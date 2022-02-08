CHT Conf is a command-line interface tool to manage and configure your apps built using the Core Framework of the Community Health Toolkit.
npm install -g cht-conf
sudo python -m pip install git+https://github.com/medic/pyxform.git@medic-conf-1.17#egg=pyxform-medic
pip install git+https://github.com/medic/pyxform.git@medic-conf-1.17#egg=pyxform-medic
As Administrator:
python -m pip install git+https://github.com/medic/pyxform.git@medic-conf-1.17#egg=pyxform-medic --upgrade
cht-conf in a Docker container should only be used if you're familiar with running containers. You will have to copy or mount your config files into the container in order to be able to use the
cht call to interact with a remote CHT instance.
Build and then run the
cht-conf container:
docker build -t cht-conf:v0 .
docker run -d --name cht-conf cht-conf:v0
You now have a container running in the background called
cht-conf. You can get a shell on this container with:
docker exec -it cht-conf /bin/bash
And then you can run the utility with
cht.
When you are done with the container, you can stop it with:
docker stop cht-conf
To enable tab completion in bash, add the following to your
.bashrc/
.bash_profile:
eval "$(cht-conf --shell-completion=bash)"
To upgrade to the latest version
npm install -g cht-conf
cht will upload the configuration from your current directory.
If you are using the default actionset, or performing any actions that require a CHT instance to function (e.g.
upload-xyz or
backup-xyz actions) you must specify the server you'd like to function against.
For developers, this is the instance defined in your
COUCH_URL environment variable.
cht --local
For configuring Medic-hosted instances.
cht --instance=instance-name.dev
Username
admin is used. A prompt is shown for entering password.
If a different username is required, add the
--user switch:
--user user-name --instance=instance-name.dev
cht --url=https://username:password@example.com:12345
NB - When specifying the URL with
--url, be sure not to specify the CouchDB database name in the URL. The CHT API will find the correct database.
cht --archive
The resulting archive is consumable by CHT API >v3.7 to create default configurations.
cht <--archive|--local|--instance=instance-name|--url=url> <...action>
The list of available actions can be seen via
cht --help.
cht <--local|--instance=instance-name|--url=url> <...action> -- <...form>
Added in v3.2.0
In order to avoid overwriting someone else's configuration cht-conf records the last uploaded configuration snapshot in the
.snapshots directory. The
remote.json file should be committed to your repository along with the associated configuration change. When uploading future configuration if cht-conf detects the snapshot doesn't match the configuration on the server you will be prompted to overwrite or cancel.
.xlsx
To edit existing couchdb documents, create a CSV file that contains the id's of the document you wish to update, and the columns of the document attribute(s) you wish to add/edit. By default, values are parsed as strings. To parse a CSV column as a JSON type, refer to the Property Types section to see how you can parse the values to different types. Also refer to the Excluded Columns section to see how to exclude column(s) from being added to the docs.
|Parameter
|Description
|Required
|column(s)
|Comma delimited list of columns you wish to add/edit. If this is not specified all columns will be added.
|No
|docDirectoryPath
|This action outputs files to local disk at this destination
|No. Default
json-docs
|file(s)
|Comma delimited list of files you wish to process using edit-contacts. By default, contact.csv is searched for in the current directory and processed.
|No.
|updateOfflineDocs
|If passed, this updates the docs already in the docDirectoryPath instead of downloading from the server.
|No.
Create a contact.csv file with your columns in the csv folder in your current path. The documentID column is a requirement. (The documentID column contains the document IDs to be fetched from couchdb.)
|documentID
|is_in_emnch:bool
|documentID1
|false
|documentID2
|false
|documentID3
|true
Use the following command to download and edit the documents:
cht --instance=*instance* edit-contacts -- --column=*is_in_emnch* --docDirectoryPath=*my_folder*
or this one to update already downloaded docs
cht --instance=*instance* edit-contacts -- --column=*is_in_emnch* --docDirectoryPath=*my_folder* --updateOfflineDocs
Then upload the edited documents using the upload-docs command.
This tool expects a project to be structured as follows:
example-project/
.eslintrc
app_settings.json
contact-summary.js
privacy-policies.json
privacy-policies/
language1.html
…
purge.js
resources.json
resources/
icon-one.png
…
targets.js
tasks.js
task-schedules.json
forms/
app/
my_project_form.xlsx
my_project_form.xml
my_project_form.properties.json
my_project_form-media/
[extra files]
…
contact/
person-create.xlsx
person-create.xml
person-create-media/
[extra files]
…
…
…
translations/
messages-xx.properties
…
If you are starting from scratch you can initialise the file layout using the
initialise-project-layout action:
cht initialise-project-layout
Configuration can be inherited from another project, and then modified. This allows the
app_settings.json and contained files (
task-schedules.json,
targets.json etc.) to be imported, and then modified.
To achieve this, create a file called
settings.inherit.json in your project's root directory with the following format:
{
"inherit": "../path/to/other/project",
"replace": {
"keys.to.replace": "value-to-replace-it-with"
},
"merge": {
"complex.objects": {
"will_be_merged": true
}
},
"delete": [
"all.keys.listed.here",
"will.be.deleted"
],
"filter": {
"object.at.this.key": [
"will",
"keep",
"only",
"these",
"properties"
]
}
}
Fetch logs from a CHT v2.x production server.
This is a standalone command installed alongside
cht-conf. For usage information, run
cht-logs --help.
cht-logs <instance-name> <log-types...>
Accepted log types:
api
couchdb
gardener
nginx
sentinel
To develop a new action or improve an existing one, check the "Actions" doc.
Execute
npm test to run static analysis checks and the test suite. Requires Docker to run integration tests against a CouchDB instance.
node <project_dir>/src/bin/index.js. This will run as if you installed via npm.
npm install <project_dir> to use the local version of cht-conf.
The commit format should follow this conventional-changelog angular preset. Examples are provided below.
|Type
|Example commit message
|Release type
|Bug fixes
|fix(#123): infinite spinner when clicking contacts tab twice
|patch
|Performance
|perf(#789): lazily loaded angular modules
|patch
|Features
|feat(#456): add home tab
|minor
|Non-code
|chore(#123): update README
|none
|Breaking
|perf(#2): remove reporting rates feature
BREAKING CHANGE: reporting rates no longer supported
|major
master
npm version --no-git-tag-version <major>.<minor>.<patch>-beta.1. This will only update the versions in
package.json and
package-lock.json. It will not create a git tag and not create an associated commit.
npm publish --tag beta. This will publish your beta tag to npm's beta channel.
To install from the beta channel, run
npm install cht-conf@beta.
Builds brought to you courtesy of GitHub actions.
Copyright 2013-2019 Medic Mobile, Inc. hello@medicmobile.org
The software is provided under AGPL-3.0. Contributions to this project are accepted under the same license.