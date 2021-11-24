Media-stream-player is a video player built around media-stream-library-js based on React. The main idea is to define the video state entirely within specialized React components for each format (currently RTP H.264 and JPEG, and still images). The main video player will only handle the intended video state (attached to handlers) and format.
You can either import the
Player or
BasicPlayer and use them directly (see
the example applications). If you want to build your own customized player, you
can look at the latter component and build your own player, using the
Container,
Layer, and
PlaybackArea components.
This library specifically targets AXIS IP cameras because we make underlying API-calls to AXIS specfic APIs to get the video streams.
Firmware requirements
If you don't use the player as part of you React app, the easiest way to use it
is to download the
media-stream-player.min.js file from the
releases
page and include it in your html file as a script:
<script src="media-stream-player.min.js"></script>
The bundle is built to support the browserslist "latest 2 versions, not dead",
which should work on most modern browsers. If you need support for older browsers, you can use
the (larger) legacy bundle
media-stream-player.legacy.min.js instead, but note
that this isn't tested, so you might run into some issues.
Then, you can use the
<media-stream-player/> tag, similar to how you would use
<video/> to include a video element, and provide the camera IP as hostname:
<media-stream-player hostname="192.168.0.90" />
You can find an example of this under
examples/web-component.
Supported properties right now are:
|Property
|Comment
variant
|Supported choices are
basic or
advanced. Refers to
BasicPlayer and
Player.
hostname
|The ip address to your device
autoplay
|If the property exists, we try and autoplay your video
autoretry
|If the property exists, we try to auto retry your video on errors and if ended
secure
|If the property exists, we will connect with https instead of http
format
|Accepted values are
JPEG,
RTP_JPEG,
RTP_H264, or
MP4_H264
compression
|Accepted values are
0..100, with 10 between each step
resolution
|Written as WidthXHeight, eg
1920x1080
rotation
|Accepted values are
0,
90,
180 and
270
camera
|Accepted values are
0...n or
quad depending on your device
|RTP_H264 / RTP_JPEG / MP4_H264 specific properties
fps
|Accepted values are
0...n
audio
|Accepted values are
0 (off) and
1 (on)
clock
|Accepted values are
0 (hide) and
1 (show)
date
|Accepted values are
0 (hide) and
1 (show)
text
|Accepted values are
0 (hide text overlay) and
1 (show text overlay)
textstring
|A percent-encoded string for the text overlay
textcolor
|Accepted values are
black and
white
textbackgroundcolor
|Accepted values are
black,
white,
transparent and
semitransparent
textpos
|Accepted values are
0 (top) and
1 (bottom)
Example:
<media-stream-player hostname="192.168.0.90" format="RTP_H264" autoplay />
You may need to start a localhost server to get H.264 or Motion JPEG video to
run properly. It doesn't work with the
file:/// protocol. The easiest way to
do that is Pythons simpleHttpServer.
First run
yarn build
to get a local copy of the minified file. Then go to the web-component example folder and type the following in you terminal:
python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8080
Then you can open up http://localhost:8080 to see the result.
Note that using anything other than the actual hostname you're hosting from
will result in CORS errors for some video formats. You'll need to proxy the
camera or load a page from the camera (in which case you can set
window.location.host as the hostname).
If you want to import the player as a React component into your own code, or use parts of the player, you'll need to install the package as a dependency. Make sure you have Node installed on your machine.
Then, to install the package:
npm install media-stream-player
or if you are using yarn:
yarn add media-stream-player
You will also need to install a number of peer dependencies
such as luxon, which we use for date and time purposes,
react/
react-dom,
styled-components, and
media-stream-library.
You can find an example of this under
examples/react-app.
To run our example react app, you can start a webpack dev server with:
MSP_CAMERA=<YOUR_CAMERA_IP> yarn dev
for example
MSP_CAMERA=192.168.0.90 yarn dev
where you specify the IP of the camera you want to proxy as the
MSP_CAMERA
environment variable (default is
192.168.0.90). The webpack dev server will
proxy requests to the camera, so that you'll have no CORS issues for any format.
Does this library support audio? Yes, yes it does. With a few caveats though.
The icons used are from https://github.com/google/material-design-icons/, which are available under the Apache 2.0 license, more information can be found on: http://google.github.io/material-design-icons
The spinner is from https://github.com/SamHerbert/SVG-Loaders, available under the MIT license.