CHT App Configurer

CHT Conf is a command-line interface tool to manage and configure your apps built using the Core Framework of the Community Health Toolkit.

Requirements

nodejs 8 or later

python 2.7

or Docker

Installation

Operating System Specific

Ubuntu

npm install -g cht-conf sudo python -m pip install git+https://github.com/medic/pyxform.git @medic -conf-1.17#egg=pyxform-medic

OSX

npm install -g cht-conf pip install git+https://github.com/medic/pyxform.git @medic -conf-1.17#egg=pyxform-medic

Windows

As Administrator:

npm install -g cht-conf python -m pip install git+https://github.com/medic/pyxform.git @medic -conf-1.17#egg=pyxform-medic --upgrade

Docker

NB - cht-conf in a Docker container should only be used if you're familiar with running containers. You will have to copy or mount your config files into the container in order to be able to use the cht call to interact with a remote CHT instance.

Build and then run the cht-conf container:

docker build -t cht-conf :v0 . docker run -d --name cht-conf cht-conf :v0

You now have a container running in the background called cht-conf . You can get a shell on this container with:

docker exec -it cht-conf /bin/bash

And then you can run the utility with cht .

When you are done with the container, you can stop it with:

docker stop cht-conf

Bash completion

To enable tab completion in bash, add the following to your .bashrc / .bash_profile :

eval " $(cht-conf --shell-completion=bash) "

Upgrading

To upgrade to the latest version

npm install -g cht-conf

Usage

cht will upload the configuration from your current directory.

Specifying the server to configure

If you are using the default actionset, or performing any actions that require a CHT instance to function (e.g. upload-xyz or backup-xyz actions) you must specify the server you'd like to function against.

localhost

For developers, this is the instance defined in your COUCH_URL environment variable.

cht -- local

A specific Medic-hosted instance

For configuring Medic-hosted instances.

cht --instance=instance-name.dev

Username admin is used. A prompt is shown for entering password.

If a different username is required, add the --user switch:

- -user user-name --instance=instance-name.dev

An arbitrary URL

cht --url=https://username:password @example .com:12345

NB - When specifying the URL with --url , be sure not to specify the CouchDB database name in the URL. The CHT API will find the correct database.

Into an archive to be uploaded later

cht --archive

The resulting archive is consumable by CHT API >v3.7 to create default configurations.

Perform specific action(s)

cht < --archive|--local|--instance=instance-name|--url=url > < ...action >

The list of available actions can be seen via cht --help .

Perform actions for specific forms

cht < --local|--instance=instance-name|--url=url > < ...action > -- < ...form >

Protecting against configuration overwriting

Added in v3.2.0

In order to avoid overwriting someone else's configuration cht-conf records the last uploaded configuration snapshot in the .snapshots directory. The remote.json file should be committed to your repository along with the associated configuration change. When uploading future configuration if cht-conf detects the snapshot doesn't match the configuration on the server you will be prompted to overwrite or cancel.

Currently supported

Settings

compile app settings from: tasks rules schedules contact-summary purge

app settings can also be defined in a more modular way by having the following files in app_settings folder: base_settings.json forms.json schedules.json

backup app settings from server

upload app settings to server

upload resources to server

upload custom translations to the server

upload privacy policies to server

upload branding to server

upload partners to server

Forms

fetch from Google Drive and save locally as .xlsx

backup from server

delete all forms from server

delete specific form from server

upload all app or contact forms to server

upload specified app or contact forms to server

Managing data and images

convert CSV files with contacts and reports to JSON docs

move contacts by downloading and making the changes locally first

upload JSON files as docs on instance

compress PNGs and SVGs in the current directory and its subdirectories

To edit existing couchdb documents, create a CSV file that contains the id's of the document you wish to update, and the columns of the document attribute(s) you wish to add/edit. By default, values are parsed as strings. To parse a CSV column as a JSON type, refer to the Property Types section to see how you can parse the values to different types. Also refer to the Excluded Columns section to see how to exclude column(s) from being added to the docs.

Parameter Description Required column(s) Comma delimited list of columns you wish to add/edit. If this is not specified all columns will be added. No docDirectoryPath This action outputs files to local disk at this destination No. Default json-docs file(s) Comma delimited list of files you wish to process using edit-contacts. By default, contact.csv is searched for in the current directory and processed. No. updateOfflineDocs If passed, this updates the docs already in the docDirectoryPath instead of downloading from the server. No.

Example

Create a contact.csv file with your columns in the csv folder in your current path. The documentID column is a requirement. (The documentID column contains the document IDs to be fetched from couchdb.) documentID is_in_emnch:bool documentID1 false documentID2 false documentID3 true Use the following command to download and edit the documents: cht --instance= *instance* edit-contacts -- --column= *is_in_emnch* --docDirectoryPath= *my_folder* or this one to update already downloaded docs cht --instance= *instance* edit-contacts -- --column= *is_in_emnch* --docDirectoryPath= *my_folder* --updateOfflineDocs Then upload the edited documents using the upload-docs command.

Project layout

This tool expects a project to be structured as follows:

example-project/ .eslintrc app_settings.json contact- summary .js privacy-policies.json privacy-policies/ language1.html … purge.js resources.json resources/ icon-one.png … targets.js tasks.js task-schedules.json forms/ app/ my_project_form.xlsx my_project_form.xml my_project_form.properties.json my_project_form-media/ [extra files] … contact/ person- create .xlsx person- create .xml person- create -media/ [extra files] … … … translations/ messages-xx.properties …

If you are starting from scratch you can initialise the file layout using the initialise-project-layout action:

cht initialise-project-layout

Derived configs

Configuration can be inherited from another project, and then modified. This allows the app_settings.json and contained files ( task-schedules.json , targets.json etc.) to be imported, and then modified.

To achieve this, create a file called settings.inherit.json in your project's root directory with the following format:

{ "inherit" : "../path/to/other/project" , "replace" : { "keys.to.replace" : "value-to-replace-it-with" }, "merge" : { "complex.objects" : { "will_be_merged" : true } }, "delete" : [ "all.keys.listed.here" , "will.be.deleted" ], "filter" : { "object.at.this.key" : [ "will" , "keep" , "only" , "these" , "properties" ] } }

Fetching logs

Fetch logs from a CHT v2.x production server.

This is a standalone command installed alongside cht-conf . For usage information, run cht-logs --help .

Usage

cht-logs < instance-name > < log-types... >

Accepted log types:

api couchdb gardener nginx sentinel

Development

To develop a new action or improve an existing one, check the "Actions" doc.

Testing

Execute npm test to run static analysis checks and the test suite. Requires Docker to run integration tests against a CouchDB instance.

Executing your local branch

Clone the project locally Make changes to cht-conf or checkout a branch for testing Test changes To test CLI changes locally you can run node <project_dir>/src/bin/index.js . This will run as if you installed via npm. To test changes that are imported in code run npm install <project_dir> to use the local version of cht-conf.

Releasing

Create a pull request with prep for the new release. Get the pull request reviewed and approved. When doing the squash and merge, make sure that your commit message is clear and readable and follows the strict format described in the commit format section below. If the commit message does not comply, automatic release will fail. In case you are planning to merge the pull request with a merge commit, make sure that every commit in your branch respects the format. Announce the release on the CHT forum, under the "Product - Releases" category.

Commit format

The commit format should follow this conventional-changelog angular preset. Examples are provided below.

Type Example commit message Release type Bug fixes fix(#123): infinite spinner when clicking contacts tab twice patch Performance perf(#789): lazily loaded angular modules patch Features feat(#456): add home tab minor Non-code chore(#123): update README none Breaking perf(#2): remove reporting rates feature

BREAKING CHANGE: reporting rates no longer supported major

Releasing betas

Checkout master Run npm version --no-git-tag-version <major>.<minor>.<patch>-beta.1 . This will only update the versions in package.json and package-lock.json . It will not create a git tag and not create an associated commit. Run npm publish --tag beta . This will publish your beta tag to npm's beta channel.

To install from the beta channel, run npm install cht-conf@beta .

Build status

Builds brought to you courtesy of GitHub actions.

Copyright

Copyright 2013-2019 Medic Mobile, Inc. hello@medicmobile.org

License

The software is provided under AGPL-3.0. Contributions to this project are accepted under the same license.