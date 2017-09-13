Modernize node.js to current ECMAScript specifications! node.js will not update their API to ES6+ for a while. This library is a wrapper for various aspects of node.js' API.
Set
mz as a dependency and install it.
npm i mz
Then prefix the relevant
require()s with
mz/:
var fs = require('mz/fs')
fs.exists(__filename).then(function (exists) {
if (exists) // do something
})
With ES2017, this will allow you to use async functions cleanly with node's core API:
const fs = require('mz/fs')
async function doSomething () {
if (await fs.exists(__filename)) // do something
}
Many node methods are converted into promises. Any properties that are deprecated or aren't asynchronous will simply be proxied. The modules wrapped are:
child_process
crypto
dns
fs (uses
graceful-fs if available)
readline
zlib
var exec = require('mz/child_process').exec
exec('node --version').then(function (stdout) {
console.log(stdout)
})
mz uses
any-promise.
Yes, Node 4.x ships with stable promises support. For older engines,
you should probably install your own promise implementation and register it with
require('any-promise/register')('bluebird').
Nope, probably slower actually.
Sure. Open an issue.
Currently, the plans are to eventually support: