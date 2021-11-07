Medium

CSP-style channel library using ES7 async/await keywords.

Installation

npm install medium

First, the requisite naive ping/pong example (ported from Go)

const { chan, put, close, take, sleep, CLOSED } = require ( 'medium' ) const player = async (name, table) => { while ( true ) { const ball = await take(table) if (ball === CLOSED) break ball.hits++ console .log( ` ${name} ${ball.hits} ` ) await sleep( 100 ) put(table, ball) } } const start = async () => { const table = chan() player( 'ping' , table) player( 'pong' , table) put(table, { hits : 0 }) await sleep( 1000 ) close(table) } start()

Channel interactions in a nutshell

Channels are queues, you can put things onto them and take things off, in a first-in-first-out way. Channels can be closed, after which, they will not receive or deliver values. put and take are both asynchronous actions, and return promises. put promises simply resolve to true if it was able to successfully add its value to the channel, or false if the channel is closed. take promises resolve either to whatever was next in the channel queue, or to the constant CLOSED if the channel is closed. For example:

const ch1 = chan() put(ch1, 1 ) take(ch1).then( console .log) take(ch1).then( console .log) put(ch1, 2 ) take(ch1).then( console .log) close(ch1) put(ch1, 3 ).then( console .log)

The strategy with which a channel handles an excess of put s is implemented as a buffer . The default channel does not allow for any buffered values, so if you put without a waiting take for the value, it will not resolve the put until a corresponding take is added. For example:

No buffer

const ch1 = chan() put(ch1, 1 ).then( () => console .log( 'put 1' )) put(ch1, 2 ).then( () => console .log( 'put 2' )) take(ch1) take(ch1)

An example of a different buffer would be a "fixed" buffer, which has N slots for put values to wait for a take . For example:

Fixed buffer

const ch = chan() const fixedCh = chan(buffers.fixed( 2 )) put(ch, 1 ).then( console .log) put(fixedCh, 1 ).then( () => console .log( 'put 1' )) put(fixedCh, 2 ).then( () => console .log( 'put 2' )) put(fixedCh, 3 ).then( () => console .log( 'put 3' )) take(fixedCh).then( console .log)

The other included buffers are, "dropping", which allows N puts, then begins "dropping" them, causing the put to resolve successfully but the value is not added to the channel, and "sliding", which allows N puts, then begins shifting the buffer, dropping the oldest buffered put value and adding the newest to the other end.

Dropping buffer

const ch = chan(buffers.dropping( 2 )) put(ch, 1 ) put(ch, 2 ) put(ch, 3 ) take(ch).then( console .log) take(ch).then( console .log) take(ch).then( console .log) put(ch, 3 )

Sliding buffer

const ch = chan(buffers.sliding( 2 )) put(ch, 1 ) put(ch, 2 ) put(ch, 3 ) take(ch).then( console .log) take(ch).then( console .log)

Building something larger

Things get much more interesting though when we use async/await to better coordinate our channels.

import { chan, put, take, sleep, go } from 'medium' const numbers = chan() const oddNumbers = chan() go( async () => { while ( true ) { console .log( 'an odd number: ' , await take(oddNumbers)) } }) go( async () => { while ( true ) { let n = await numbers if (n % 2 === 1 ) await put(oddNumbers, n) } }) go( async () => { while ( true ) { let randomNum = Math .floor( Math .random() * 100 ) await put(numbers, randomNum) await sleep( 1000 ) } })

So we have a number being generated every second, and put onto the numbers channel. This is consumed and tested for "oddness", and if it passes, then it is put onto the oddNumbers channel where it is simply console.log'ed.

What if we want to keep track of the percent odd vs. even? We can put a bit of local state in the process that checks for oddness. However, mutating state sucks, so, we use the function repeat to both act as a while loop and manage state immutably!

import { chan, put, take, sleep, go, repeat } from 'medium' const numbers = chan() const oddNumbers = chan() const stats = chan() go( async () => { while ( true ) { console .log( 'an odd number: ' , await oddNumbers) } }) go( async () => { while ( true ) { console .log( 'Stats: ' , await stats) } }) go( async () => { repeat( async ({ total, odds }) => { put(stats, ` ${odds / total * 100}% odd numbers`) const n = await numbers if (n % 2) { put(oddNumbers, n) return { total: total + 1, odds: odds + 1 } } else { return { total: total + 1, odds } } }, { total: 0, odds: 0 }) }) go(async () => { while (true) { let randomNum = Math.floor(Math.random() * 100) await put(numbers, randomNum) await sleep(1000) } })

And now we see that, indeed, our universe isn't broken and over time our cumalitive chance of an odd number closes in on 50%.

We can even take our repeat function one step further, and use repeatTake , since that is exactly what we are doing.

go( async () => { repeatTake(numbers, async (n, { total, odds }) => { put(stats, ` ${odds / total * 100}% odd numbers`) if (n % 2) { put(oddNumbers, n) return { total: total + 1, odds: odds + 1 } } else { return { total: total + 1, odds } } }, { total: 0, odds: 0 }) })

So we just change the signature a bit, and our local "repeat" state is passed as the second argument instead of the first.

More documentation is coming, but the core functionality is ~160LOC, so it should just take a single cup of coffee to read through. I wanted to be sure that the API was built deliberately, and not just a port from some previous effort.

API

chan(numOrBuffer=null) -> Chan

Creates a channel. All arguments are optional. numOfBuffer - Any number or buffer. A number is a shortcut for buffers.fixed(number) .

put(ch, val) -> Promise -> true|false

Puts a value onto a channel. Returned promise resolves to true if successful, or false if the channel is closed.

take(ch) -> Promise -> takenValue|CLOSED

Takes a value from a channel. Returned Promise resolves to taken value or CLOSED constant if the channel is closed.

go(async function) -> promiseFromInvokedAsyncFunction

Immediately invokes (and returns) given function.

sleep(ms) -> Promise

Creates a promise that will resolve successfully after ms milliseconds.

CLOSED

A constant, which all takes on a closed channel receive instead of a value.

close(ch) -> undefined

Closes a channel. This causes:

all puts and pending puts to resolve to false

all takes and pending takes to resolve to the CLOSED constant

clone(ch) -> Chan

Makes a new channel, same as the old channel.

any(...ports) -> Promise -> [theResolvedValue, theSourceChannelOrPromise]

Like alts in Clojure's core-async .

ports can be a channel to take from, a promise to resolve, or an array to put data onto a channel, like [ theChannel, valueToPut ] .

If none of them have a pending value, it will resolve with whichever channel receives a value next. If one of the channels has a pending value already, it will simply resolve to that. If more than one channel has a pending value, it selects one in a non-deterministic fashion.

Always resolves with a double of [ theResolvedValue, theSourceChannel ] .

All non-winning actions will be canceled so that their data does not go missing.

repeat(async function, seed=null) -> undefined

This functions like a while loop, except you can track state using its return value. Return false to end. Return a value other than false, and it will be available as the argument to your callback async function. Pass in a seed value as the second argument to repeat.

repeatTake(ch, async function, seed=null) -> undefined

This is just like repeat above, except that before it repeats, it waits for a successful take on the given channel. Then it passes this taken value in as the first argument, with any local state being passed as the second argument.

See the ping/pong example above to see this in action.

Creates a new channel that will receive all puts to the received channels.

buffers

No buffer space. The default choice for when first argument to chan is falsy.

Buffer has space of num . Any extra put s are parked.

Buffer simply slides across pending puts as a window of num width. So, oldest puts are dropped as new ones are added.