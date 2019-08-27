openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mrs

media-recorder-stream

by Mathias Buus
2.2.0 (see all)

The Media Recorder API in the browser as a readable stream

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

127

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

media-recorder-stream

The Media Recorder API in the browser as a readable stream

npm install media-recorder-stream

Usage

var getMedia = require('getusermedia')
var recorder = require('media-recorder-stream')

getMedia({video: true, audio: true}, function (err, media) {
  if (err) throw err

  var stream = recorder(media, {interval: 1000})

  stream.on('data', function (data) {
    console.log('recorded video data:', data)
  })

  // lets display the recorded video as well
  video.src = URL.createObjectURL(stream.media)
  video.autoplay = true
  document.body.appendChild(video)
})

API

var stream = recorder(media, options)

media is a MediaStream object from the getUserMedia API.

Options include

{
  interval: 1000, // at which ms interval you want to capture video (defaults to 1s)
}

All other options are passed to the Media Recorder constructor

stream.destroy()

Will destroy the recording stream

stream.media

The media source stream associated with this stream. You can create a blob url from this and pass it to a video tag to play the recorded video locally.

stream.recorder

The associated Media Recorder instance.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial