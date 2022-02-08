openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

medic-conf

by medic
3.6.0 (see all)

A command-line interface for configuring Community Health Toolkit applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

930

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

30

License

AGPL-3.0-only

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CHT App Configurer

CHT Conf is a command-line interface tool to manage and configure your apps built using the Core Framework of the Community Health Toolkit.

Requirements

  • nodejs 8 or later
  • python 2.7
  • or Docker

Installation

Operating System Specific

Ubuntu

npm install -g cht-conf
sudo python -m pip install git+https://github.com/medic/pyxform.git@medic-conf-1.17#egg=pyxform-medic

OSX

npm install -g cht-conf
pip install git+https://github.com/medic/pyxform.git@medic-conf-1.17#egg=pyxform-medic

Windows

As Administrator:

npm install -g cht-conf
python -m pip install git+https://github.com/medic/pyxform.git@medic-conf-1.17#egg=pyxform-medic --upgrade

Docker

NB - cht-conf in a Docker container should only be used if you're familiar with running containers. You will have to copy or mount your config files into the container in order to be able to use the cht call to interact with a remote CHT instance.

Build and then run the cht-conf container:

docker build -t cht-conf:v0 .
docker run -d --name cht-conf cht-conf:v0

You now have a container running in the background called cht-conf. You can get a shell on this container with:

docker exec -it cht-conf /bin/bash

And then you can run the utility with cht.

When you are done with the container, you can stop it with:

docker stop cht-conf

Bash completion

To enable tab completion in bash, add the following to your .bashrc/.bash_profile:

eval "$(cht-conf --shell-completion=bash)"

Upgrading

To upgrade to the latest version

npm install -g cht-conf

Usage

cht will upload the configuration from your current directory.

Specifying the server to configure

If you are using the default actionset, or performing any actions that require a CHT instance to function (e.g. upload-xyz or backup-xyz actions) you must specify the server you'd like to function against.

localhost

For developers, this is the instance defined in your COUCH_URL environment variable.

cht --local

A specific Medic-hosted instance

For configuring Medic-hosted instances.

cht --instance=instance-name.dev

Username admin is used. A prompt is shown for entering password.

If a different username is required, add the --user switch:

--user user-name --instance=instance-name.dev

An arbitrary URL

cht --url=https://username:password@example.com:12345

NB - When specifying the URL with --url, be sure not to specify the CouchDB database name in the URL. The CHT API will find the correct database.

Into an archive to be uploaded later

cht --archive

The resulting archive is consumable by CHT API >v3.7 to create default configurations.

Perform specific action(s)

cht <--archive|--local|--instance=instance-name|--url=url> <...action>

The list of available actions can be seen via cht --help.

Perform actions for specific forms

cht <--local|--instance=instance-name|--url=url> <...action> -- <...form>

Protecting against configuration overwriting

Added in v3.2.0

In order to avoid overwriting someone else's configuration cht-conf records the last uploaded configuration snapshot in the .snapshots directory. The remote.json file should be committed to your repository along with the associated configuration change. When uploading future configuration if cht-conf detects the snapshot doesn't match the configuration on the server you will be prompted to overwrite or cancel.

Currently supported

Settings

  • compile app settings from:
    • tasks
    • rules
    • schedules
    • contact-summary
    • purge
  • app settings can also be defined in a more modular way by having the following files in app_settings folder:
    • base_settings.json
    • forms.json
    • schedules.json
  • backup app settings from server
  • upload app settings to server
  • upload resources to server
  • upload custom translations to the server
  • upload privacy policies to server
  • upload branding to server
  • upload partners to server

Forms

  • fetch from Google Drive and save locally as .xlsx
  • backup from server
  • delete all forms from server
  • delete specific form from server
  • upload all app or contact forms to server
  • upload specified app or contact forms to server

Managing data and images

  • convert CSV files with contacts and reports to JSON docs
  • move contacts by downloading and making the changes locally first
  • upload JSON files as docs on instance
  • compress PNGs and SVGs in the current directory and its subdirectories

Editing contacts across the hierarchy.

To edit existing couchdb documents, create a CSV file that contains the id's of the document you wish to update, and the columns of the document attribute(s) you wish to add/edit. By default, values are parsed as strings. To parse a CSV column as a JSON type, refer to the Property Types section to see how you can parse the values to different types. Also refer to the Excluded Columns section to see how to exclude column(s) from being added to the docs.

ParameterDescriptionRequired
column(s)Comma delimited list of columns you wish to add/edit. If this is not specified all columns will be added.No
docDirectoryPathThis action outputs files to local disk at this destinationNo. Default json-docs
file(s)Comma delimited list of files you wish to process using edit-contacts. By default, contact.csv is searched for in the current directory and processed.No.
updateOfflineDocsIf passed, this updates the docs already in the docDirectoryPath instead of downloading from the server.No.

Example

  1. Create a contact.csv file with your columns in the csv folder in your current path. The documentID column is a requirement. (The documentID column contains the document IDs to be fetched from couchdb.)

    documentIDis_in_emnch:bool
    documentID1false
    documentID2false
    documentID3true

  2. Use the following command to download and edit the documents:

    cht --instance=*instance* edit-contacts -- --column=*is_in_emnch* --docDirectoryPath=*my_folder*

    or this one to update already downloaded docs

    cht --instance=*instance* edit-contacts -- --column=*is_in_emnch* --docDirectoryPath=*my_folder* --updateOfflineDocs

  3. Then upload the edited documents using the upload-docs command.

Project layout

This tool expects a project to be structured as follows:

example-project/
    .eslintrc
    app_settings.json
    contact-summary.js
    privacy-policies.json
    privacy-policies/
        language1.html
        …
    purge.js
    resources.json
    resources/
        icon-one.png
        …
    targets.js
    tasks.js
    task-schedules.json
    forms/
        app/
            my_project_form.xlsx
            my_project_form.xml
            my_project_form.properties.json
            my_project_form-media/
                [extra files]
                …
        contact/
            person-create.xlsx
            person-create.xml
            person-create-media/
                [extra files]
                …
        …
        …
    translations/
        messages-xx.properties
        …

If you are starting from scratch you can initialise the file layout using the initialise-project-layout action:

cht initialise-project-layout

Derived configs

Configuration can be inherited from another project, and then modified. This allows the app_settings.json and contained files (task-schedules.json, targets.json etc.) to be imported, and then modified.

To achieve this, create a file called settings.inherit.json in your project's root directory with the following format:

{
    "inherit": "../path/to/other/project",
    "replace": {
        "keys.to.replace": "value-to-replace-it-with"
    },
    "merge": {
        "complex.objects": {
            "will_be_merged": true
        }
    },
    "delete": [
        "all.keys.listed.here",
        "will.be.deleted"
    ],
    "filter": {
        "object.at.this.key": [
            "will",
            "keep",
            "only",
            "these",
            "properties"
        ]
    }
}

Fetching logs

Fetch logs from a CHT v2.x production server.

This is a standalone command installed alongside cht-conf. For usage information, run cht-logs --help.

Usage

cht-logs <instance-name> <log-types...>

Accepted log types:

api
couchdb
gardener
nginx
sentinel

Development

To develop a new action or improve an existing one, check the "Actions" doc.

Testing

Execute npm test to run static analysis checks and the test suite. Requires Docker to run integration tests against a CouchDB instance.

Executing your local branch

  1. Clone the project locally
  2. Make changes to cht-conf or checkout a branch for testing
  3. Test changes
    1. To test CLI changes locally you can run node <project_dir>/src/bin/index.js. This will run as if you installed via npm.
    2. To test changes that are imported in code run npm install <project_dir> to use the local version of cht-conf.

Releasing

  1. Create a pull request with prep for the new release.
  2. Get the pull request reviewed and approved.
  3. When doing the squash and merge, make sure that your commit message is clear and readable and follows the strict format described in the commit format section below. If the commit message does not comply, automatic release will fail.
  4. In case you are planning to merge the pull request with a merge commit, make sure that every commit in your branch respects the format.
  5. Announce the release on the CHT forum, under the "Product - Releases" category.

Commit format

The commit format should follow this conventional-changelog angular preset. Examples are provided below.

TypeExample commit messageRelease type
Bug fixesfix(#123): infinite spinner when clicking contacts tab twicepatch
Performanceperf(#789): lazily loaded angular modulespatch
Featuresfeat(#456): add home tabminor
Non-codechore(#123): update READMEnone
Breakingperf(#2): remove reporting rates feature
BREAKING CHANGE: reporting rates no longer supported		major

Releasing betas

  1. Checkout master
  2. Run npm version --no-git-tag-version <major>.<minor>.<patch>-beta.1. This will only update the versions in package.json and package-lock.json. It will not create a git tag and not create an associated commit.
  3. Run npm publish --tag beta. This will publish your beta tag to npm's beta channel.

To install from the beta channel, run npm install cht-conf@beta.

Build status

Builds brought to you courtesy of GitHub actions.

Copyright

Copyright 2013-2019 Medic Mobile, Inc. hello@medicmobile.org

License

The software is provided under AGPL-3.0. Contributions to this project are accepted under the same license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial