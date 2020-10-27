Insert custom HTML using a new button in the Medium Editor toolbar
Check out the demo page hosted on GitHub pages.
new CustomHtml(options)
Creates a new instance of CustomHtml extension.
</>)
onClick()
The click event handler that calls
insertHtmlAtCaret method.
getButton()
This function is called by the Medium Editor and returns the button that is added in the toolbar
Load in the page the following scripts in this order:
window.onload = function () {
var myEditor = new MediumEditor(".container", {
buttons: [
"bold"
, "italic"
, "underline"
, "anchor"
, "header1"
, "header2"
, "quote"
, "customHtml"
]
, extensions: {
"customHtml": new CustomHtml({
buttonText: "<hr>"
, htmlToInsert: "<hr class='someclass'>"
})
}
});
};
Run the following commands to download and install the extension:
$ git clone git@github.com:jillix/medium-editor-custom-html.git medium-editor-custom-html
$ cd medium-editor-custom-html
$ npm install
your-great-feature.
See the LICENSE file.