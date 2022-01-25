Wix Media Platform is an end-to-end solution for all modern web media management, handling images, video and audio in the most efficient way on the market. From upload, storage, metadata management and all the way to delivery, Wix Media Platform takes care of all possible media workflows.
This package is an isomorphic JavaScript library (works both in Node JS and in the browser) that provides a convenient API to access Wix Media Platform services.
Its documentation can be found here.
The docs for older versions (v5) can be found in Wiki tab.
npm install media-platform-js-sdk --save
To get the most up-to-date version of the JS SDK, move to your project directory and type in
npm update:
cd media-platform-js-sdk
npm update
Click here for more info.
git clone git@github.com:wix/media-platform-js-sdk.git
cd media-platform-js-sdk
npm install
npm run start:demo
and open http://localhost:3333/ in the browser
Please use the issue tracker to report issues related to this library, or to the Wix Media Platform API in general.
If you want to help make Media Platform JS SDK better - you are awesome and you are welcome! Please read the information below, it is very important to generate proper CHANGELOG and proper versioning.
So, you should name your commits via conventional commits.
chore,
style,
refactor,
docs,
ci or
build entries not in my CHANGELOG?
These entries shouldn't make any difference to your end-users, unless there's a BREAKING CHANGE, in which case the entry will be included in the CHANGELOG. Reference
So in the CHANGELOG.md file you can see only commits with types
fix,
feat and text
BREAKING CHANGE.
fix:
Commit with
fix type will change the patch version: 1.0.0 -> 1.0.1
fix: minor typos in code
feat:
Commit with
feat type will change the minor version: 1.0.0 -> 1.1.0
feat: allow provided config object to extend other configs
BREAKING CHANGE:
A BREAKING CHANGE text can be part of commits of any(fix, feat, etc.) type and will change the major version: 1.0.0 -> 2.0.0
You should use
BREAKING CHANGE with another type. Specification
fix: change photo service color results
BREAKING CHANGE: getPhotoColor returns array instead of object
We use a custom license, see LICENSE.md.
