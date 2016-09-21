MEAN Command Line

Source for npm package meanio. mean-cli is a core package of the mean.io project and is used primarily to manage packages for extending functionality, for example adding a package to enable inline editable tokens.

The cli provides a lot of useful functionality, such as scaffolding options to create new packages, assign roles to users, check the mongo status, add/remove packages and list currently installed packages.

See http://mean.io/#!/docs for more in-depth information about mean.

The repository contains

The bin file used for cli operations.

Core functionality for managing mean packages.

Basic Usage

Install Package:

$ [sudo] npm install -g mean-cli

Note: You may need to use sudo only for OSX, *nix, BSD etc and run your command shell as Administrator (for Windows)

Explore CLI functionality:

mean -- help

Create a new mean app:

$ mean init < NameOfYourApp >

Install Dependencies:

cd <NameOfYourApp> && npm install

Create a sample mean package:

$ mean package < NameOfYourPackage >

Run your app: