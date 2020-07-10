Measured

Node libraries for measuring and reporting application-level metrics.

Measured is heavily inspired by Coda Hale, Yammer Inc's Dropwizard Metrics Libraries

Available packages

The core measured library that has the Metric interfaces and implementations.

The registry and reporting library that has the classes needed to create a dimension aware, self reporting metrics registry.

Various metrics generators and http framework middlewares that can be used with a self reporting metrics registry to easily instrument metrics for a node app.

A reporter that can be used with measured-reporting to send metrics to SignalFx.

Measured Datadog reporter

Not implemented, community contribution wanted.

Measured Graphite reporter

Not implemented, community contribution wanted.

Development and Contributing

See Development and Contributing

License

This project Measured and all of its modules are licensed under the MIT license.