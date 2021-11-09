This repository contains plugins built for MediaElementJS.
2.3.0 version
As part of the continuous improvements the player, we have decided to drop completely support for IE9 and IE10, since market share of those browsers together is 0.4%, according to https://caniuse.com/usage-table.
This change is for
MediaElement and
MediaElement Plugins repositories.
Download the package from https://github.com/mediaelement/mediaelement-plugins, and reference any plugins you need from
dist folder and add any configuration related to the plugin.
Or you can use a CDN; check https://cdnjs.com/libraries/mediaelement-plugins.
For example, if you want to install
Speed plugin do the following:
<script src="/path/to/mediaelement-and-player.min.js"></script>
<!-- Include any languages from `build/lang` folder -->
<script src="/path/to/dist/speed/speed.min.js"></script>
<!-- Translation file for plugin (includes ALL languages available on player)-->
<script src="/path/to/dist/speed/speed-i18n.js"></script>
<script>
var player = new MediaElementPlayer('playerId', {
defaultSpeed: 0.75,
// other configuration elements
});
</script>
Some of them will contain CSS styles so place them after the main player stylesheet:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/mediaelementplayer.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/dist/speed/speed.min.css">
Download it at https://nodejs.org/ and follow the steps to install it, or install
node.js with
npm.
Once installed, at the command prompt, type
npm install, which will download all the necessary tools.
/src/ directory, and NEVER in
/dist/ directory. This is with the sole purpose of facilitating the merging (and further, the compiling) operation, and help people to see changes more easily.
npm run eslint to ensure code quality.
loop/loop.js).
package.json with a command under the
script configuration to make sure it will be bundled and compiled properly. For more reference, review the file.
docs/FEATURE_NAME.md file describing its purpose, API, etc., and add the name with a link to its document in the
README file to keep documentation up-to-date.
MediaElement provides for DOM manipulation/AJAX/etc. Check this link for more details.
.mejs__[feature_name], .mejs-[feature_name] {
// all your styles
}
'use strict';
/**
* [Name of feature]
*
* [Description]
*/
// If plugin needs translations, put here English one in this format:
// mejs.i18n.en["mejs.id1"] = "String 1";
// mejs.i18n.en["mejs.id2"] = "String 2";
// Feature configuration
Object.assign(mejs.MepDefaults, {
// Any variable that can be configured by the end user belongs here.
// Make sure is unique by checking API and Configuration file.
// Add comments about the nature of each of these variables.
});
Object.assign(MediaElementPlayer.prototype, {
// Public variables (also documented according to JSDoc specifications)
/**
* Feature constructor.
*
* Always has to be prefixed with `build` and the name that will be used in MepDefaults.features list
* @param {MediaElementPlayer} player
* @param {HTMLElement} controls
* @param {HTMLElement} layers
* @param {HTMLElement} media
*/
build[feature_name] (player, controls, layers, media) {
// This allows us to access options and other useful elements already set.
// Adding variables to the object is a good idea if you plan to reuse
// those variables in further operations.
const t = this;
// All code required inside here to keep it private;
// otherwise, you can create more methods or add variables
// outside of this scope
},
// Optionally, each feature can be destroyed setting a `clean` method
/**
* Feature destructor.
*
* Always has to be prefixed with `clean` and the name that was used in MepDefaults.features list
* @param {MediaElementPlayer} player
* @param {HTMLElement} controls
* @param {HTMLElement} layers
* @param {HTMLElement} media
*/
clean[feature_name] (player, controls, layers, media) {}
// Other optional public methods (all documented according to JSDoc specifications)
});
If translatable strings are part of the plugin, you will need to create a
[feature_name]-i18n.js file with this format:
'use strict';
if (mejs.i18n.ca !== undefined) {
mejs.i18n.ca["mejs.id1"] = "";
}
if (mejs.i18n.cs !== undefined) {
mejs.i18n.cs["mejs.id1"] = "";
}
// And the rest of the languages
NOTE: The more languages are integrated on
MediaElementPlayer, the bigger this template will become.
Also, if you are adding a new language to
MediaElementPlayer, you will need to add it in all the existing
i18n files in the same way described in the template above.
ES6 for Features
All the features are written using
Ecmascript 2015 specifications.
See
src/ directory, and check how the files were written to ensure compatibility.
Note: the
for...of loop could have been used, but in order to bundle them and reduce the size of the bundled files, it is strongly recommended to avoid its use.
Changes available at Change Log