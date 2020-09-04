alpha project, API may change significantly
0.2.0 does not actually use observables so the name may change 😬
Interactive documents powered by Markdown, React,
and Observables
Share state between JSX blocks in a MDX document
See demos: https://mdx-observable.netlify.com/
git clone git@github.com:alexkrolick/mdx-observable.git
cd mdx-observable
yarn install
Start the dev server with live reloading
yarn run demo:parcel:dev
The output files in
dist/ can be hosted on a static web server
yarn run build:parcel
// notebook.mdx
import { State, Observe } from 'mdx-observable';
# Counter
<State initialState={{ count: 0 }}>
<Observe>
{({ setState }) => (
<button onClick={() => setState(s => ({ count: s.count + 1 }))}>
Click me
</button>
)}
</Observe>
The button has been clicked:
<Observe>
{ ({...state}) => (<span>{state.count} times</span>) }
</Observe>
</State>
Example with a form, table, and graph running in OK-MDX:
State container component
Props:
initialState: Object - initial state
children: React.Children | function Can either be:
{...state, setState} as the argument
Very similar to React Powerplug's State
Note: whitespace is sensitive in MDX, so the awkward spacing below is important.
<State initialState={{}}>
{({setState, ...state}) => <React.Fragment>
<h1>Hello, World!</h1>
Some markdown
## Some header
- item a
- item b
</React.Fragment>}
</State>
<State initialState={{}}>
...child nodes...
<Observe>
{({ ...state}) => <h1>Hello, World!</h1>}
</Observe>
...more child nodes...
</State>
Component that re-renders when the global state changes.
Props:
children: ({...state, setState}) => React.Node
function that accepts an object with:
setState: function like React
setState, can take an object or an updater function (
state => patch); result is shallow merged with current state
<Observe>
{({ setState, ...state }) => {
return <div>{state.something}</div>;
}}
</Observe>
<Observe>
{({ setState, something }) => {
return <div>{something</div>;
}}
</Observe>
Advantages of MDX-Observable over Jupyter or ObservableHQ:
Most state management libraries don't work with MDX because you can't define variables, meaning APIs like
const myStore = createStore(); are inaccessible. You can work around this by doing this work in another JS file and importing it, but the logic is hard to follow.
Some renderless/headless libraries thatwork fully inline are:
However the whitespace sensitivity may make them difficult to use.
See if
<Init /> could work as a wrapper instead of sibling of
<Observer />. This would allow better scoping and safer setup/teardown.
Some way to define functions inline. This might map well to the concept of "selectors" from Redux. Currently you can work around this gap by defining utilities in external JS files, but this makes it hard to write self-contained notebooks.
Possible API:
<Init state={} selectors={{ selectCheapest: state => {/* compute */} }}>
Better live-reload support. MDX utils like
ok-mdx do a full remount when the live editor changes or navigation occures; we could add a
restoreKey to persist a namespaced cache within the module.
Add tests
Technically Fixed
mdx-observable doesn't depend on MDX for anything, but since it uses a singleton for a cache, it is not a good fit for state management in an app.
Currently (Aug 2018) the MDX parser doesn't allow putting blank lines inside of JSX blocks. If you see an error about "adjacent elements", this is probably why.
