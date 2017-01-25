Easy and predictable media queries
npm install --save media-blender
The breakpoints are defined with a SCSS map. The smallest breakpoint should start with 0, and the largest should only have one value if the other is infinity:
@import 'media-blender';
$media-breakpoints: (
mobile: 0 767,
tablet: 768 991,
desktop: 992 1199,
large: 1200
);
The above values are overriding the default values. The default values are:
$media-breakpoints: (
small: 0 543,
mobile: 544 767,
tablet: 768 991,
desktop: 992 1199,
large: 1200
) !default;
The media mixin is receiving one or more parameters - the breakpoints we want to match.
Source:
@include media(small) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
Compiled:
@media (max-width: 543px) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
Source:
@include media(tablet) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
Compiled:
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 991px) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
@include media(desktop large) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
Compiled:
@media (min-width: 992px) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
@include media(tablet large) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
Compiled:
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 991px), (min-width: 1200px) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
The mixin also supports retina screens via the
retina query. It can be used alone,
or in combination with other breakpoints.
@include media(retina) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
Compiled:
@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), (min-resolution: 192dpi) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
@include media(small mobile tablet retina) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
Compiled:
@media (max-width: 991px) and (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), (max-width: 991px) and (min-resolution: 192dpi) {
.element {
.color: red;
}
}
We make writing mobile-first or desktop-first oriented media queries easier than ever
by introducing the
up and
down keywords. You can now say
tablet up, and this will
target tablets, and all other devices with a screen of at least that size. The reverse
goes for
tablet down. This will include all devices with a screen size no larger than
that defined for the tablet upper breakpoint. This also works for your custom breakpoints,
if you define them. It relies on the breakpoints, not their order of definition in the map.
down syntax
@include media (tablet down) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
Compiled:
@media (max-width: 991px) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
up syntax
@include media (tablet up) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
Compiled:
@media (min-width: 768px) {
.element {
color: red;
}
}
Other than the breakpoints, you can also specify orientation, as an optional second argument to the mixin. For example, you can specify all mobile devices and tablets in landscape mode as so:
@include media(small mobile tablet, landscape) {
.element {
visibility: hidden;
}
}
Compiled:
@media (max-width: 991px) and (orientation: landscape) {
.element {
visibility: hidden;
}
}
The mixin and its functions are unit tested using True.
All of the tests are defined in the
test/ directory and are SCSS files themselves. To add
your own tests, create a new
.scss file in
test/ and add the file name to the
test_sass.js
file. The tests are run using Mocha.
To run the tests, run this command:
npm run test
Additionally, tests and linters can be run continuously through the watch mode, via:
npm run watch