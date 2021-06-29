openbase logo
mem

medium-editor-markdown

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
3.2.2

📝 A Medium Editor extension to add markdown support.

Readme

medium-editor-markdown

Medium Editor Markdown

A Medium Editor extension to add markdown support.

Click here to see the Medium Editor project.

Usage

The available scripts are:

  • me-markdown.no-deps.js
  • me-markdown.no-deps.min.js
  • me-markdown.standalone.js
  • me-markdown.standalone.min.js

The *.standalone.* scripts contain all the dependencies included there.

The *.no-deps.* scripts contain only the extension code. You will have to include manually turndown.js on the page, before including the markdown extension.

The *.min.* scripts are minified.

Demo

Click here for a live demo.

Medium Editor Markdown

Example

<div class="editor"></div>
<pre class="markdown"></pre>
<script src="path/to/medium-editor.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/me-markdown.standalone.min.js"></script>
<script>
    (function () {
        var markDownEl = document.querySelector(".markdown");
        new MediumEditor(document.querySelector(".editor"), {
            extensions: {
                markdown: new MeMarkdown(function (md) {
                    markDownEl.textContent = md;
                })
            }
        });
    })();
</script>

Building

To rebuild the dist files, run ./build.

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

MeMarkdown(options, callback)

Creates a new instance of MeMarkdown.

Params

  • Object options: An object containing the following fields:
  • events (Array): An array with the events when the markdown code will be generated (default: ["input", "change"]).
  • subscribeToMeEditableInput (Boolean): If this is true we will respond to the medium editor's custom "editableInput" event
  • callback (Function): The callback function. If the second argument is a function, then it has greater priority.
  • toTurndownOptions (Object): Options to pass to the markdown converter code.
  • ignoreBuiltinConverters (Boolean): If true, the default converters passed to toMarkdown will be ignored.
  • Function callback: The callback function that is called with the markdown code (first argument).

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

🍰 Thanks

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

