Test css media queries in javascript. A faster polyfill for matchMedia support. Follow the project on Twitter @mediamatchjs.
all,
screen,
print,
speech,
projection,
handheld,
tv,
braille,
embossed,
tty
width,
min-width,
max-width
height,
min-height,
max-height
device-width,
min-device-width,
max-device-width
device-height,
min-device-height,
max-device-height
aspect-ratio,
min-aspect-ratio,
max-aspect-ratio
device-aspect-ratio,
min-device-aspect-ratio,
max-device-aspect-ratio
orientation
resolution,
min-resolution,
max-resolution
device-pixel-ratio,
min-device-pixel-ratio,
max-device-pixel-ratio
color,
min-color,
max-color
color-index,
min-color-index,
max-color-index
monochrome,
min-monochrome,
max-monochrome
scan
grid
Both code blocks are valid uses of
matchMedia(). The first example shows the caching of a
MediaQueryList object and the second shows an alternative usage as well as
addListener support.
The
addListener method is part of the
MediaQueryList object, therefore it can be added on the cached version or immediately after
matchMedia().
<script type="text/javascript">
var mql = window.matchMedia('screen and (color) and (orientation: landscape) and (min-width: 600px) and (min-height: 400px)');
//console.log(mql);
/*
mql has the following properties:
matches : <Boolean>
media : <String>
addListener : <Function>
removeListener : <Function>
*/
</script>
<script type="text/javascript">
window.matchMedia('screen and (min-width: 600px) and (min-height: 400px), screen and (min-height: 400px)')
.addListener(function(mql) {
if (mql.matches) {
// Media query does match
} else {
// Media query does not match anymore
}
});
</script>