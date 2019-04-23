openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
med

mediacenterjs

by Jan Smolders
0.1.1 (see all)

A HTML/CSS/Javascript (NodeJS) based Media center

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

38

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

logo MediacenterJS Beta

mediacenterjs

A NodeJS based media center

Website: http://www.mediacenterjs.com

What is MediacenterJS?

MediacenterJS is a media center (like for instance XBMC) running completely from the comfort of your browser. The backend is based on Node.JS with ExpressJS and JADE templates. The MVC structure allows developers to add a plugin to MCJS with ease. The server application runs on Windows, MAC and Linux systems, the client runs in every modern browser (Chrome is preferable though).

Who is this for?

Although services like Netflix or HBOgo are really awesome, they do not have every media you might enjoy or already own. Especially if you're born before the streaming age like me, you'll probably have a lot of media locally somewhere. So, if you want the convienence of the aformentioned services, but you want to use your own media, this app is for you!

User manual

Installing MediacenterJS

Guidelines media library

Using the remote control

FAQ

Developer manual

Explanation plugin framework

Start building an plugin using the plugin generator

Helper functions

Front end and view explantation

Create a new theme

Current features:

  • Routing
  • MVC 'App' Framework
  • Clientside setup
  • Dynamic dashboard
  • Keyboard controls
  • Movie indexing
  • Multi-language support
  • Display movies, tvshow and music information
  • Local caching of information and images
  • Transcoding and playback of movies, tv shows and music
  • Subtitle support
  • Weather information based on location
  • Basic screensaver
  • I3d tag support
  • Remote control
  • Plugin manager
  • Page visibility API
  • YouTube app
  • Version manager
  • Device manager
  • Parental control functionality
  • Basic scheduled tasks

Supported file formats:

Video: AVI/MOV/WMV/MP4/MKV/MPEG

Audio: M4A/MP2/MP3/MP4/FLAC/WMA/ASF/OGG/OPUS/WV/WAV

Known issues:

  • Device streaming still in heavy development
  • Seeking beyond buffer not working yet.

Be sure to check the open issues before filing a new one. If you're filing a new issue, be sure to mention your NodeJS version (node -v in a terminal or prompt) and the platform (eg Windows or Ubuntu, Debian etc) you are running the MCJS server on.

Also check out what is currently being developed and/or fixed on MCJS Trello page: https://trello.com/b/czjyYsFi/mediacenterjs

Translations

For now, all the translation files are stored in the /public/translations folder. Feel free to contribute by translating.

Main contributors:

Special thanks to these contributors:

I'm building MCJS in my free time so if you want to encourage me to continue this enormous project, feel free to do so.

Donate

For questions/contributions feel free to email me at: jansmolders86@gmail.com This application uses the GNU General Public License. See http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.

Copyright (C) 2018 - Jan Smolders

Analytics

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jesse RussellIndianapolis, IN19 Ratings0 Reviews
System Administrator // DevOps Developer // Automation Specialist // Coding Tutor // Solution Designer ~ Bash // PowerShell // Python // Javascript ~
January 19, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial