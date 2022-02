Saša Pul ● Helsinki, Finland ● 17 Rating s ● 21 Review s ●

10 months ago

Great Documentation Performant

Wow, I was blown away when I discovered that you don't need PowerPoint or Google slides to build presentations anymore. Especially for people with developer background, this library is a life saver. I was able to build a pretty decent presentation for my talk in a couple of hours, all using code (markdown and react), version controlled and hosted on the web. It supports live code snippets, a separate presenter screen, keyboard shortcuts, and you style it with css!