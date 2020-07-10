Node libraries for measuring and reporting application-level metrics.
Measured is heavily inspired by Coda Hale, Yammer Inc's Dropwizard Metrics Libraries
The core measured library that has the Metric interfaces and implementations.
The registry and reporting library that has the classes needed to create a dimension aware, self reporting metrics registry.
Various metrics generators and http framework middlewares that can be used with a self reporting metrics registry to easily instrument metrics for a node app.
A reporter that can be used with measured-reporting to send metrics to SignalFx.
Not implemented, community contribution wanted.
Not implemented, community contribution wanted.
See Development and Contributing
This project Measured and all of its modules are licensed under the MIT license.