPublishStatus.DRAFT
}, function (err, post) {
console.log(token, user, post)
})
})
})
Questions, comments, bug reports, and pull requests are all welcomed. If you haven't contributed to a Medium project before please head over to the Open Source Project and fill out an OCLA (it should be pretty painless).
Copyright 2015 A Medium Corporation
Licensed under Apache License Version 2.0. Details in the attached LICENSE file.