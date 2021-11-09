openbase logo
Readme

MediaElementJS

MediaElement.js Plugins

CDNJS

This repository contains plugins built for MediaElementJS.

Table of Contents

* IMPORTANT CHANGES on 2.3.0 version

As part of the continuous improvements the player, we have decided to drop completely support for IE9 and IE10, since market share of those browsers together is 0.4%, according to https://caniuse.com/usage-table.

This change is for MediaElement and MediaElement Plugins repositories.

Installation

Download the package from https://github.com/mediaelement/mediaelement-plugins, and reference any plugins you need from dist folder and add any configuration related to the plugin.

Or you can use a CDN; check https://cdnjs.com/libraries/mediaelement-plugins.

For example, if you want to install Speed plugin do the following:

<script src="/path/to/mediaelement-and-player.min.js"></script>
<!-- Include any languages from `build/lang` folder -->
<script src="/path/to/dist/speed/speed.min.js"></script>
<!-- Translation file for plugin (includes ALL languages available on player)-->
<script src="/path/to/dist/speed/speed-i18n.js"></script>
<script>
    var player = new MediaElementPlayer('playerId', {
        defaultSpeed: 0.75,
        // other configuration elements
    });
</script>

Some of them will contain CSS styles so place them after the main player stylesheet:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/mediaelementplayer.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/dist/speed/speed.min.css">

Guidelines to Contribute

Node.js

Download it at https://nodejs.org/ and follow the steps to install it, or install node.js with npm.

Once installed, at the command prompt, type npm install, which will download all the necessary tools.

General Conventions

  • Tab size is 8 for indentation.
  • ALWAYS make changes to the files in the /src/ directory, and NEVER in /dist/ directory. This is with the sole purpose of facilitating the merging (and further, the compiling) operation, and help people to see changes more easily.
  • Use JSDoc conventions to document code. This facilitates the contributions of other developers and ensures more quality in the product.
  • BEFORE PUSHING any changes, run npm run eslint to ensure code quality.
  • The file for the feature must be placed inside a folder matching its name, as well as any SVG/CSS elements needed (i.e, loop/loop.js).
  • Update package.json with a command under the script configuration to make sure it will be bundled and compiled properly. For more reference, review the file.
  • Make sure you also create a docs/FEATURE_NAME.md file describing its purpose, API, etc., and add the name with a link to its document in the README file to keep documentation up-to-date.
  • DO NOT REINVENT THE WHEEL: Use the utilities that MediaElement provides for DOM manipulation/AJAX/etc. Check this link for more details.
  • You can also include CSS inside the feature folder, matching the name of the feature JS file and adding CSS styles for "legacy" and BEM naming convention.
  • If using an icon, its size MUST be 20x20px, so it matches all the rest of the icons' dimensions.
.mejs__[feature_name], .mejs-[feature_name] {
    // all your styles
}

Template to create a Feature

'use strict';

/**
 * [Name of feature]
 *
 * [Description]
 */

// If plugin needs translations, put here English one in this format:
// mejs.i18n.en["mejs.id1"] = "String 1";
// mejs.i18n.en["mejs.id2"] = "String 2";

// Feature configuration
Object.assign(mejs.MepDefaults, {
    // Any variable that can be configured by the end user belongs here.
    // Make sure is unique by checking API and Configuration file.
    // Add comments about the nature of each of these variables.
});


Object.assign(MediaElementPlayer.prototype, {

    // Public variables (also documented according to JSDoc specifications)

    /**
     * Feature constructor.
     *
     * Always has to be prefixed with `build` and the name that will be used in MepDefaults.features list
     * @param {MediaElementPlayer} player
     * @param {HTMLElement} controls
     * @param {HTMLElement} layers
     * @param {HTMLElement} media
     */
    build[feature_name] (player, controls, layers, media) {
        // This allows us to access options and other useful elements already set.
        // Adding variables to the object is a good idea if you plan to reuse
        // those variables in further operations.
        const t = this;

        // All code required inside here to keep it private;
        // otherwise, you can create more methods or add variables
        // outside of this scope
    },

    // Optionally, each feature can be destroyed setting a `clean` method

    /**
     * Feature destructor.
     *
     * Always has to be prefixed with `clean` and the name that was used in MepDefaults.features list
     * @param {MediaElementPlayer} player
     * @param {HTMLElement} controls
     * @param {HTMLElement} layers
     * @param {HTMLElement} media
     */
    clean[feature_name] (player, controls, layers, media) {}

    // Other optional public methods (all documented according to JSDoc specifications)
});

Template for Translations

If translatable strings are part of the plugin, you will need to create a [feature_name]-i18n.js file with this format:

'use strict';

if (mejs.i18n.ca !== undefined) {
        mejs.i18n.ca["mejs.id1"] = "";
}
if (mejs.i18n.cs !== undefined) {
        mejs.i18n.cs["mejs.id1"] = "";
}
// And the rest of the languages

NOTE: The more languages are integrated on MediaElementPlayer, the bigger this template will become.

Also, if you are adding a new language to MediaElementPlayer, you will need to add it in all the existing i18n files in the same way described in the template above.

A word on ES6 for Features

All the features are written using Ecmascript 2015 specifications.

Seesrc/ directory, and check how the files were written to ensure compatibility.

Note: the for...of loop could have been used, but in order to bundle them and reduce the size of the bundled files, it is strongly recommended to avoid its use.

Available plugins

Changelog

Changes available at Change Log

