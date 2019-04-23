A NodeJS based media center
Website: http://www.mediacenterjs.com
MediacenterJS is a media center (like for instance XBMC) running completely from the comfort of your browser. The backend is based on Node.JS with ExpressJS and JADE templates. The MVC structure allows developers to add a plugin to MCJS with ease. The server application runs on Windows, MAC and Linux systems, the client runs in every modern browser (Chrome is preferable though).
Although services like Netflix or HBOgo are really awesome, they do not have every media you might enjoy or already own. Especially if you're born before the streaming age like me, you'll probably have a lot of media locally somewhere. So, if you want the convienence of the aformentioned services, but you want to use your own media, this app is for you!
Start building an plugin using the plugin generator
Front end and view explantation
Video: AVI/MOV/WMV/MP4/MKV/MPEG
Audio: M4A/MP2/MP3/MP4/FLAC/WMA/ASF/OGG/OPUS/WV/WAV
Be sure to check the open issues before filing a new one. If you're filing a new issue, be sure to mention your NodeJS version (node -v in a terminal or prompt) and the platform (eg Windows or Ubuntu, Debian etc) you are running the MCJS server on.
Also check out what is currently being developed and/or fixed on MCJS Trello page: https://trello.com/b/czjyYsFi/mediacenterjs
For now, all the translation files are stored in the /public/translations folder. Feel free to contribute by translating.
I'm building MCJS in my free time so if you want to encourage me to continue this enormous project, feel free to do so.
For questions/contributions feel free to email me at: jansmolders86@gmail.com This application uses the GNU General Public License. See http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.
Copyright (C) 2018 - Jan Smolders