The Media Recorder API in the browser as a readable stream
npm install media-recorder-stream
var getMedia = require('getusermedia')
var recorder = require('media-recorder-stream')
getMedia({video: true, audio: true}, function (err, media) {
if (err) throw err
var stream = recorder(media, {interval: 1000})
stream.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('recorded video data:', data)
})
// lets display the recorded video as well
video.src = URL.createObjectURL(stream.media)
video.autoplay = true
document.body.appendChild(video)
})
var stream = recorder(media, options)
media is a
MediaStream object
from the
getUserMedia API.
Options include
{
interval: 1000, // at which ms interval you want to capture video (defaults to 1s)
}
All other options are passed to the Media Recorder constructor
stream.destroy()
Will destroy the recording stream
stream.media
The media source stream associated with this stream. You can create a blob url from this and pass it to a video tag to play the recorded video locally.
stream.recorder
The associated Media Recorder instance.
MIT