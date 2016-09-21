Source for npm package meanio. mean-cli is a core package of the mean.io project and is used primarily to manage packages for extending functionality, for example adding a package to enable inline editable tokens.
The cli provides a lot of useful functionality, such as scaffolding options to create new packages, assign roles to users, check the mongo status, add/remove packages and list currently installed packages.
See http://mean.io/#!/docs for more in-depth information about mean.
Install Package:
$ [sudo] npm install -g mean-cli
Note: You may need to use sudo only for OSX, *nix, BSD etc and run your command shell as Administrator (for Windows)
Explore CLI functionality:
$ mean --help
Create a new mean app:
$ mean init <NameOfYourApp>
Install Dependencies:
$ cd <NameOfYourApp> && npm install
Create a sample mean package:
$ mean package <NameOfYourPackage>
Run your app:
$ gulp