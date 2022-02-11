<media-chrome>
Your media player's dancing suit. 🕺
Fully customizable media player controls using web components (native custom elements).
<video> and
<audio> elements and a lot of players (YouTube, HLS.js, and more)
From Mux and the creator of Video.js.
<script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/media-chrome@0.5"></script>
<media-controller>
<video
slot="media"
src="https://stream.mux.com/DS00Spx1CV902MCtPj5WknGlR102V5HFkDe/high.mp4"
crossorigin
>
<track
label="thumbnails"
default
kind="metadata"
src="https://image.mux.com/DS00Spx1CV902MCtPj5WknGlR102V5HFkDe/storyboard.vtt"
/>
</video>
<media-control-bar>
<media-play-button></media-play-button>
<media-mute-button></media-mute-button>
<media-volume-range></media-volume-range>
<media-time-range></media-time-range>
<media-pip-button></media-pip-button>
<media-fullscreen-button></media-fullscreen-button>
</media-control-bar>
</media-controller>
<media-controller audio>
<audio
slot="media"
src="https://file-examples-com.github.io/uploads/2017/11/file_example_MP3_700KB.mp3"
></audio>
<media-control-bar>
<media-play-button></media-play-button>
<media-time-display show-duration></media-time-display>
<media-time-range></media-time-range>
<media-playback-rate-button></media-playback-rate-button>
<media-mute-button></media-mute-button>
<media-volume-range></media-volume-range>
</media-control-bar>
</media-controller>
For a more in depth discussion of working with
<media-controller/>, including more complex controls layouts, check out the docs.
Just HTML. No javascripting required.
<media-chrome> is only packaged as a javascript module (es6), which is supported by all evergreen browsers and Node v12+. The package includes all of the existing media controls.
Load the module in the
<head> of your HTML page. Note the
type="module", that's important.
Modules are always loaded asynchronously by the browser, so it's ok to load them in the head 👍, and best for registering web components quickly.
npm install media-chrome --save
Include in your app javascript (e.g. src/App.js)
import 'media-chrome';
This will register the custom elements with the browser so they can be used as HTML.
The
<media-controller> is the star of the show. It handles the communication between control elements and the media. Start by wrapping your media element with a
<media-controller>, and adding
slot="media" to your video or audio tag, or other compatible player.
<media-controller>
<video
slot="media"
src="https://stream.mux.com/DS00Spx1CV902MCtPj5WknGlR102V5HFkDe/high.mp4"
></video>
</media-controller>
After that, each control element can be used independently. When using outside of a
<media-controller> element, a control needs to be told which media controller it's associated with via the
media-controller attribute or property.
<media-controller id="myController">
<video
slot="media"
src="https://stream.mux.com/DS00Spx1CV902MCtPj5WknGlR102V5HFkDe/high.mp4"
></video>
<media-play-button></media-play-button>
</media-controller>
<media-play-button media-controller="myController"></media-play-button>
Use HTML to add or remove any of the controls. Then you can use CSS to style the controls as you would other HTML elements.
<media-controller>
<video
slot="media"
src="https://stream.mux.com/DS00Spx1CV902MCtPj5WknGlR102V5HFkDe/high.mp4"
></video>
<media-control-bar>
<media-play-button></media-play-button>
<media-mute-button></media-mute-button>
<media-volume-range></media-volume-range>
<media-time-range></media-time-range>
<media-pip-button></media-pip-button>
<media-fullscreen-button></media-fullscreen-button>
</media-control-bar>
</media-controller>
|Element
|Description
<media-controller>
|Wraps controls and the media element, and handles communication between them. (docs)
<media-control-bar>
|Optional controls container to help align the controls in the standard fashion.
<media-play-button>
|Toggle media playback
<media-mute-button>
|Toggle the sound. The icon responds to volume changes and acts as part of the typical volume control.
<media-volume-range>
|Change the volume of the sound.
<media-time-range>
|See how far the playhead is through the media duration, and seek to new times.
<media-time-display>
|Show the time of the playhead.
Options:
<media-time-display remaining> Show as remaining time
<media-time-display show-duration> Also show the duration after a slash. Ex:
1:00 / 2:00
<media-duration-display>
|Show the duration of the media
<media-fullscreen-button>
|Toggle fullscreen viewing
<media-pip-button>
|Toggle picture-in-picture mode of the video
<media-playback-rate-button>
|Change the speed of playback
<media-seek-backward-button>
|Jump back 30 seconds in the media
<media-seek-forward-button>
|Jump ahead 30 seconds in the media
<media-captions-button>
|Show/disable captions (if no captions are available, will fallback to subtitles by default unless
no-subtitles-fallback attribute is set)
<media-airplay-button>
|Bring up the AirPlay menu to select/deselect AirPlay playback (Safari only).
|More to come
|Requests and contributions welcome
Extras are not shipped with the core library, but can be imported as-needed by importing the element from the dist direcotry, for example:
import 'media-chrome/dist/extras/media-clip-selector';
<script
type="module"
src="https://unpkg.com/media-chrome@0.5/dist/extras/media-clip-selector"
></script>
|Element
|Description
<media-clip-selector>
|Create selector handles that allow a user to select a sub-section of the media element.
Media Chrome will work with any HTML element that exposes the same API as HTML Media Elements (
<video> and
<audio>).
Some "players" add on to existing video and audio elements, so nothing more is needed to work with Media Chrome. Other players need an additional custom element to translate the player's API to match the HTMLMediaElement's API.
|"player"
|Notes
|HLS.js
|Nothing else needed. Can also use the
<hls-video> element.
|dash.js
|Nothing else needed.
|Shaka Player
|Nothing else needed.
|YouTube
|Requires the
<youtube-video> element.
Be sure to include the
slot="media" attribute in the player's tag.
<media-controller>
<youtube-video slot="media" src="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rubNgGj3pYo">
</youtube-video>
</media-controller>
More often than not web designers and developers just use the default media player controls, even when creating a beautiful custom design theme. It's hard not to.
It should be easier...
<media-chrome> is an attempt at solving that.
Web components. @heff spoke about the potential of web components for video at Demuxed 2015, and again in 2020. They allow us to extend the browser's base HTML functionality, meaning we can now build media player controls as simple HTML tags that:
<video>. (Could even be used by players as their own built-in controls)
media-clip-selector to select segments of a video
media-clip-selector is a built-in component that can build a UI for selecting portions of your media.
Listen for the
update event on the element to get the selected start and end timestamps. Full example in examples/clip-selector.html.