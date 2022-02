A collection of utilities for working with MDX

mdx-constant Exports a constant from MDX files that don't explicitly define it. Useful for implementing front matter with gray-matter.

mdx-loader A batteries included loader for MDX. Emoji support via remark-emoji

Image urls are automatically embedded as images via remark-images

All headings have id slugs added via remark-slug

Code blocks have markup for syntax highlighting via prismjs and rehype-prism. Note: you'll still need to import the prism stylesheet yourself.

Front matter is exported on a frontMatter object via gray-matter.

A table of contents object is exported on the tableOfContents object via mdx-table-of-contents.

mdx-table-of-contents An MDX plugin that exports a tableOfContents object, along with the exported component.