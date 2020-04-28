mediasoup-client handler for aiortc Python library. Suitable for building Node.js applications that connect to a mediasoup server using WebRTC and exchange real audio, video and DataChannel messages with it in both directions.
This module uses aiortc Python library, which needs Python 3 and these requirements to be installed in your system.
Once the requirements above are satisfied, install mediasoup-client-aiortc within your Node.js application:
$ npm install --save mediasoup-client-aiortc
The "postinstall" script in
package.json will install the Python libraries (including aiortc) by using
pip3 command. If such a command is not in the
PATH or has a different name in your system, you can override its location by setting the
PIP3 environment variable:
$ PIP3=/home/me/bin/pip npm install --save mediasoup-client-aiortc
Once you run your Node.js application, mediasoup-client-aiortc will eventually spawn Python processes and communicate with them via
UnixSocket. This module assumes that there is a
python3 executable in your
PATH to spawn the Python executable. If not, you can override its location by setting the
PYTHON3 environment variable:
$ PYTHON3=/home/me/bin/python-3.7 node my_app.js
// ES6 style.
import {
version,
createWorker,
Worker,
WorkerSettings,
WorkerLogLevel,
AiortcMediaStream,
AiortcMediaStreamConstraints,
AiortcMediaTrackConstraints
} from "mediasoup-client-aiortc";
// CommonJS style.
const {
version,
createWorker,
Worker,
WorkerSettings,
WorkerLogLevel,
AiortcMediaStream,
AiortcMediaStreamConstraints,
AiortcMediaTrackConstraints
} = require("mediasoup-client-aiortc");
version getter
The version of the module.
@typeString, read only
async createWorker(settings: WorkerSettings) function
Creates a mediasoup-client-aiortc
Worker instance. Each
Worker spawns and manages a Python subprocess.
@async
@returnsWorker
const worker = await createWorker({
logLevel: "warn"
});
Worker class
The
Worker class. It represents a separate Python subprocess that can provide the Node.js application with audio/video tracks and mediasoup-client
handlers.
worker.pid getter
The Python subprocess PID.
@typeString, read only
worker.closed getter
Whether the subprocess is closed.
@typeBoolean, read only
worker.close() method
Closes the subprocess and all its open resources (such as audio/video tracks and mediasoup-client handlers).
async worker.getUserMedia(constraints: AiortcMediaStreamConstraints) method
Mimics the
navigator.getUserMedia() API. It creates an
AiortcMediaStream instance containing audio and/or video tracks. Those tracks can point to different sources such as device microphone, webcam, multimedia files or HTTP streams.
@async
@returnsAiortcMediaStream
const stream = await getUserMedia(
{
audio: true,
video: {
source: "file",
file: "file:///home/foo/media/foo.mp4"
}
});
const audioTrack = stream.getAudioTracks()[0];
const videoTrack = stream.getVideoTracks()[0];
async worker.createHandlerFactory() method
Creates a mediasoup-client handler factory, suitable for the handlerFactory argument when instantiating a mediasoup-client Device.
@async
@returnsHandlerFactory
const device = new mediasoupClient.Device({
handlerFactory: worker.createHandlerFactory()
});
Note that all Python resources (such as audio/video) used within the
Device must be obtained from the same mediasoup-client-aiortc
Worker instance.
worker.on("died", fn(error: Error) event
Emitted if the subprocess abruptly dies. This should not happen. If it happens there is a bug in the Python component.
WorkerSettings type
type WorkerSettings =
{
/**
* Logging level for logs generated by the Python subprocess.
*/
logLevel?: WorkerLogLevel; // If unset it defaults to "error".
}
WorkerLogLevel type
type WorkerLogLevel = "debug" | "warn" | "error" | "none";
Logs generated by both, Node.js and Python components of this module, are printed using the mediasoup-client debugging system with "mediasoup-client:aiortc" prefix/namespace.
AiortcMediaStream class
A custom implementation of the W3C MediaStream class. An instance of
AiortcMediaStream is generated by calling
worker.getUserMedia().
Audio and video tracks within an
AiortcMediaStream are instances of FakeMediaStreamTrack and reference "native"
MediaStreamTracks in the Python subprocess (handled by
aiortc library).
AiortcMediaStreamConstraints type
The argument given to
worker.getUserMedia().
type AiortcMediaStreamConstraints =
{
audio?: AiortcMediaTrackConstraints | boolean;
video?: AiortcMediaTrackConstraints | boolean;
}
Setting
audio or
video to
true equals to
{source: "device"} (so default microphone or webcam will be used to obtain the track or tracks).
AiortcMediaTrackConstraints type
type AiortcMediaTrackConstraints =
{
source: "device" | "file" | "url";
device?: string;
file?: string;
url?: string;
format?: string;
options?: object;
}
source
Determines which source aiortc will use to generate the audio or video track. These are the possible values:
device
If
source is "device", this field is optional. If given, it specifies the device ID of the microphone or webcam to use. If unset, the default one in the system will be used.
Darwin platform:
Linux platform:
file
Mandatory if
source is "file". Must be the absolute path to a multimedia file.
url
Mandatory if
source is "url". Must be the URL of an HTTP stream.
format
Just valid if
source is "device". Specifies the device format used by
ffmpeg.
Default values for
Darwin platform:
Default values for
Linux platform:
options
Just valid if
source is "device". Specifies the device options used by
ffmpeg.
Default values for
Darwin platform:
{} for audio.
{ framerate: "30", video_size: "640x480" } for video.
Default values for
Linux platform:
{} for audio.
{ framerate: "30", video_size: "640x480" } for video.
mediasoup-client-aiortc supports sending/receiving string and binary DataChannel messages. However, due to the lack of
Blob support in Node.js,
dataChannel.binaryType is always "arraybuffer" so received binary messages are always
ArrayBuffer instances.
When sending,
dataChannel.send() (and hence
dataProducer.send()) allows passing a string, a
Buffer instance or an
ArrayBuffer instance.
