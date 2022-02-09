mediasoup v3

Website and Documentation

Support Forum

Design Goals

mediasoup and its client side libraries are designed to accomplish with the following goals:

Be a SFU (Selective Forwarding Unit).

Support both WebRTC and plain RTP input and output.

Be a Node.js module/Rust crate in server side.

Be a tiny JavaScript and C++ libraries in client side.

Be minimalist: just handle the media layer.

Be signaling agnostic: do not mandate any signaling protocol.

Be super low level API.

Support all existing WebRTC endpoints.

Enable integration with well known multimedia libraries/tools.

Architecture

Use Cases

mediasoup and its client side libraries provide a super low level API. They are intended to enable different use cases and scenarios, without any constraint or assumption. Some of these use cases are:

Group video chat applications.

One-to-many (or few-to-many) broadcasting applications in real-time.

RTP streaming.

Features

ECMAScript 6/Idiomatic Rust low level API.

Multi-stream: multiple audio/video streams over a single ICE + DTLS transport.

IPv6 ready.

ICE / DTLS / RTP / RTCP over UDP and TCP.

Simulcast and SVC support.

Congestion control.

Sender and receiver bandwidth estimation with spatial/temporal layers distribution algorithm.

Data message exchange (via WebRTC DataChannels, SCTP over plain UDP, and direct termination in Node.js/Rust).

Extremely powerful (media worker thread/subprocess coded in C++ on top of libuv).

Demo Online

Try it at v3demo.mediasoup.org (source code).

Authors

Iñaki Baz Castillo [website|github]

José Luis Millán [github]

License

ISC