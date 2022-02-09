Node.js Nikita

Nikita gathers a set of functions commonly used during system deployment. Documentation is available on the project website.

Main features

Consistent Usage

All the functions share the same API, accepting options and a user callback in a flexible manner. Once you learn the core usage, you only learn the options of the actions you wish to execute.

No agent to install, no database to depends on. Your project is just another Node.js package easily versionned in Git and any SCM, easily integrated with your CI and CD DevOps tools.

Call a function multiple times and expect the same result. You’ll be informed of any modifications and can retrieve defailed information.

Flexibility Deliberatly sacrifying speed for a maximum of strength, ease of use and flexibility. The simple API allows us to constantly add new functionnality without affecting the API.

Composition Built from small and reusable actions imbracated into complex system. It follows the Unix philosophie of building small small single-building blocks with a clear API.

SSH support All the functions run transparently over SSH. Look at the tests, they are all executed both locally and remotely.

Reporting Advanced reports can be optained by providing a log function, listening to stdout and stderr streams, generating diffs and backups.

Reliability Feel confident. The modules are used in production for years and the code is enforced by an extensive test coverage.

Suppport The package is open sourced with one of the least restrictive license. Involve yourself and contributes to open source development by sending pull requests or requesting commercial support offered by Adaltas.

Installation

npm install nikita

Developer information

