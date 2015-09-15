URL utilities for markdown-it parser.
Percent-encode a string, avoiding double encoding. Don't touch
/a-zA-Z0-9/ +
excluded chars +
/%[a-fA-F0-9]{2}/ (if not disabled). Broken surrorates are
replaced with
U+FFFD.
Params:
;/?:@&=+$,-_.!~*'()#. Additional chars to keep intact
(except
/a-zA-Z0-9/).
true. By default it skips already encoded sequences
(
/%[a-fA-F0-9]{2}/). If set to
false,
% will be encoded.
You can use these constants as second argument to
encode function.
encode.defaultChars is the same exclude set as in the standard
encodeURI() function
encode.componentChars is the same exclude set as in the
encodeURIComponent() function
For example,
encode('something', encode.componentChars, true) is roughly the equivalent of
the
encodeURIComponent() function (except
encode() doesn't throw).
Decode percent-encoded string. Invalid percent-encoded sequences (e.g.
%2G)
are left as is. Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD.
Params:
;/?:@&=+$,#.
You can use these constants as second argument to
decode function.
decode.defaultChars is the same exclude set as in the standard
decodeURI() function
decode.componentChars is the same exclude set as in the
decodeURIComponent() function
For example,
decode('something', decode.defaultChars) has the same behavior as
decodeURI('something') on a correctly encoded input.
Parse url string. Similar to node's url.parse, but without any normalizations and query string parse.
//, expect a hostname after it. Optional,
false.
Result (hash):
Difference with node's
url:
url.parse('http://foo?bar') pathname is
"" (empty string), not
"/"
http:\\example.org\ is
treated like a relative path
http://example.org:foo pathname is
:foo
url.parse() does not have
parseQueryString argument
host,
path,
query, etc.,
which can be constructed using other parts of the url.
Format an object previously obtained with
.parse() function. Similar to node's
url.format.