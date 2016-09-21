openbase logo
mean-cli

by linnovate
0.12.15 (see all)

meanio cli npm package

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status Circle CI NPM version Dependency Status Gitter Known Vulnerabilities

MEAN Logo MEAN Command Line

MEAN Logo MEAN Command Line

Source for npm package meanio. mean-cli is a core package of the mean.io project and is used primarily to manage packages for extending functionality, for example adding a package to enable inline editable tokens.

The cli provides a lot of useful functionality, such as scaffolding options to create new packages, assign roles to users, check the mongo status, add/remove packages and list currently installed packages.

See http://mean.io/#!/docs for more in-depth information about mean.

The repository contains

  • The bin file used for cli operations.
  • Core functionality for managing mean packages.

Basic Usage

Install Package:

$ [sudo] npm install -g mean-cli

Note: You may need to use sudo only for OSX, *nix, BSD etc and run your command shell as Administrator (for Windows)

Explore CLI functionality:

$ mean --help

Create a new mean app:

$ mean init <NameOfYourApp>

Install Dependencies:

$ cd <NameOfYourApp> && npm install

Create a sample mean package:

$ mean package <NameOfYourPackage>

Run your app:

$ gulp

