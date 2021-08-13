A mobile friendly measure tool for Google Maps JS API v3.
Features
- Mobile friendly with native browser touch events support.
- Measure length and area with segment details.
- Support imperial, metric and nautical units.
- Support multiple languages (PR is welcome for more languages).
- color inversion for the dark/light background
- Built-in UI for measurement for convenience.
- API for more customizations.
Demo
Visit demo page
User usage
- To start measuring, right click the map and choose Measure distance.
- Left click the map, and the measurement between the two locations will display. Keep clicking to add more measurement waypoints.
- To remove a waypoint, left click on the waypoint (the first point cannot be removed).
- To insert a waypoint on the measurement line, click the line. Waypoints can be moved by clicking and dragging them.
- When the first point and the last point are close enough, the area will display.
- To end measuring, right click the map and choose Clear measurement.
Browser Compatibility
- Support various latest versions of modern browsers and IE 11.
- Chrome
- Firefox
- Safari
- Edge
- IE11
- iOS Chrome
- iOS Safari
Documentations