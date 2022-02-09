openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.8K

GitHub Stars

4.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

6

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js WebRTC

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Responsive Maintainers
2Poor Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Hard to Use

Readme

mediasoup v3

Website and Documentation

Support Forum

Design Goals

mediasoup and its client side libraries are designed to accomplish with the following goals:

  • Be a SFU (Selective Forwarding Unit).
  • Support both WebRTC and plain RTP input and output.
  • Be a Node.js module/Rust crate in server side.
  • Be a tiny JavaScript and C++ libraries in client side.
  • Be minimalist: just handle the media layer.
  • Be signaling agnostic: do not mandate any signaling protocol.
  • Be super low level API.
  • Support all existing WebRTC endpoints.
  • Enable integration with well known multimedia libraries/tools.

Architecture

Use Cases

mediasoup and its client side libraries provide a super low level API. They are intended to enable different use cases and scenarios, without any constraint or assumption. Some of these use cases are:

  • Group video chat applications.
  • One-to-many (or few-to-many) broadcasting applications in real-time.
  • RTP streaming.

Features

  • ECMAScript 6/Idiomatic Rust low level API.
  • Multi-stream: multiple audio/video streams over a single ICE + DTLS transport.
  • IPv6 ready.
  • ICE / DTLS / RTP / RTCP over UDP and TCP.
  • Simulcast and SVC support.
  • Congestion control.
  • Sender and receiver bandwidth estimation with spatial/temporal layers distribution algorithm.
  • Data message exchange (via WebRTC DataChannels, SCTP over plain UDP, and direct termination in Node.js/Rust).
  • Extremely powerful (media worker thread/subprocess coded in C++ on top of libuv).

Demo Online

Try it at v3demo.mediasoup.org (source code).

Authors

You can support mediasoup by sponsoring it. Thanks!

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Shamik214 Ratings0 Reviews
7 months ago
Poor Documentation
Nellika ConsultingBangkok1 Rating0 Reviews
1 year ago
Responsive Maintainers
Piyush Verma10 Ratings0 Reviews
A self taught programmer with an aim to make machines as smart as humans.
1 year ago
Poor Documentation
Oleksandr DanylchenkoKyiv10 Ratings0 Reviews
January 29, 2021
Hard to Use
Mustafa ElbashierSudan 1 Rating0 Reviews
November 30, 2020

