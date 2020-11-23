Me API is a customizable API that serves as a repository for personal data. It also supports extensible integrations as additional streams of data.
Check out an example personal API. The endpoints are /code, /location, /twitter, and /keybase.
This personal website serves as a basic client for the above API.
Me API can be used as a central repository for an online profile - you can choose what endpoints you want exposed and what data you want accessible.
If you're building a personal website, connect to your API and pull any data you want streamed to your website. Me API essentially detaches your public information from the social networking accounts they live on and aggregates them in a programmable fashion. Me API supports access to your health, location, statuses, photos, blog posts, [anything] with full access-control over your content.
Our API endpoints are set up in two files: me.json, and config.json.
me.json is a JSON object automatically hosted on the root path "/" and represents any information you want to expose about yourself, independent of any integrations you choose.
Simple me.json
{
"name": "Daniel Fang"
}
config.json is where the customization begins. Using custom middleware, you can attach the data pulled from various social media feeds to specific endpoints in your API. Some APIs will require authentication, so there is a section dedicated to getting the proper keys and redirect URIs set up for each integration below. You'll see that each module is associated with a "path" (what the endpoint for this integration will be) and various "data" fields required to authenticate yourself to these APIs. Over time, this process will be streamlined.
Simple config.json
{
"settings": {
"host": "localhost:3000"
},
"modules": {
"medium": {
"path": "blog",
"data": {
"me": "@myusername"
}
},
"github": {
"path": "code",
"data": {
"me": "myusername"
}
}
}
}
(sudo) npm install -g me-api-server
me-api-init ; Runs a Python script to help create me.json and config.json
...
me-api-server [port] -m <me.json file> -c <config.json file> ; Run the API server on port [port]
This will run the API on given port. Using the config.json (in the directory you're running the server from) in the example above, you will get:
For a live demo, go to the example API to see more integrations.
"github": {
"path": "code",
"data": {
"me": "username"
}
}
"medium": {
"path": "blog",
"data": {
"me": "@username"
}
},
"twitter": {
"path": "twitter",
"data": {
"me": "username",
"secrets": {
"consumer_key": "aaa",
"consumer_secret": "bbb",
"access_token": "ccc",
"access_token_secret": "ddd"
}
}
}
"settings": {
"host": "api.foo.com"
},
"modules": {
...
"instagram": {
"path": "photos",
"data": {
"me": "username",
"secrets": {
"client_id": "aaa",
"client_secret": "bbb",
"access_token": "ccc"
}
}
}
}
For this configuration, I am hosting the Instagram module at "http://api.foo.com/photos". Thus, the redirect URI I should enter for my app is "http://api.foo.com/photos/login/redirect".
"settings": {
"host": "api.foo.com"
}
"modules": {
...
"foursquare": {
"path": "location",
"data": {
"secrets": {
"clientId": "aaa",
"clientSecret": "bbb"
},
"accessToken": "ccc"
}
},
}
For this configuration, I am hosting the Foursquare module at "http://api.foo.com/location". Thus, the redirect URI I should enter for my app is "http://api.foo.com/location/login/redirect". 3. Once you've set up your app, copy the "Client id" and "Client secret" from your app into config.json in the appropriate "foursquare" module. 4. Once this is complete, visit "http://api.foo.com/location/login" to authorize usage of your newly created Foursquare app. 5. Copy the newly returned access token into config.json to finish integrating Foursquare.
"coinbase": {
"path": "btc",
"data": {
"secrets": {
"apiKey": "aaa",
"apiSecret": "bbb"
},
"accountName": "My Wallet"
}
}
"keybase": {
"path": "/encrypt",
"data": {
"me": "username"
}
}
Not Completed/Potential Integrations
The most powerful part of API Me is the possibility of making and using custom middleware for any kind of social media or analytics purposes (think Slack integrations). To do this, there is a specific format for middleware, shown below. To see their implementations, clone the repo - they live in the api/lib/middleware directory.
var request = require("request");
var cache = require("memory-cache");
var handleError = require("../util/util");
var Github = {
source: "github", // The name of your module, which will be referenced in config.json
// Below are all available routes for this piece of middleware. Notice the root "path" should be "", so that the user
// can mount this module on any path in config.json. For example, if the user mounts this module on "/code",
// the following route will handle "/code" and an additional route with path "/stats" will handle "/code/stats".
routes: [
{
method: "GET",
path: "",
// The handler operates like any normal express route with a request, response, and next.
handler: function (req, res) {
// Leveraging caches is important to not exceed rate limits on various APIs
var cachedResult = cache.get("github");
if (cachedResult) return res.json(cachedResult);
// Referencing "this" accesses the "data" object in config.json. This is how to access
// user-specified keys and usernames.
var url = "https://api.github.com/users/" + this.me + "/events/public";
request(
{ url: url, headers: { "User-Agent": this.me } },
function (err, response, body) {
if (err || response.statusCode != 200) return handleError(err, res);
var data = JSON.parse(body);
cache.put("github", data, 1000 * 60 * 2);
return res.json(data);
}
);
},
},
],
};
module.exports = Github;