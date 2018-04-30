Version 0.11.0

A light utility class to help implement the Mediator pattern for easy eventing

Mediator is a simple class that allows you to register, unregister, and call subscriber methods to help event-based, asyncronous programming. Its purpose is to make the usage of WebSockets, Ajax calls, DOM events, or any other asynchronous operations easy to maintain and test.

Mediator has no dependencies on any other libraries.

1.12kb, minifed and gzipped

My specific use case: bind elements easily for WebSocket callbacks. But, you may find usage in it for all kinds of things: as an event management system, to decouple calls between javascript functions, Ajax request callbacks, and more. There's an excellent online book that talks about Mediators more in detail by Addy Osmani.

Usage

Using in Node

The package is in NPM as mediator-js . Include it in your project like so:

var Mediator = require ( "mediator-js" ).Mediator, mediator = new Mediator(); mediator.subscribe( "wat" , function ( ) { console .log( arguments ); }); mediator.publish( "wat" , 7 , "hi" , { one : 1 });

Using in the Browser

Mediator.js is compatible with browser module-loading solutions, including but not limited to Browserify, Almond.js, Require.js, and others.

Note: if using AMD / Almond module loading, use the NPM package name: require("mediator-js").Mediator

< script src = "/js/Mediator.min.js" > </ script > < script > var Mediator = require ( "mediator-js" ).Mediator, mediator = new Mediator(); mediator.subscribe( "wat" , function ( ) { console .log( arguments ); }); mediator.publish( "wat" , 7 , "hi" , { one : 1 }); </ script >

API

You can register events with the mediator two ways using channels. You can add a predicate to perform more complex matching. Instantiate a new mediator, and then you can being subscribing, removing, and publishing.

To use it in the browser, include mediator.min.js from the root here, or the unminified version at lib/mediator.js.

Subscription signature: var mediator = new Mediator();

mediator.subscribe(channel, callback, < options > , < context > ); mediator.publish(channel, < data, data , ... > ) mediator.remove(channel, < identifier > )

Additionally,

subscribe : is alias for on and bind

: is alias for and publish : is alias for trigger and emit

: is alias for and off : is an alias for remove

: is an alias for once : can be used to subscribe to an event that should only be fired once.

Subscriber signature:

function (<data, data ...>, channel) ;

The channel is always returned as the last argument to subscriber functions.

Mediator.subscribe options (all are optional; default is empty):

{ predicate : function ( *args ) { ... } priority : 0 | 1 |... calls: 1 | 2 |... }

Predicates return a boolean and are run using whatever args are passed in by the publishing class. If the boolean is true, the subscriber is run.

Priority marks the order in which a subscriber is called.

calls allows you to specify how many times the subscriber is called before it is automatically removed. This is decremented each time it is called until it reaches 0 and is removed. If it has a predicate and the predicate does not match, calls is not decremented.

A Subscriber object is returned when calling Mediator.subscribe. It allows you to update options on a given subscriber, or to reference it by an id for easy removal later.

{ id, fn, options, context, channel, update(options){ ...} }

Examples:

var mediator = new Mediator(); mediator.subscribe( "message" , function ( data ) { alert(data); }); mediator.publish( "message" , "Hello, world" ); var predicate = function ( data ) { return data.From === "Jack" }; mediator.subscribe( "channel" , function ( data ) { alert(data.Message); }, { predicate : predicate }); mediator.publish( "channel" , { Message : "Hey!" , From : "Jack" }); mediator.publish( "channel" , { Message : "Hey!" , From : "Audrey" });

You can remove events by passing in a channel, or a channel and the function to remove or subscriber id. If you only pass in a channel, all subscribers are removed.

mediator.remove( "channel" ); mediator.remove( "channel" , MethodFN);

You can call the registered functions with the Publish method, which accepts an args array:

mediator.publish( "channel" , "argument" , "another one" , { etc : true });

You can namespace your subscribing / removing / publishing as such:

mediator.subscribe( "application:chat:receiveMessage" , function ( data ) { ... }); mediator.publish( "application:chat:receiveMessage" , "Jack Lawson" , "Hey" );

You can update Subscriber priority:

var sub = mediator.subscribe( "application:chat" , function ( data ) { ... }); var sub2 = mediator.subscribe( "application:chat" , function ( data ) { ... }); mediator.getChannel( "application:chat" ).setPriority(sub2.id, 0 );

You can update Subscriber callback, context, and/or options:

sub.update({ fn : ..., context : { }, options : { ... });

You can stop the chain of execution by calling channel.stopPropagation():

mediator.subscribe( "application:chat" , function ( data, channel ) { alert( "Don't send messages to yourself!" ); channel.stopPropagation(); }, options : { predicate : function ( data ) { return data.From == data.To }, priority : 0 });

Changelog

Version 0.11.0

Accepted PRs that: Make channel priority more sane Add automatic cleanup of channels (note - this was changed to opt-out, with the minor version bump.)



Version 0.10.1

Accepted a PR that fixed some AMD require issues, and allowed upwards- recursing events to fire on events even where the most-specific event is not fired (a listener on "application:chat:message" will fire on an event like "application:chat:message:jack", even if there's no matching listenener on "jack".) https://github.com/ajacksified/Mediator.js/pull/45

Version 0.9.8

Accepted a ton of PRs from tbusser that fixed some issues and improved performance.

Version 0.9.7

Fixed bug where subscribers that failed predicates were decrementing calls.

Version 0.9.6

Fixed AMD-style export; export constructor, not instance

Version 0.9.5

Fixed issue with requring from node

Version 0.9.4

Fixed issue with auto-removing subscribers after a maximum amount of calls

Version 0.9.3

Make AMD name match npm package name mediator-js . (Previously used Mediator.js .)

Version 0.9.1

Fixed AMD / define syntax

syntax Exposed Mediator.version

Version 0.9.0

Reversed order of recursion: now calls parents instead of children channels

Lowercase methods

Aliases: on and bind are aliased to subscribe , and trigger and emit are bound to publish . off is an alias for remove .

and are aliased to , and and are bound to . is an alias for . Moved tests to mocha from jasmine

Supports AMD, requirejs, and browser loading

Lots of cleanup around extra variables, and jslinted

Published to NPM under "mediator-js"

Added travis-ci build

Version 0.6.1

Cleaned up some typos

Save pointer to channel within subscription

Save namespace in channel

Fixed bugs in SetPriority

Version 0.6.0

Added ability to stop the chain of calls using c.stopPropagation()

Version 0.5.0

Added ability to access and update subscribing objects Subscribers now have a unique ID and can be queried by id or by function Subscriber class can have its function, context, or options updated Subscriber priority can be updated post-addition Channels made public by Mediator.GetChannel Added a little performance test



Version 0.4.2

Added Priority to calls, allowing you to set callback index

Version 0.4.1

Minor internal updates

Version 0.4.0

Predicate no longer acts as a channel and is moved to an options object at the end of the subcription call.

Signatures changed; context moved to the end of subscriptions

Namespacing for subscription binding

License

This class and its accompanying README and are MIT licensed.

In Closing

Have fun, and please submit suggestions and improvements! You can leave any issues here, or contact me at (@ajacksified).