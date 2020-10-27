openbase logo
medium-editor-custom-html

by jillix
1.1.0 (see all)

❎ An extension that inserts custom HTML using a new button in the Medium Editor toolbar

Overview

Readme

medium-editor-custom-html

Insert custom HTML using a new button in the Medium Editor toolbar

Preview

Check out the demo page hosted on GitHub pages.

Documentation

new CustomHtml(options)

Creates a new instance of CustomHtml extension.

Params:

  • Object options An object containing the extension configuration. The following fields should be provided:
  • buttonText: the text of the button (default: </>)
  • htmlToInsert: the HTML code that should be inserted

onClick()

The click event handler that calls insertHtmlAtCaret method.

getButton()

This function is called by the Medium Editor and returns the button that is added in the toolbar

Return:

  • HTMLButtonElement The button that is attached in the Medium Editor toolbar

Example

Load in the page the following scripts in this order:

  • Medium Editor JS
  • Custom HTML Medium Editor Extension
  • Your custom script (that creates the editor and contains the custom handlers)
window.onload = function () {
    var myEditor = new MediumEditor(".container", {
        buttons: [
            "bold"
          , "italic"
          , "underline"
          , "anchor"
          , "header1"
          , "header2"
          , "quote"
          , "customHtml"
        ]
      , extensions: {
            "customHtml": new CustomHtml({
                buttonText: "<hr>"
              , htmlToInsert: "<hr class='someclass'>"
            })
        }
    });
};

Development

Run the following commands to download and install the extension:

$ git clone git@github.com:jillix/medium-editor-custom-html.git medium-editor-custom-html
$ cd medium-editor-custom-html
$ npm install

How to contribute

  1. File an issue in the repository, using the bug tracker, describing the contribution you'd like to make. This will help us to get you started on the right foot.
  2. Fork the project in your account and create a new branch: your-great-feature.
  3. Commit your changes in that branch.
  4. Open a pull request, and reference the initial issue in the pull request message.

License

See the LICENSE file.

