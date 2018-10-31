QBMediaRecorderJS

The QBMediaRecorder.js is a JavaScript library providing stream object (representing a flux of audio- or video-related data) recording and extending the MediaStream Recording API.

QBMediaRecorder.js support all native mimetypes and 'audio/wav' and 'audio/mp3'. For support wav and mp3 add qbAudioRecorderWorker.js to your project and set custom mimeType and workerPath in QBMediaRecorder's options:

var opts = { onstart : function onStart ( ) { console .log( 'Recorder is started' ); }, onstop : function onStop ( Blob ) { videoElement.src = URL.createObjectURL(blob); }, mimeType : 'audio/mp3' , workerPath : '../node_modules/javascript-media-recorder/qbAudioRecorderWorker.js' }; var recorder = new QBMediaRecorder(opts);

Extendings methods of MediaRecorder:

See docs - all public API. Check our sample, use a few source (video / audio).

Support

The QBMediaRecorder supports Firefox 29, Chrome 49 / Chrome 62 for Android, Opera 36 and Safari 6.1 (only wav and mp3)

Usage

The QBMediaRecorder is built as a UMD module and can be loaded via CDN, NPM, or from source.

Install

You can use CDN (by UNPKG) to deliver the QBMediaRecorder.

< script src = 'https://unpkg.com/media-recorder-js/mediaRecorder.js' > </ script >

Or use NPM

npm install media-recorder-js --save

Also you can download sources from Github, run project by the following commands. You will need to have Gulp.

npm i npm run build

Contribution

ESLint uses in project as lint, so install it before start developing.

npm install -g eslint

Related posts