measured

by yaorg
1.1.0

A Node metrics library for measuring and reporting application-level metrics, inspired by Coda Hale, Yammer Inc's Dropwizard Metrics Libraries

Deprecated!
This package has been renamed to measured-core, all versions of measured have been re-released under measured-core, please update your package and consider updating to the newest version. See https://github.com/yaorg/node-measured for latest updates.

Readme

Measured

Node libraries for measuring and reporting application-level metrics.

Measured is heavily inspired by Coda Hale, Yammer Inc's Dropwizard Metrics Libraries

Available packages

Measured Core

The core measured library that has the Metric interfaces and implementations.

Measured Reporting

The registry and reporting library that has the classes needed to create a dimension aware, self reporting metrics registry.

Measured Node Metrics

Various metrics generators and http framework middlewares that can be used with a self reporting metrics registry to easily instrument metrics for a node app.

Measured SignalFx Reporter

A reporter that can be used with measured-reporting to send metrics to SignalFx.

Measured Datadog reporter

Not implemented, community contribution wanted.

Measured Graphite reporter

Not implemented, community contribution wanted.

Development and Contributing

See Development and Contributing

License

This project Measured and all of its modules are licensed under the MIT license.

