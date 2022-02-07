Checkout the demo page to see marked in action ⛹️
Our documentation pages are also rendered using marked 💯
Node.js: Only current and LTS Node.js versions are supported. End of life Node.js versions may become incompatible with Marked at any point in time.
Browser: Not IE11 :)
CLI:
npm install -g marked
In-browser:
npm install marked
CLI
# Example with stdin input
$ marked -o hello.html
hello world
^D
$ cat hello.html
<p>hello world</p>
# Print all options
$ marked --help
Browser
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
<title>Marked in the browser</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="content"></div>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/marked/marked.min.js"></script>
<script>
document.getElementById('content').innerHTML =
marked.parse('# Marked in the browser\n\nRendered by **marked**.');
</script>
</body>
</html>
