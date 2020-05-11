openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mdc

mdx-deck-code-surfer

by Rodrigo Pombo
0.5.5 (see all)

Rad code slides <🏄/>

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

175

GitHub Stars

5.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

No Readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Chase GibbonsLogan, Ut61 Ratings0 Reviews
5 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial