Webpack loader for MDX.

Installation

npm:

npm i -D @mdx-js/loader

Usage

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.mdx?$/ , use : [ 'babel-loader' , '@mdx-js/loader' ] } ] }

The renderer option specifies a string that will be prepended to the generated source allowing for the use of any createElement implementation. By default, that string is:

import React from 'react' import {mdx} from '@mdx-js/react'

Using the renderer option, one can swap out React for another implementation. The example below wraps a generic JSX compatible function named h .

const renderer = ` import { h } from 'generic-implementation' const mdx = (function (createElement) { return function (name, props, ...children) { if (typeof name === 'string') { if (name === 'wrapper') return children.map(createElement) if (name === 'inlineCode') return createElement('code', props, ...children) } return createElement(name, props, ...children) } }(h)) ` module : { rules : [ { test : /\.mdx?$/ , use : [ 'babel-loader' , { loader : '@mdx-js/loader' options : { renderer, } } ] } ] }

For more information on why this is required, see this post.

Contribute

See the Support and Contributing guidelines on the MDX website for ways to (get) help.

This project has a Code of Conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Compositor and Vercel