A component for mdx-deck for live coding directly in your slides. 🤯
npm install --save-dev mdx-deck-live-code
⚠️ This library is ONLY intended to work with your mdx-deck slides. It doesn't magically add live coding abilities to your PowerPoint or Keynote slides, even though that would be pretty slick.
The code for demo is located in the
/example directory.
Import the
LiveCode component at the top of your
deck.mdx file (or in a slide if you're only using it once).
import { LiveCode } from 'mdx-deck-live-code';
Use the
<LiveCode /> component as a top-level component in a slide
---
<LiveCode
title="How to greet people"
size="small"
code="<p>Hello World!</p>"
/>
---
The
<LiveCode /> is intended to be used as its own slide.
It supports the following props:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
code
|string
|The initial code that is pre-filled in the editor and preview. See Importing code from external files on advanced usage.
title
|string
|Title of the slide, shown in the top. Is not shown if
size is set to
fullscreen
size
'small' |
'medium' |
'large' |
'fullscreen'
'medium'
|The size of the live code component, relative to the viewport size.
|errors
|boolean
true
|Whether the error panel at the bottom should be shown or not on parse errors
|providerProps
|object
|Any additional props to pass to the
<LiveProvider /> component
|editorProps
|object
|Any additional props to pass to the
<LiveEditor /> component
|previewProps
|object
|Any additional props to pass to the
<LivePreview /> component
|errorProps
|object
|Any additional props to pass to the
<LiveError /> component
Under the hood this
<LiveCode /> uses react-live, So if you want to get super fancy, take a look at the react-live API.
See the example
deck.mdx for examples on using the different features.
Your
deck.mdx file can become quite a mess if you intend to have large chunks of code in your
code props. Luckily the
raw-loader library is supported out-of-the-box, so you can declare the code in external files, instead of writing it as an inline string.
To do that, first install the raw-loader package.
npm install --save-dev raw-loader
Then, in the
code prop, reference another file using the
require('!raw-loader!PATH-TO-FILE')-syntax.
<LiveCode code={require('!raw-loader!./external-file.js')} />
Ideas and feedback are ALWAYS welcome, just submit an issue.
Pull Requests are also very welcome, but please always make PRs into the
next branch
The library is built using TypeScript, bundled with Microbundle, formatted with Prettier, linted with TSLint and markdownlint, packaged with yarn, hosted on Netlify and developed with love ❤️ and sweat 💦.
yarn dev starts the TypeScript building of the library.
yarn example starts the demo in the
example/ folder.
yarn setup-dev, which takes care of installing and linking the necessary dependencies.
yarn start to start the development transpiler and the example in watch mode concurrently.
Released under the Do No Harm License (draft)
By @DrReinhold