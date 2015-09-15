mdurl

URL utilities for markdown-it parser.

API

.encode(str [, exclude, keepEncoded]) -> String

Percent-encode a string, avoiding double encoding. Don't touch /a-zA-Z0-9/ + excluded chars + /%[a-fA-F0-9]{2}/ (if not disabled). Broken surrorates are replaced with U+FFFD .

Params:

str - input string.

- input string. exclude - optional, ;/?:@&=+$,-_.!~*'()# . Additional chars to keep intact (except /a-zA-Z0-9/ ).

- optional, . Additional chars to keep intact (except ). keepEncoded - optional, true . By default it skips already encoded sequences ( /%[a-fA-F0-9]{2}/ ). If set to false , % will be encoded.

You can use these constants as second argument to encode function.

encode.defaultChars is the same exclude set as in the standard encodeURI() function

is the same exclude set as in the standard function encode.componentChars is the same exclude set as in the encodeURIComponent() function

For example, encode('something', encode.componentChars, true) is roughly the equivalent of the encodeURIComponent() function (except encode() doesn't throw).

.decode(str [, exclude]) -> String

Decode percent-encoded string. Invalid percent-encoded sequences (e.g. %2G ) are left as is. Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with U+FFFD .

Params:

str - input string.

- input string. exclude - set of characters to leave encoded, optional, ;/?:@&=+$,# .

You can use these constants as second argument to decode function.

decode.defaultChars is the same exclude set as in the standard decodeURI() function

is the same exclude set as in the standard function decode.componentChars is the same exclude set as in the decodeURIComponent() function

For example, decode('something', decode.defaultChars) has the same behavior as decodeURI('something') on a correctly encoded input.

.parse(url, slashesDenoteHost) -> urlObs

Parse url string. Similar to node's url.parse, but without any normalizations and query string parse.

url - input url (string)

- input url (string) slashesDenoteHost - if url starts with // , expect a hostname after it. Optional, false .

Result (hash):

protocol

slashes

auth

port

hostname

hash

search

pathname

Difference with node's url :

No leading slash in paths, e.g. in url.parse('http://foo?bar') pathname is "" (empty string), not "/" Backslashes are not replaced with slashes, so http:\\example.org\ is treated like a relative path Trailing colon is treated like a part of the path, i.e. in http://example.org:foo pathname is :foo Nothing is URL-encoded in the resulting object, (in joyent/node some chars in auth and paths are encoded) url.parse() does not have parseQueryString argument Removed extraneous result properties: host , path , query , etc., which can be constructed using other parts of the url.

Format an object previously obtained with .parse() function. Similar to node's url.format.

License

MIT