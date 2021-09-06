A plugin for Mongoose to normalize JSON output

Installation

You can install this package using yarn or npm .

yarn yarn add @meanie/mongoose-to-json npm npm install @meanie/mongoose-to-json --save

Usage

Setup as a global plugin for all Mongoose schema's:

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); const toJson = require ( '@meanie/mongoose-to-json' ); mongoose.plugin(toJson);

Important: Make sure to load your plugins prior to defining models, otherwise the plugin won't get registered on your models!

Or for a specific (sub) schema:

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); const toJson = require ( '@meanie/mongoose-to-json' ); const {Schema} = mongoose; const MySchema = new Schema({}); MySchema.plugin(toJson);

This plugin will normalize JSON output for client side applications from:

{ "_id" : "400e8324a71d4410b9dc3980b5f8cdea" , "__v" : 2 , "name" : "Item A" }

To a cleaner:

{ "id" : "400e8324a71d4410b9dc3980b5f8cdea" , "name" : "Item A" }

You can also remove private paths from the JSON:

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); const toJson = require ( '@meanie/mongoose-to-json' ); const {Schema} = mongoose; const schema = new Schema({ email : { type : String }, password : { type : String , private : true }, }); schema.plugin(toJson); const User = mongoose.model( 'users' , schema); const user = new User({ email : 'test@test.com' , password : 'test' }); console .log(user.toJSON());

This will output:

{ "id" : "400e8324a71d4410b9dc3980b5f8cdea" , "email" : "test@test.com" }

Issues & feature requests

Please report any bugs, issues, suggestions and feature requests in the @meanie/mongoose-to-json issue tracker.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! If you would like to contribute to Meanie, please check out the Meanie contributing guidelines.

This package has been kindly sponsored by Hello Club, an all in one club and membership management solution complete with booking system, automated membership renewals, online payments and integrated access and light control. Check us out if you happen to belong to any kind of club or if you know someone who helps run a club!

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2016-2020, Adam Reis