medium-sdk

by Medium
0.0.4

A NodeJS SDK for Medium's OAuth2 API https://medium.com

Readme

Warning: This sdk is no longer supported or maintained by Medium.

Medium SDK for NodeJS

This repository contains the open source SDK for integrating Medium's OAuth2 API into your NodeJs app.

View the full documentation here.

Install

npm install medium-sdk

Usage

Create a client, then call commands on it.

var medium = require('medium-sdk')

var client = new medium.MediumClient({
  clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
  clientSecret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET'
})

var redirectURL = 'https://yoursite.com/callback/medium'; 

var url = client.getAuthorizationUrl('secretState', redirectURL, [
  medium.Scope.BASIC_PROFILE, medium.Scope.PUBLISH_POST
])

// (Send the user to the authorization URL to obtain an authorization code.)

client.exchangeAuthorizationCode('YOUR_AUTHORIZATION_CODE', redirectURL, function (err, token) {
  client.getUser(function (err, user) {
    client.createPost({
      userId: user.id,
      title: 'A new post',
      contentFormat: medium.PostContentFormat.HTML,
      content: '<h1>A New Post</h1><p>This is my new post.</p>',
      publishStatus: medium.PostPublishStatus.DRAFT
    }, function (err, post) {
      console.log(token, user, post)
    })
  })
})

Contributing

Questions, comments, bug reports, and pull requests are all welcomed. If you haven't contributed to a Medium project before please head over to the Open Source Project and fill out an OCLA (it should be pretty painless).

Authors

Jamie Talbot

License

Copyright 2015 A Medium Corporation

Licensed under Apache License Version 2.0. Details in the attached LICENSE file.

