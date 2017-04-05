openbase logo
media-type

by Lovell Fuller
0.3.1 (see all)

JavaScript module to parse and validate RFC6838 media types, anything from 'text/plain' to 'application/vnd.company.app.entity-v2+xml;charset=utf8'

12.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

media-type

Node.js module to parse and validate RFC6838 media types.

Useful for parsing Content-Type HTTP response headers from HATEOAS constrained services.

Aware of vendor subtype trees, +suffixes, wildcards and semicolon delimited parameters.

Install

npm install media-type

Usage examples

var mediaType = require('media-type');

var media = mediaType.fromString('text/plain');
if (media.isValid()) {
  console.log(media.type);        // 'text'
  console.log(media.subtype);     // 'plain'
  console.log(media.hasSuffix()); // false
  console.log(media.asString());  // 'text/plain'
  console.log(media);             // { type: 'text', subtype: 'plain', subtypeFacets: [ 'plain' ] ... }
}

var media = mediaType.fromString('application/vnd.company.app.entity-v2+xml; charset=utf8; BOM=true');
if (media.isValid()) {
  console.log(media.type);             // 'application'
  console.log(media.subtype);          // 'vnd.company.app.entity-v2'
  console.log(media.subtypeFacets);    // ['vnd', 'company', 'app', 'entity-v2']
  console.log(media.hasSuffix());      // true
  console.log(media.suffix);           // 'xml'
  console.log(media.parameters);       // {charset: 'utf8', bom: 'true'}
  console.log(media.isVendor());       // true
  console.log(media.isPersonal());     // false
  console.log(media.isExperimental()); // false
  console.log(media.asString());       // 'application/vnd.company.app.entity-v2+xml;bom=true;charset=utf8'
  console.log(media);                  // { type: 'application', subtype: 'vnd.company.app.entity-v2',
                                       //   subtypeFacets: [ 'vnd', 'company', 'app', 'entity-v2' ],
                                       //   suffix: 'xml', parameters: { charset: 'utf8', bom: 'true' } }
}

API

fromString(str)

Factory method to construct an Object from a String representation of a media type.

isValid()

Is this media type valid?

asString()

Return media type as a normalised String.

hasSuffix()

Does the media type have a suffix, e.g. the xml of image/svg+xml?

isVendor()

Does the media type have a vendor prefix, e.g. text/vnd.DMClientScript?

isPersonal()

Does the media type have a personal prefix, e.g. text/prs.lines.tag?

isExperimental()

Does the media type have an experimental prefix, e.g. text/x-test?

Test Build Status

Run the unit tests with:

npm test

Licence

Copyright 2013, 2014, 2015 Lovell Fuller and contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

