@mdx-js/loader
Webpack loader for MDX.
npm:
npm i -D @mdx-js/loader
// ...
module: {
rules: [
// ...
{
test: /\.mdx?$/,
use: ['babel-loader', '@mdx-js/loader']
}
]
}
The
renderer option specifies a string that will be prepended to the generated
source allowing for the use of any
createElement implementation.
By default, that string is:
import React from 'react'
import {mdx} from '@mdx-js/react'
Using the
renderer option, one can swap out React for another implementation.
The example below wraps a generic JSX compatible function named
h.
const renderer = `
import { h } from 'generic-implementation'
const mdx = (function (createElement) {
return function (name, props, ...children) {
if (typeof name === 'string') {
if (name === 'wrapper') return children.map(createElement)
if (name === 'inlineCode') return createElement('code', props, ...children)
}
return createElement(name, props, ...children)
}
}(h))
`
// ...
module: {
rules: [
// ...
{
test: /\.mdx?$/,
use: [
'babel-loader',
{
loader: '@mdx-js/loader'
options: {
renderer,
}
}
]
}
]
}
