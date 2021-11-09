MediaElement.js Plugins

This repository contains plugins built for MediaElementJS.

Table of Contents

* IMPORTANT CHANGES on 2.3.0 version

As part of the continuous improvements the player, we have decided to drop completely support for IE9 and IE10, since market share of those browsers together is 0.4%, according to https://caniuse.com/usage-table.

This change is for MediaElement and MediaElement Plugins repositories.

Installation

Download the package from https://github.com/mediaelement/mediaelement-plugins, and reference any plugins you need from dist folder and add any configuration related to the plugin.

Or you can use a CDN; check https://cdnjs.com/libraries/mediaelement-plugins.

For example, if you want to install Speed plugin do the following:

< script src = "/path/to/mediaelement-and-player.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/dist/speed/speed.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/dist/speed/speed-i18n.js" > </ script > < script > var player = new MediaElementPlayer( 'playerId' , { defaultSpeed: 0.75 , }); </ script >

Some of them will contain CSS styles so place them after the main player stylesheet:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/mediaelementplayer.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/dist/speed/speed.min.css" >

Guidelines to Contribute

Download it at https://nodejs.org/ and follow the steps to install it, or install node.js with npm .

Once installed, at the command prompt, type npm install , which will download all the necessary tools.

General Conventions

Tab size is 8 for indentation.

for indentation. ALWAYS make changes to the files in the /src/ directory, and NEVER in /dist/ directory. This is with the sole purpose of facilitating the merging (and further, the compiling) operation, and help people to see changes more easily.

make changes to the files in the directory, and in directory. This is with the sole purpose of facilitating the merging (and further, the compiling) operation, and help people to see changes more easily. Use JSDoc conventions to document code. This facilitates the contributions of other developers and ensures more quality in the product.

BEFORE PUSHING any changes, run npm run eslint to ensure code quality.

any changes, run to ensure code quality. The file for the feature must be placed inside a folder matching its name, as well as any SVG/CSS elements needed (i.e, loop/loop.js ).

). Update package.json with a command under the script configuration to make sure it will be bundled and compiled properly. For more reference, review the file.

with a command under the configuration to make sure it will be bundled and compiled properly. For more reference, review the file. Make sure you also create a docs/FEATURE_NAME.md file describing its purpose, API, etc., and add the name with a link to its document in the README file to keep documentation up-to-date.

file describing its purpose, API, etc., and add the name with a link to its document in the file to keep documentation up-to-date. DO NOT REINVENT THE WHEEL : Use the utilities that MediaElement provides for DOM manipulation/AJAX/etc. Check this link for more details.

: Use the utilities that provides for DOM manipulation/AJAX/etc. Check this link for more details. You can also include CSS inside the feature folder, matching the name of the feature JS file and adding CSS styles for "legacy" and BEM naming convention.

If using an icon, its size MUST be 20x20px, so it matches all the rest of the icons' dimensions.

.mejs__ [feature_name] , .mejs- [feature_name] { // all your styles }

Template to create a Feature

; Object .assign(mejs.MepDefaults, { }); Object .assign(MediaElementPlayer.prototype, { build[feature_name] (player, controls, layers, media) { const t = this ; }, clean[feature_name] (player, controls, layers, media) {} });

Template for Translations

If translatable strings are part of the plugin, you will need to create a [feature_name]-i18n.js file with this format:

; if (mejs.i18n.ca !== undefined ) { mejs.i18n.ca[ "mejs.id1" ] = "" ; } if (mejs.i18n.cs !== undefined ) { mejs.i18n.cs[ "mejs.id1" ] = "" ; }

NOTE: The more languages are integrated on MediaElementPlayer , the bigger this template will become.

Also, if you are adding a new language to MediaElementPlayer , you will need to add it in all the existing i18n files in the same way described in the template above.

A word on ES6 for Features

All the features are written using Ecmascript 2015 specifications.

See src/ directory, and check how the files were written to ensure compatibility.

Note: the for...of loop could have been used, but in order to bundle them and reduce the size of the bundled files, it is strongly recommended to avoid its use.

Available plugins

Changelog

Changes available at Change Log