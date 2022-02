meant

Like the Did you mean? in git for npm

API

item {String} A key for finding an approximate value

list {Array} A list for comparing with the item

const meant = require ( 'meant' ) const result = meant( 'foa' , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])

Installation

npm install meant --save

Tests

npm install npm test

Dependencies

None

Dev Dependencies

standard: JavaScript Standard Style

standard-version: replacement for npm version with automatic CHANGELOG generation

with automatic CHANGELOG generation tap: A Test-Anything-Protocol library

License

MIT

