A Medium Editor extension to add markdown support.
The available scripts are:
The
*.standalone.* scripts contain all the dependencies included there.
The
*.no-deps.* scripts contain only the extension code. You will have to include manually
turndown.js on the page, before including the markdown extension.
The
*.min.* scripts are minified.
<div class="editor"></div>
<pre class="markdown"></pre>
<script src="path/to/medium-editor.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/me-markdown.standalone.min.js"></script>
<script>
(function () {
var markDownEl = document.querySelector(".markdown");
new MediumEditor(document.querySelector(".editor"), {
extensions: {
markdown: new MeMarkdown(function (md) {
markDownEl.textContent = md;
})
}
});
})();
</script>
MeMarkdown(options, callback)
Creates a new instance of
MeMarkdown.
options: An object containing the following fields:
events (Array): An array with the events when the markdown code will be generated (default:
["input", "change"]).
subscribeToMeEditableInput (Boolean): If this is true we will respond to the medium editor's custom "editableInput" event
callback (Function): The callback function. If the second argument is a function, then it has greater priority.
toTurndownOptions (Object): Options to pass to the markdown converter code.
ignoreBuiltinConverters (Boolean): If
true, the default converters passed to
toMarkdown will be ignored.
callback: The callback function that is called with the markdown code (first argument).
