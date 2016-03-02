An efficient text measurement function for the browser.
const measurement = measureText({
text: "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog",
fontFamily: "Georgia",
fontSize: "2em",
lineHeight: 1.3,
fontWeight: 700,
fontStyle: "italic"
});
measureText accepts the following parameter object:
text: string|Array<string> the text to measure. Measures multiline text if provided an array.
fontFamily: string the font family of the text.
fontSize: string the size of the font. All CSS units work here.
lineHeight: string|number the line height of the text.
measureText assumes the
lineHeight to be a unitless CSS value if provided either a number or a string with no unit. Any other string acts as a CSS value.
fontWeight: string|number the weight of the text. Accepts numeric and textual weights.
fontStyle: string the style of the font.
canvas: HTMLCanvasElement a canvas instance to use instead of the default global canvas.