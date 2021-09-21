rehype plugin to highlight code blocks in HTML with Prism (via refractor).

(If you would like to highlight code blocks with highlight.js, instead, check out rehype-highlight.)

Best suited for usage in Node. If you would like to perform syntax highlighting in the browser, you should look into less heavy ways to use refractor.

Installation

npm install @ mapbox / rehype - prism

API

rehype().use(rehypePrism, [options])

Syntax highlights pre > code . Under the hood, it uses refractor, which is a virtual version of Prism.

The code language is configured by setting a language-{name} class on the <code> element. You can use any language supported by refractor.

If no language-{name} class is found on a <code> element, it will be skipped.

options

Type: boolean . Default: false .

By default, if {name} does not correspond to a language supported by refractor an error will be thrown.

If you would like to silently skip <code> elements with invalid languages, set this option to true .

Type: Record<string, string | string[]> . Default: undefined .

Provide aliases to refractor to register as alternative names for a language.

Usage

Use this package as a rehype plugin.

Some examples of how you might do that:

const rehype = require ( 'rehype' ); const rehypePrism = require ( '@mapbox/rehype-prism' ); rehype() .use(rehypePrism) .process( );

const unified = require ( 'unified' ); const rehypeParse = require ( 'rehype-parse' ); const rehypePrism = require ( '@mapbox/rehype-prism' ); unified() .use(rehypeParse) .use(rehypePrism) .processSync( );

If you'd like to get syntax highlighting in Markdown, parse the Markdown (with remark-parse), convert it to rehype, then use this plugin.

const unified = require ( 'unified' ); const remarkParse = require ( 'remark-parse' ); const remarkRehype = require ( 'remark-rehype' ); const rehypePrism = require ( '@mapbox/rehype-prism' ); unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkRehype) .use(rehypePrism) .process( );

FAQ