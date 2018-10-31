The QBMediaRecorder.js is a JavaScript library providing stream object (representing a flux of audio- or video-related data) recording and extending the MediaStream Recording API.
QBMediaRecorder.js support all native mimetypes and 'audio/wav' and 'audio/mp3'. For support wav and mp3 add qbAudioRecorderWorker.js to your project and set custom mimeType and workerPath in QBMediaRecorder's options:
var opts = {
// use named function
onstart: function onStart() {
console.log('Recorder is started');
},
onstop: function onStop(Blob) {
videoElement.src = URL.createObjectURL(blob);
},
// 'audio/wav' or 'audio/mp3'
mimeType: 'audio/mp3',
// set relative path (from folder node_modules for example)
workerPath: '../node_modules/javascript-media-recorder/qbAudioRecorderWorker.js'
};
// uses as global variable, QBMediaRecorder is built as a UMD module.
var recorder = new QBMediaRecorder(opts);
Extendings methods of MediaRecorder:
See docs - all public API. Check our sample, use a few source (video / audio).
The QBMediaRecorder supports Firefox 29, Chrome 49 / Chrome 62 for Android, Opera 36 and Safari 6.1 (only wav and mp3)
The QBMediaRecorder is built as a UMD module and can be loaded via CDN, NPM, or from source.
You can use CDN (by UNPKG) to deliver the QBMediaRecorder.
<script src='https://unpkg.com/media-recorder-js/mediaRecorder.js'></script>
Or use NPM
npm install media-recorder-js --save
Also you can download sources from Github, run project by the following commands. You will need to have Gulp.
npm i
npm run build
ESLint uses in project as lint, so install it before start developing.
npm install -g eslint