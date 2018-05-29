MediumEditor Tables

MediumEditor Tables is an extension to add a table button/behavior to MediumEditor.

Demo: http://yabwe.github.io/medium-editor-tables/

Usage

You can install manually or either by using npm or bower:

npm install medium-editor-tables

or

bower install medium-editor-tables

On your app, link the style and the script and initialize MediumEditor with the table extension:

< html > < head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "<path_to_medium-editor>/dist/css/medium-editor.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "<path_to_medium-editor>/dist/css/themes/default.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "<path_to_medium-editor-tables>/dist/css/medium-editor-tables.css" /> ... </ head > < body > < div class = "editable" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "<path_to_medium-editor>/dist/js/medium-editor.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "<path_to_medium-editor-tables>/dist/js/medium-editor-tables.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" > var editor = new MediumEditor( '.editable' , { buttonLabels: 'fontawesome' , toolbar: { buttons: [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'table' ] }, extensions: { table: new MediumEditorTable() } }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Initialization options

rows : maximum number of rows. Default: 10.

: maximum number of rows. Default: 10. columns: maximum number of columns. Default: 10.

Example

... extensions: { 'table' : new MediumEditorTable({ rows : 40 , columns : 40 }) } ...

Demo

Clone the repository and:

bower install open demo/ index .html

License

MIT: https://github.com/yabwe/medium-editor-tables/blob/master/LICENSE