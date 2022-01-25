Wix Media Platform

Wix Media Platform is an end-to-end solution for all modern web media management, handling images, video and audio in the most efficient way on the market. From upload, storage, metadata management and all the way to delivery, Wix Media Platform takes care of all possible media workflows.

JavaScript SDK

This package is an isomorphic JavaScript library (works both in Node JS and in the browser) that provides a convenient API to access Wix Media Platform services.

Its documentation can be found here.

The docs for older versions (v5) can be found in Wiki tab.

Installation

npm install media-platform-js-sdk --save

To get the most up-to-date version of the JS SDK, move to your project directory and type in npm update :

cd media-platform-js-sdk npm update

Click here for more info.

Running the Demo

git clone git@github.com:wix/media-platform-js-sdk.git cd media-platform-js-sdk npm install npm run start:demo

and open http://localhost:3333/ in the browser

Reporting Issues

Please use the issue tracker to report issues related to this library, or to the Wix Media Platform API in general.

Develop

If you want to help make Media Platform JS SDK better - you are awesome and you are welcome! Please read the information below, it is very important to generate proper CHANGELOG and proper versioning.

We are using standard-version - the tool with automate versioning and CHANGELOG generation, with semver and conventional commit messages.

So, you should name your commits via conventional commits.

Why is chore , style , refactor , docs , ci or build entries not in my CHANGELOG?

These entries shouldn't make any difference to your end-users, unless there's a BREAKING CHANGE, in which case the entry will be included in the CHANGELOG. Reference So in the CHANGELOG.md file you can see only commits with types fix , feat and text BREAKING CHANGE .

How to use type fix :

Commit with fix type will change the patch version: 1.0.0 -> 1.0.1

fix : minor typos in code

How to use type feat :

Commit with feat type will change the minor version: 1.0.0 -> 1.1.0

feat: allow provided config object to extend other configs

How to use BREAKING CHANGE :

A BREAKING CHANGE text can be part of commits of any(fix, feat, etc.) type and will change the major version: 1.0.0 -> 2.0.0 You should use BREAKING CHANGE with another type. Specification

fix: change photo service color results BREAKING CHANGE: getPhotoColor returns array instead of object

Create an issue or make a Pull Request with proper commit names.

More info and examples

License

We use a custom license, see LICENSE.md.

