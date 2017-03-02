MediumButton

MediumButton extends MediumEditor with your custom buttons.

You can still use the default ones, MediumButton just gives you the ability to add custom buttons.

I need your support to further develop this package. :)

Demo

Installation

Manual

npm

npm install --save-dev medium-button

Bower

bower install --save medium-button

Usage

Follow the steps on the MediumEditor Page Then you can then setup your custom buttons.

Include script

Copy and reference the scripts (located in the dist folder):

< script src = "js/medium-button.min.js" > </ script >

HTML buttons

This creates a buttons which make text bold.

'b' : new MediumButton({ label : '<b>B</b>' , start : '<b>' , end : '</b>' })

JavaScript buttons

'pop' : new MediumButton({ label : '<b>Hello</b>' , action : function ( html, mark ) {alert( 'hello' ); return html}}) label : '<b>Hello</b>' , action : function ( html, mark, parent ) { alert( 'hello' ) console .log(parent) return html }

(you can combine the two)

Add them to MediumEditor

toolbar : { buttons : [ 'b' , 'h2' , 'JS' , 'warning' , 'pop' ] }, extensions : { 'b' : new MediumButton({ label : 'BOLD' , start : '<b>' , end : '</b>' }), }

and you're done.

Example

var editor = new MediumEditor( '.editor' , { toolbar : { buttons : [ 'b' , 'h2' , 'warning' , 'pop' ] }, extensions : { 'b' : new MediumButton({ label : 'BOLD' , start : '<b>' , end : '</b>' }), 'h2' : new MediumButton({ label : 'h2' , start : '<h2>' , end : '</h2>' }), 'warning' : new MediumButton({ label : '<i class="fa fa-exclamation-triangle"></i>' , start : '<div class="warning">' , end : '</div>' }), 'pop' : new MediumButton({ label : 'POP' , action : function ( html, mark, parent ) { alert( 'hello :)' ) return html } }) } })

Syntax highlighting

Syntax highlighting is possible but not that easy(for now). You need to add an other Script like Prism or highlight.js. Here is an example for JavaScript with highlight.js.