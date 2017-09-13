MZ - Modernize node.js

Modernize node.js to current ECMAScript specifications! node.js will not update their API to ES6+ for a while. This library is a wrapper for various aspects of node.js' API.

Installation and Usage

Set mz as a dependency and install it.

npm i mz

Then prefix the relevant require() s with mz/ :

var fs = require ( 'mz/fs' ) fs.exists(__filename).then( function ( exists ) { if (exists) })

With ES2017, this will allow you to use async functions cleanly with node's core API:

const fs = require ( 'mz/fs' ) async function doSomething ( ) { if ( await fs.exists(__filename)) }

Promisification

Many node methods are converted into promises. Any properties that are deprecated or aren't asynchronous will simply be proxied. The modules wrapped are:

child_process

crypto

dns

fs (uses graceful-fs if available)

(uses if available) readline

zlib

var exec = require ( 'mz/child_process' ).exec exec( 'node --version' ).then( function ( stdout ) { console .log(stdout) })

Promise Engine

mz uses any-promise .

FAQ

Can I use this in production?

Yes, Node 4.x ships with stable promises support. For older engines, you should probably install your own promise implementation and register it with require('any-promise/register')('bluebird') .

Will this make my app faster?

Nope, probably slower actually.

Can I add more features?

Sure. Open an issue.

Currently, the plans are to eventually support: