openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

medium-editor-tables

by yabwe
0.6.1 (see all)

Tables extension for MediumEditor

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

926

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

MediumEditor Tables

NPM info

Travis build status dependencies devDependency Status Coverage Status

MediumEditor Tables is an extension to add a table button/behavior to MediumEditor.

Demo: http://yabwe.github.io/medium-editor-tables/

--

meditor-tables mp4

--

Usage

You can install manually or either by using npm or bower:

npm install medium-editor-tables

or

bower install medium-editor-tables

On your app, link the style and the script and initialize MediumEditor with the table extension:

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
...
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="<path_to_medium-editor>/dist/css/medium-editor.css" />
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="<path_to_medium-editor>/dist/css/themes/default.css" />
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="<path_to_medium-editor-tables>/dist/css/medium-editor-tables.css" />
...
</head>
<body>
  <div class="editable"></div>

  <script type="text/javascript" src="<path_to_medium-editor>/dist/js/medium-editor.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="<path_to_medium-editor-tables>/dist/js/medium-editor-tables.js"></script>

  <script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8">
  var editor = new MediumEditor('.editable', {
    buttonLabels: 'fontawesome',
    toolbar: {
      buttons: [
        'bold',
        'italic',
        'table'
      ]
    },
    extensions: {
      table: new MediumEditorTable()
    }
  });
  </script>
</body>
</html>

Initialization options

  • rows: maximum number of rows. Default: 10.
  • columns: maximum number of columns. Default: 10.

Example

...
    extensions: {
      'table': new MediumEditorTable({
        rows: 40,
        columns: 40
      })
    }
...

Demo

Clone the repository and:

bower install
open demo/index.html

License

MIT: https://github.com/yabwe/medium-editor-tables/blob/master/LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial