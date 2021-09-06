openbase logo
meanie-mongoose-to-json

by meanie
1.3.0 (see all)

A simple plugin for Mongoose to normalize JSON output, for use with Meanie Express Seed projects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

220

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This package has moved to @meanie/mongoose-to-json

Readme

@meanie/mongoose-to-json

A plugin for Mongoose to normalize JSON output

Meanie

Installation

You can install this package using yarn or npm.

#yarn
yarn add @meanie/mongoose-to-json

#npm
npm install @meanie/mongoose-to-json --save

Usage

Setup as a global plugin for all Mongoose schema's:

const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const toJson = require('@meanie/mongoose-to-json');

mongoose.plugin(toJson);

Important: Make sure to load your plugins prior to defining models, otherwise the plugin won't get registered on your models!

Or for a specific (sub) schema:

const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const toJson = require('@meanie/mongoose-to-json');
const {Schema} = mongoose;

const MySchema = new Schema({});
MySchema.plugin(toJson);

This plugin will normalize JSON output for client side applications from:

{
  "_id": "400e8324a71d4410b9dc3980b5f8cdea",
  "__v": 2,
  "name": "Item A"
}

To a cleaner:

{
  "id": "400e8324a71d4410b9dc3980b5f8cdea",
  "name": "Item A"
}

You can also remove private paths from the JSON:

const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const toJson = require('@meanie/mongoose-to-json');
const {Schema} = mongoose;

const schema = new Schema({
  email: {type: String},
  password: {type: String, private: true},
});

schema.plugin(toJson);

const User = mongoose.model('users', schema);
const user = new User({email: 'test@test.com', password: 'test'});

console.log(user.toJSON());

This will output:

{
  "id": "400e8324a71d4410b9dc3980b5f8cdea",
  "email": "test@test.com"
}

Issues & feature requests

Please report any bugs, issues, suggestions and feature requests in the @meanie/mongoose-to-json issue tracker.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! If you would like to contribute to Meanie, please check out the Meanie contributing guidelines.

This package has been kindly sponsored by Hello Club, an all in one club and membership management solution complete with booking system, automated membership renewals, online payments and integrated access and light control. Check us out if you happen to belong to any kind of club or if you know someone who helps run a club!

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2016-2020, Adam Reis

