Double-entry accounting system for nodejs + mongoose
npm i medici
To use Medici you will need a working knowledge of JavaScript, Node.js, and Mongoose.
Medici divides itself into "books", each of which store journal entries and their child transactions. The cardinal rule of double-entry accounting is that "for every debit entry, there must be a corresponding credit entry" which means "everything must balance out to zero", and that rule is applied to every journal entry written to the book. If the transactions for a journal entry do not balance out to zero, the system will throw a new error with the message
INVALID JOURNAL.
Books simply represent the physical book in which you would record your transactions - on a technical level, the "book" attribute simply is added as a key-value pair to both the
Medici_Transactions and
Medici_Journals collection to allow you to have multiple books if you want to.
Each transaction in Medici is for one account. Additionally, sub accounts can be created, and are separated by a colon. Transactions to the Assets:Cash account will appear in a query for transactions in the Assets account, but will not appear in a query for transactions in the Assets:Property account. This allows you to query, for example, all expenses, or just "office overhead" expenses (Expenses:Office Overhead).
In theory, the account names are entirely arbitrary, but you will likely want to use traditional accounting sections and subsections like assets, expenses, income, accounts receivable, accounts payable, etc. But, in the end, how you structure the accounts is entirely up to you.
You can set the floating point precision as follows:
const myBook = new Book("MyBook", { precision: 7 });
Writing a journal entry is very simple. First you need a
book object:
const { Book } = require("medici");
// The first argument is the book name, which is used to determine which book the transactions and journals are queried from.
const myBook = new Book("MyBook");
Now write an entry:
// You can specify a Date object as the second argument in the book.entry() method if you want the transaction to be for a different date than today
const journal = await myBook
.entry("Received payment")
.debit("Assets:Cash", 1000)
.credit("Income", 1000, { client: "Joe Blow" })
.commit();
You can continue to chain debits and credits to the journal object until you are finished. The
entry.debit() and
entry.credit() methods both have the same arguments: (account, amount, meta).
You can use the "meta" field which you can use to store any additional information about the transaction that your application needs. In the example above, the
client attribute is added to the transaction in the
Income account, so you can later use it in a balance or transaction query to limit transactions to those for Joe Blow.
To query account balance, just use the
book.balance() method:
const { balance } = await myBook.balance({
account: "Assets:Accounts Receivable",
client: "Joe Blow",
});
console.log("Joe Blow owes me", balance);
Note that the
meta query parameters are on the same level as the default query parameters (account, _journal, start_date, end_date). Medici parses the query and automatically turns any values that do not match top-level schema properties into meta parameters.
To retrieve transactions, use the
book.ledger() method (here I'm using moment.js for dates):
const startDate = moment().subtract("months", 1).toDate(); // One month ago
const endDate = new Date(); // today
const { results, total } = await myBook.ledger({
account: "Income",
start_date: startDate,
end_date: endDate,
});
Sometimes you will make an entry that turns out to be inaccurate or that otherwise needs to be voided. Keeping with traditional double-entry accounting, instead of simply deleting that journal entry, Medici instead will mark the entry as "voided", and then add an equal, opposite journal entry to offset the transactions in the original. This gives you a clear picture of all actions taken with your book.
To void a journal entry, you can either call the
void(void_reason) method on a Medici_Journal document, or use the
book.void(journal_id, void_reason) method if you know the journal document's ID.
await myBook.void("5eadfd84d7d587fb794eaacb", "I made a mistake");
If you do not specify a void reason, the system will set the memo of the new journal to the original journal's memo prepended with "[VOID]".
Sometimes you need to guarantee that an account balance never goes negative. You can employ MongoDB ACID transactions for that. As of 2022 the recommended way is to use special Medici writelock mechanism. See comments in the code example below.
import { Book, mongoTransaction } from "medici";
const mainLedger = new Book("mainLedger");
async function withdraw(walletId: string, amount: number) {
return mongoTransaction(async (session) => {
await mainLedger
.entry("Withdraw by User")
.credit("Assets", amount)
.debit(`Accounts:${walletId}`, amount)
.commit({ session });
// .balance() can be a resource-expensive operation. So we do it after we
// created the journal.
const balanceAfter = await mainLedger.balance(
{
account: `Accounts:${walletId}`,
},
{ session }
);
// Avoid spending more than the wallet has.
// Reject the ACID transaction by throwing this exception.
if (balanceAfter.balance < 0) {
throw new Error("Not enough balance in wallet.");
}
// ISBN: 978-1-4842-6879-7. MongoDB Performance Tuning (2021), p. 217
// Reduce the Chance of Transient Transaction Errors by moving the
// contentious statement to the end of the transaction.
// We writelock only the account of the User/Wallet. If we writelock a very
// often used account, like the fictitious Assets account in this example,
// we would slow down the database extremely as the writelocks would make
// it impossible to concurrently write in the database.
// We only check the balance of the User/Wallet, so only this Account has to
// be writelocked.
await mainLedger.writelockAccounts([`Accounts:${walletId}`], { session });
});
}
Journals are schemed in Mongoose as follows:
JournalSchema = {
datetime: Date,
memo: {
type: String,
default: "",
},
_transactions: [
{
type: Schema.Types.ObjectId,
ref: "Medici_Transaction",
},
],
book: String,
voided: {
type: Boolean,
default: false,
},
void_reason: String,
};
Transactions are schemed as follows:
TransactionSchema = {
credit: Number,
debit: Number,
meta: Schema.Types.Mixed,
datetime: Date,
account_path: [String],
accounts: String,
book: String,
memo: String,
_journal: {
type: Schema.Types.ObjectId,
ref: "Medici_Journal",
},
timestamp: Date,
voided: {
type: Boolean,
default: false,
},
void_reason: String,
// The journal that this is voiding, if any
_original_journal: Schema.Types.ObjectId,
};
Note that the
book,
datetime,
memo,
voided, and
void_reason attributes are duplicates of their counterparts on the Journal document. These attributes will pretty much be needed on every transaction search, so they are added to the Transaction document to avoid having to populate the associated Journal every time.
If you need to add additional fields to the schema that the
meta won't satisfy, you can define your own schema for
Medici_Transaction and utilise the
setJournalSchema and
setTransactionSchema to use those schemas. When you specify meta values when querying or writing transactions, the system will check the Transaction schema to see if those values correspond to actual top-level fields, and if so will set those instead of the corresponding
meta field.
For example, if you want transactions to have a related "person" document, you can define the transaction schema like so and use setTransactionSchema to register it:
MyTransactionSchema = {
_person: {
type: Schema.Types.ObjectId,
ref: "Person",
},
credit: Number,
debit: Number,
meta: Schema.Types.Mixed,
datetime: Date,
account_path: [String],
accounts: String,
book: String,
memo: String,
_journal: {
type: Schema.Types.ObjectId,
ref: "Medici_Journal",
},
timestamp: Date,
voided: {
type: Boolean,
default: false,
},
void_reason: String,
};
// add an index to the Schema
MyTransactionSchema.index({ void: 1, void_reason: 1 });
// assign the Schema to the Model
setTransactionSchema(MyTransactionSchema, undefined, { defaultIndexes: true });
// Enforce the index 'void_1_void_reason_1'
await syncIndexes({ background: false });
In medici v5 we introduced the so-called "fast balance" feature. Here is the discussion. TL;DR: it caches
.balance() call result once a day (customisable) to
medici_balances collection.
If a database has millions of records then calculating the balance on half of them would take like 5 seconds. When this result is cached it takes few milliseconds to calculate the balance after that.
There are two hard problems in programming: cache invalidation and naming things. (C) Phil Karlton
Be default, when you call
book.blanace(...) for the first time medici will cache its result to
medici_balances (aka balance snapshot). By default, every doc there will be auto-removed as they have TTL of 48 hours. Meaning this cache will definitely expire in 2 days. Although, medici will try doing a second balance snapshot every 24 hours (default value). Thus, at any point of time there will be present from zero to two snapshots per balance query.
When you would call the
book.balance(...) with the same exact arguments the medici will:
In a rare case you wanted to remove some ledger entries from
medici_transactions you would also need to remove all the
medici_balances docs. Otherwise, the
.balance() would be returning inaccurate data for up to 24 hours.
IMPORTANT!
To make this feature consistent we had to switch from client-generated IDs to MongoDB server generated IDs. See forceServerObjectId.
When creating a book you need to pass the
balanceSnapshotSec: 0 option.
const myBook = new Book("MyBook", { balanceSnapshotSec: 0 })
Medici <=v2 was slow when number of records reach 30k. Starting from v3.0 the following indexes are auto generated on the
medici_transactions collection:
"_journal": 1
"accounts": 1,
"book": 1,
"datetime": -1,
"timestamp": -1
"account_path.0": 1,
"book": 1,
"account_path.0": 1,
"account_path.1": 1,
"book": 1,
"account_path.0": 1,
"account_path.1": 1,
"account_path.2": 1,
"book": 1,
Added in version 5:
"datetime": -1,
"timestamp": -1
However, if you are doing lots of queries using the
meta data (which is a typical scenario) you probably would want to add the following index(es):
"meta.myCustomProperty": 1,
"book": 1,
"datetime": -1,
"timestamp": -1
and/or
"meta.myCustomProperty": 1,
"account_path.0": 1,
"book": 1,
and/or
"meta.myCustomProperty": 1,
"account_path.0": 1,
"account_path.1": 1,
"book": 1,
and/or
"meta.myCustomProperty": 1,
"account_path.0": 1,
"account_path.1": 1,
"account_path.2": 1,
"book": 1,
Here is how to add an index manually via MongoDB CLI or other tool:
db = db.getSiblingDB("my_db_name")
db.getCollection("medici_transactions").createIndex({
"meta.myCustomProperty": 1,
"book": 1,
"datetime": -1,
"timestamp": -1
}, {background: true})
Keep in mind, that the order of the fields in the Index is important. Always sort them by cardinality. E.g. If your Accounts are like "Expenses:Salary:Employee1","Expenses:Salary:Employee2" etc. then the cardinality of the last account-path is bigger than from the first part. So you would order the fields in the indexes like this:
"account_path.2": 1,
"account_path.1": 1,
"account_path.0": 1,
"book": 1,
But if your Accounts are like "Employee1:Expenses:Salary", "Employee2:Expenses:Salary" than the cardinality of the first part is bigger. So you would order the fields in the indexes like this (=default Indexes):
"account_path.0": 1,
"account_path.1": 1,
"account_path.2": 1,
"book": 1,
For more information, see Performance Best Practices: Indexing
For
medici_transactions collection with 50000 documents:
_id index takes about 600 KB,
meta.* properties would take 600 to 1200 KB.
The balance snapshots were never recalculated from the beginning of the ledger. They were always based on the most recent snapshot. It gave us speed. Although, if one of the snapshots gets corrupt or an early ledger entry gets manually edited/deleted then we would always get wrong number from the
.balance() method. Thus, we have to calculate snapshots from the beginning of the ledger at least once in a while.
BUT! If you have millions of documents in
medici_transactions collection a full balance recalculation might take up to 10 seconds. So, we can't afford aggregation of the entire database during the
.blance() invocation. Solution: let's aggregate it in the background. Thus, v5.1 was born.
New feature:
balanceSnapshotSec option, we added
expireBalanceSnapshotSec.
balanceSnapshotSec tells medici how often you want those snapshots to be made in the background (right after the
.balance() call). Default value - 24 hours.
expireBalanceSnapshotSec tells medici when to evict those snapshots from the database (TTL). It is recommended to set
expireBalanceSnapshotSec higher than
balanceSnapshotSec. Default value - twice the
balanceSnapshotSec.
High level overview.
IOptions type.
Major breaking changes:
.balance() method does not support pagination anymore.
book ->
Book.
Step by step migration from v4 to v5.
approved property, you'd need to create similar indexes but without the property.
approved property in it.
All changes of the release.
mongoTransaction-method, which is a convenience shortcut for
mongoose.connection.transaction.
initModels, which initializes the underlying
transactionModel and
journalModel. Use this after you connected to the MongoDB-Server if you want to use transactions. Or else you could get
Unable to read from a snapshot due to pending collection catalog changes; please retry the operation. error when acquiring a session because the actual database-collection is still being created by the underlying mongoose-instance.
syncIndexes. Warning! This function will erase any custom (non-builtin) indexes you might have added.
setJournalSchema and
setTransactionSchema to use custom Schemas. It will ensure, that all relevant middlewares and methods are also added when using custom Schemas. Use
syncIndexes-method from medici after setTransactionSchema to enforce the defined indexes on the models.
maxAccountPath. You can set the maximum amount of account paths via the second parameter of Book. This can improve the performance of
.balance() and
.ledger() calls as it will then use the accounts attribute of the transactions as a filter.
timestamp+datetime index on the transactionModel to improve the performance of paginated ledger queries.
lockModel to make it possible to call
.balance() and get a reliable result while using a mongo-session. Call
.writelockAccounts() with first parameter being an Array of Accounts, which you want to lock. E.g.
book.writelockAccounts(["Assets:User:User1"], { session }). For best performance call writelockAccounts as the last operation in the transaction. Also
.commit() accepts the option
writelockAccounts, where you can provide an array of accounts or a RegExp. It is recommended to use the
book.writelockAccounts().
.ledger() returns lean Transaction-Objects (POJO) for better performance. To retrieve hydrated mongoose models set
lean to
false in the third parameter of
.ledger(). It is recommended to not hydrate the transactions, as it implies that the transactions could be manipulated and the data integrity of Medici could be risked.
precision in the
Book constructor as an optional second parameter
precision. Simulating medici v4 behaviour:
new Book("MyBook", { precision: 7 }).
name of Book,
maxAccountPath and
precision.
name has to be not an empty string or a string containing only whitespace characters.
precision has to be an integer bigger or equal 0.
maxAccountPath has to be an integer bigger or equal 0.
__proto__ can not be used as properties of a Transaction or a Journal or their meta-Field. They will get silently filtered out.
book.void() the provided
journal_id has to belong to the
book. If the journal does not exist within the book, medici will throw a
JournalNotFoundError. In medici < 5 you could theoretically void a
journal of another
book.
meta,
voided,
void_reason,
_original_journal won't be stored to the database when have no data. In medici v4 they were
{},
false,
null,
null correspondingly.
"pre save") installed onto medici
transactionModel or
journalModel then they won't work anymore. Medici v5 is not using the mongoose to do DB operations. Instead, we execute commands via bare
mongodb driver.
.balance() does not support pagination anymore. To get the balance of a page sum up the values of credit and debit of a paginated
.ledger()-call.
book anymore. Only
Book is supported.
require("medici").Book.
approved and
setApproved()) was removed. It's complicating code, bloating the DB, not used by anyone maintainers know. Please, implement approvals outside the ledger. If you still need it to be part of the ledger then you're out of luck and would have to (re)implement it yourself. Sorry about that.
npm i medici@1.
See this PR for more details
mongoose to v4. This allows
medici to be used with wider mongodb versions.
moment,
q,
underscore.
grunt,
grunt-exec,
grunt-contrib-coffee,
grunt-sed,
grunt-contrib-watch,
semver.
.coffee any more. Using node.js v6 compatible JavaScript only.