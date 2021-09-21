rehype plugin to highlight code blocks in HTML with Prism (via refractor).
(If you would like to highlight code blocks with highlight.js, instead, check out rehype-highlight.)
Best suited for usage in Node. If you would like to perform syntax highlighting in the browser, you should look into less heavy ways to use refractor.
npm install @mapbox/rehype-prism
rehype().use(rehypePrism, [options])
Syntax highlights
pre > code.
Under the hood, it uses refractor, which is a virtual version of Prism.
The code language is configured by setting a
language-{name} class on the
<code> element.
You can use any language supported by refractor.
If no
language-{name} class is found on a
<code> element, it will be skipped.
Type:
boolean.
Default:
false.
By default, if
{name} does not correspond to a language supported by refractor an error will be thrown.
If you would like to silently skip
<code> elements with invalid languages, set this option to
true.
Type:
Record<string, string | string[]>.
Default:
undefined.
Provide aliases to refractor to register as alternative names for a language.
Use this package as a rehype plugin.
Some examples of how you might do that:
const rehype = require('rehype');
const rehypePrism = require('@mapbox/rehype-prism');
rehype()
.use(rehypePrism)
.process(/* some html */);
const unified = require('unified');
const rehypeParse = require('rehype-parse');
const rehypePrism = require('@mapbox/rehype-prism');
unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
.use(rehypePrism)
.processSync(/* some html */);
If you'd like to get syntax highlighting in Markdown, parse the Markdown (with remark-parse), convert it to rehype, then use this plugin.
const unified = require('unified');
const remarkParse = require('remark-parse');
const remarkRehype = require('remark-rehype');
const rehypePrism = require('@mapbox/rehype-prism');
unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypePrism)
.process(/* some markdown */);
language- class to the
<pre> tag?
` tag like this:
<pre><code class="language-css">p { color: red }</code></pre>
It bases this recommendation on the HTML5 spec. However, an undocumented behavior of their JavaScript is that, in the process of highlighting the code, they also copy the
language- class to the
<pre> tag:
<pre class="language-css"><code class="language-css"><span class="token selector">p</span> <span class="token punctuation">{</span> <span class="token property">color</span><span class="token punctuation">:</span> red <span class="token punctuation">}</span></code></pre>
This resulted in many Prism themes relying on this behavior by using CSS selectors like
pre[class*="language-"]. So in order for people using rehype-prism to get the most out of these themes, we decided to do the same.