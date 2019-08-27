The Media Recorder API in the browser as a readable stream

npm install media-recorder-stream

Usage

var getMedia = require ( 'getusermedia' ) var recorder = require ( 'media-recorder-stream' ) getMedia({ video : true , audio : true }, function ( err, media ) { if (err) throw err var stream = recorder(media, { interval : 1000 }) stream.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'recorded video data:' , data) }) video.src = URL.createObjectURL(stream.media) video.autoplay = true document .body.appendChild(video) })

API

var stream = recorder(media, options)

media is a MediaStream object from the getUserMedia API.

Options include

{ interval : 1000 , }

All other options are passed to the Media Recorder constructor

Will destroy the recording stream

The media source stream associated with this stream. You can create a blob url from this and pass it to a video tag to play the recorded video locally.

The associated Media Recorder instance.

License

MIT