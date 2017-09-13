openbase logo
Readme

MZ - Modernize node.js

NPM version Build status Test coverage Dependency Status License Downloads

Modernize node.js to current ECMAScript specifications! node.js will not update their API to ES6+ for a while. This library is a wrapper for various aspects of node.js' API.

Installation and Usage

Set mz as a dependency and install it.

npm i mz

Then prefix the relevant require()s with mz/:

var fs = require('mz/fs')

fs.exists(__filename).then(function (exists) {
  if (exists) // do something
})

With ES2017, this will allow you to use async functions cleanly with node's core API:

const fs = require('mz/fs')


async function doSomething () {
  if (await fs.exists(__filename)) // do something
}

Promisification

Many node methods are converted into promises. Any properties that are deprecated or aren't asynchronous will simply be proxied. The modules wrapped are:

  • child_process
  • crypto
  • dns
  • fs (uses graceful-fs if available)
  • readline
  • zlib
var exec = require('mz/child_process').exec

exec('node --version').then(function (stdout) {
  console.log(stdout)
})

Promise Engine

mz uses any-promise.

FAQ

Can I use this in production?

Yes, Node 4.x ships with stable promises support. For older engines, you should probably install your own promise implementation and register it with require('any-promise/register')('bluebird').

Will this make my app faster?

Nope, probably slower actually.

Can I add more features?

Sure. Open an issue.

Currently, the plans are to eventually support:

  • New APIs in node.js that are not available in older versions of node
  • ECMAScript7 Streams

