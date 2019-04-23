MediacenterJS Beta

A NodeJS based media center

Website: http://www.mediacenterjs.com

What is MediacenterJS?

MediacenterJS is a media center (like for instance XBMC) running completely from the comfort of your browser. The backend is based on Node.JS with ExpressJS and JADE templates. The MVC structure allows developers to add a plugin to MCJS with ease. The server application runs on Windows, MAC and Linux systems, the client runs in every modern browser (Chrome is preferable though).

Who is this for?

Although services like Netflix or HBOgo are really awesome, they do not have every media you might enjoy or already own. Especially if you're born before the streaming age like me, you'll probably have a lot of media locally somewhere. So, if you want the convienence of the aformentioned services, but you want to use your own media, this app is for you!

User manual

Installing MediacenterJS

Guidelines media library

Using the remote control

FAQ

Developer manual

Explanation plugin framework

Start building an plugin using the plugin generator

Helper functions

Front end and view explantation

Create a new theme

Current features:

Routing

MVC 'App' Framework

Clientside setup

Dynamic dashboard

Keyboard controls

Movie indexing

Multi-language support

Display movies, tvshow and music information

Local caching of information and images

Transcoding and playback of movies, tv shows and music

Subtitle support

Weather information based on location

Basic screensaver

I3d tag support

Remote control

Plugin manager

Page visibility API

YouTube app

Version manager

Device manager

Parental control functionality

Basic scheduled tasks

Supported file formats:

Video: AVI/MOV/WMV/MP4/MKV/MPEG

Audio: M4A/MP2/MP3/MP4/FLAC/WMA/ASF/OGG/OPUS/WV/WAV

Known issues:

Device streaming still in heavy development

Seeking beyond buffer not working yet.

Be sure to check the open issues before filing a new one. If you're filing a new issue, be sure to mention your NodeJS version (node -v in a terminal or prompt) and the platform (eg Windows or Ubuntu, Debian etc) you are running the MCJS server on.

Also check out what is currently being developed and/or fixed on MCJS Trello page: https://trello.com/b/czjyYsFi/mediacenterjs

Translations

For now, all the translation files are stored in the /public/translations folder. Feel free to contribute by translating.

Main contributors:

Terry MooreII For the Javascript Jabber app and building the Plugin manager

Stefan Hoffman for his hudge contribution to the backend and German translation

Jonathan Bailey for his hudge code contributions and database abstraction layer

Matthew Marino for his FFMPEG expertise

Special thanks to these contributors:

I'm building MCJS in my free time so if you want to encourage me to continue this enormous project, feel free to do so.

For questions/contributions feel free to email me at: jansmolders86@gmail.com This application uses the GNU General Public License. See http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.

Copyright (C) 2018 - Jan Smolders